Woman Forced to Invite Fiancé's Best Man's 'Stand-Offish' Girlfriend to Bachelorette Party: 'A Conversation with Her Is Impossible'

The bride-to-be said she and the woman have "very little in common"

A bride-to-be is taking issue with having to invite someone she doesn't see eye to eye with to her bachelorette party.

In a post on MummsNet.com's "Am I Being Unreasonable?" forum, the woman explained that she and her fiancé are getting married at the end of the summer in an intimate ceremony out of the country with about 25 people attending — including a best man and his girlfriend of roughly two years.

When the best man and his girlfriend got together, the woman said she and her fiancé did everything they could to make her feel welcome and included in their friend group.

However, the woman wrote that the other woman "has always been very stand-offish," adding: "I don't know her enough to dislike her but we ... have very little in common and trying to have a conversation with her is impossible as it's all one sided."



She continued, "When we meet I'm polite to her but I have to admit I no longer make as much of an effort to try and make a connection."

Related: Man Takes Wife's Business Class Upgrade and Leaves Her to Sit by Herself During Start of Their Honeymoon

Getty Two women arguing.

The woman said an issue arose when she was planning her bachelorette party. After forming the guest list with only her closest family and friends in mind, her fiancé took issue that she didn't include his best man's girlfriend.

After pointing out that the best man's girlfriend wouldn't know anyone at the party, the woman further detailed that she didn't want to be stuck all night entertaining the girlfriend, as the only person she would know, instead of catching up with friends and family.

Related: Couple Wants Vegetarian Menu at Wedding, But Bride's Parents — Who Are Paying the Bill — Say Meat Is a Must

Getty Two women fighting.

Responses to the woman's dilemma were mixed in the comments section of the post.

One user suggested that the woman invite the girlfriend, but not spend much time tending to her, while another asked the woman if her fiancé was planning on inviting the partners of her bridesmaids, the way he expected her to.

Others, meanwhile, highlighted that it is the woman's bachelorette party — a night that should exclusively be dedicated to celebrating her.



Read the original article on People