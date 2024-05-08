Woman dining at Golden Corral unexpectedly gives birth at restaurant. ‘It’s a boy!’

Golden Corral welcomed its “youngest fan” — a baby boy recently born at one of the restaurant’s Arkansas locations — in a celebratory social media post.

The baby “was so excited that his mother was dining at Golden Corral that he decided to join her!” the restaurant said in a May 6 Facebook post.

Tayvia Woodfork, of Southaven, Mississippi, was eating at the chain’s North Little Rock location when she went into labor — but the timing wasn’t the only surprise.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant,” she told McClatchy News.

Woodfork said she went to the restroom when she started to feel cramps. “I didn’t know where the pain was coming from,” she said.

“My family was in there with me trying to calm me down because they didn’t know what was going on,” she told McClatchy News.

“Who would have known that I would deliver a healthy (6-pound) baby boy at a restaurant … but I thank GOD for a safe delivery,” Woodfork said in a May 6 Facebook post.

Woodfork paid homage to her son’s unique birth story by including “Corral” in his legal name: Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork.

“We’ll make sure mom is well taken care of with Golden Corral gift cards … while she’s taking care of you,” the restaurant said.

