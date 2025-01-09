Four ways to cook and winter vegetables that are anything but boring

In the thick of winter, root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and swedes, and leafy vegetables like kale and cabbage dominate our mealtimes as they are in season. However, as the cold weather plods on, eating these same vegetables over and over again can get really boring.

These hearty vegetables provide a host of nutritional benefits, so it’s within our best interests to find new and exciting ways to zhush them up for the dinner table.

For example, dark leafy greens like kale and Savoy cabbage are packed with high levels of fibre and vitamins like iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium. Root vegetables are also full of fibre, as well as antioxidants that can protect your body’s cells from free radicals.

But there are only so many ways to roast a parsnip or boil a cabbage. To help you come up with new ideas to add to your winter cooking rotation, we spoke to chefs for their top tips on livening up winter vegetables to make them utterly delicious.

Bring out the natural sweetness with colour

Winter vegetables may not be as vibrant as their spring and summer counterparts, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring - you just need to bring their colours out with cooking.

Tom Rhodes, who clinched the MasterChef championship in 2021, adds that getting some colour on these vegetables will enhance their natural sweetness. "Roast root vegetables and squash in the oven until they develop deep browns and almost-burnt edges. Or caramelise wedges of cabbage in a hot pan with a drizzle of oil to create rich, nutty flavours," he advises.

Meanwhile, Sophie Goodwin and Adam Bush, the chefs behind recipe creator Scramble, share their take on giving the roasted parsnip a facelift. "Roasted parsnips and celeriac with a little harissa and honey make the perfect base for any warm grain salad, with some salty fried halloumi or tangy feta, lots of herbs and quick pickled red onions for the ultimate WFH hit."

You can also add colour with robust seasonings, which provide plenty of flavour. Rhodes suggests experimenting with ingredients like miso paste, maple syrup, and smoked salt, as well as spices for depth and warmth.

Bulk up stews for texture and variety

There’s nothing like a really hearty stew to warm your cockles in the winter, but they can be anything but boring.

Goodwin and Bush say that their favourite winter meal to cook on repeat is a highly adaptable one-pan vegetable stew, which is a great way of getting lots of different vegetables into one bowl.

"You can vary up the flavour to suit - adding pancetta or crispy fennel and chilli sausage if you like, or keeping veggie with the warming spice of smoked paprika. Either way loads of sliced garlic is mandatory, as is plenty of grated cheese to top," they say.

"Simply chop up your onion, carrot, celery, cavalo nero stalks, leeks, turnips, swede, celeriac (choose your preference) into similar sized cubes then sweat the vegetables off in a large saucepan with plenty of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes until softened, then add in loads of garlic, woody herbs, any dried spices, chilli flakes and a couple of tbsp of tomato puree.

"If going meaty, cook that off beforehand, scoop out before frying the veg then add back in along with the herbs.

"Once the garlic is soft, add stock of your choice then your bulker, be it spelt, pearl barley, beans, small pasta, rice. Cook until tender then go in with your leafier greens, kale, cavalo nero, cabbage. Once wilted season to taste, freshening everything up with a zest of lemon or a splash of vinegar/some capers/olives - you do you."

Try a twist to freshen winter vegetables up

Having a few really reliable recipes in your cooking rotation is useful for whipping up quick meals, but if you tire of them, it’s time to try something new. Why not give your roasted vegetables a Filipino twist, suggests Rex De Guzman, chef and founder of Turo Turo in London.

Toss carrots, parsnips, or sweet potatoes with soy sauce, vinegar, minced garlic, a touch of brown sugar, bay leaves and cracked black pepper to achieve the salty, sweet and sour taste of adobo, a popular Filipino dish.

"Roast at 200–220°C until the vegetables are golden and caramelised, flipping them halfway through. To finish, sprinkle a generous amount of crispy fried garlic for crunch and an extra level of flavour," De Guzman adds.

You can also enjoy winter vegetables raw, which can create lighter, fresher flavours, says Rhodes. "Red cabbage, parsnips, beetroot, and butternut squash are fantastic when shaved thinly (using a vegetable peeler or mandolin) and tossed in a zesty dressing made with extra virgin olive oil and seasonal blood orange juice."

See leafy greens - and citrus - in a new light

David Josephs, owner of London’s original Jewish deli Panzers, sings the praises of leafy greens in the winter. He adds that they are "anything but boring when treated with care".

He suggests transforming January King cabbage, which features regal purple-green leaves, by roasting it until the edges catch and caramelise.

"Cut in half, sear the cut sides in a hot pan, brush with softened butter and finish under the grill. Add crispy breadcrumbs or a few citrus segments for sharpness," he advises.

Purple kale and Brussels sprouts also peak in winter. Josephs suggests wilting purple kale with garlic and chili to enjoy it, while Brussels sprouts are a "winner" when shaved raw into a salad with toasted hazelnuts and pecorino cheese, or roasted with spices and dressed with yogurt, pomegranate molasses, and sprinkled with za’atar.

It may surprise some people to know that citrus also comes into season in the winter, but this is great timing for flu season, Josephs says.

"Blood oranges sliced thinly pair beautifully with bitter leaves, toasted nuts, and a little blue cheese or make a batch of marmalade as a great way to preserve seville oranges, perfect at this time of the year."

