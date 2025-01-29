Woman Plans Cruise to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Husband — Then Discovers Mother-in-Law Is on the Ship

The woman says she spent "three months" planning a trip that was ultimately "ruined" by her mother-in-law

A woman says her anniversary vacation was "crashed" after she discovered upon boarding a cruise ship that her mother-in-law was also on board the vessel.

In a post shared to Reddit, the 35-year-old woman writes that she "planned a cruise for my husband and myself to celebrate his birthday and our wedding anniversary."

"I spent three months planning and coordinating with my parents so someone could stay with our two school aged children so we could enjoy a solo trip," she continues.

Her parents, she adds, flew "over 8 hours" to stay with and watch her children, while the couple traveled from the southwest U.S. to Florida to board their ship.

"As soon as we got to our room to store our carry on bags my MIL calls," the woman writes. "She excitedly explains that she and her husband are ON the ship."

The post continues: "My mood instantly shifts, this is not someone who I have a good or close relationship with at all. Husband is active duty so vacations are not something that is regularly happening or are easy to plan."

The woman let her husband know that she "wasn't thrilled," but "he was excited to see his mom," she writes.

"That was the only time I addressed the situation, kept my mouth shut and was cordial for 7 full days as I was a third wheel on the vacation that I planned," she adds.

The couple "spent the bulk of the trip" with her mother-in-law, she adds, as her father-in-law "wasn't feeling well."

"The day after we made it home I did have an attitude and let my husband know how truly upset I was and he went off on me stating that his mother did nothing wrong.," she says. "But he can see where I could be upset."

Now, the woman wants to know if she's in the wrong "for being upset that my vacation was crashed and in my opinion completely ruined?"

Other Reddit users have weighed in, with many saying that not only were the in-laws at fault, but the husband was also to blame for the situation.

"This kind of behavior your husband has exhibited always grinds my gears because it makes it clear that he sees his parents as more his family than you. If my partner planned a cruise for me, on the long list of things that would run through my mind that Id be excited about, seeing my parents isnt anywhere on the list," wrote one commenter.

They added: "Stand your ground on this one. He needs to respect the concept that you two have a relationship outside his mommy."



