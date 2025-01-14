Woman Fuming at Coworker Who 'Ruined' Her Pregnancy Reveal by 'Guessing It Right Away'

Now, the male coworker wants to know if he's in the wrong

A woman told her co-worker he "ruined" her pregnancy reveal at work after he guessed she was expecting before she officially shared the news.

Now, the male coworker wants to know if he's in the wrong for "ruining her moment."

In a post published on Reddit, the 24-year-old man writes that his 30-year-old co-worker Amy is "super into dramatic announcements."

"She once revealed she got a dog by bringing in balloons shaped like paw prints," he writes. "She’s fun, and we all humor her because, honestly, the office can get boring."

Last week, Amy was "bursting with excitement," he writes, and "kept hinting she had 'HUGE news' but wouldn’t tell anyone until Friday during our team lunch."

"All week, she was dropping vague hints like, 'It’s something life-changing,' and 'You’ll NEVER guess!' Naturally, this got everyone speculating—was she engaged? Pregnant? Won the lottery? Bought a house?" he writes.

He continues: "By Thursday, I was kind of over it. So, when she made another big 'I can’t wait to tell you all!' comment, I jokingly said, 'What, are you pregnant or something?' "

That's when Amy "froze, looked at me, and said, 'Um, yes. That’s my news,' " he writes.

At that point, the room got "SUPER awkward," he writes.

"She looked upset, and a couple of our coworkers gave me the stink eye. I apologized right away, saying I was just guessing and didn’t mean to ruin her moment. She brushed it off, but the vibe was weird for the rest of the day," he adds.

Later that week, she told the man he "stole her thunder."

"I get it, but also...how was I supposed to know I’d guess right?" he adds. "Some of my coworkers agree with her and think I was rude. Others think it’s not a big deal since it was just a lucky guess."

But most commenters don't think the man did anything wrong.

"Tbh if she wanted to surprise everyone she should have cut to the chase a lot sooner. Pregnancy is one of the first things people guess when they state they have big news. Seems like her own fault," wrote one.

Added another: "Announcing on Monday that you have BIG NEWS to be shared on Friday is simply asking for people to guess it. Especially if you keep telling everyone they won't be able to. Idk what she expected."



