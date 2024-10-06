This Woman Refused To Pay For Her Sister's Wedding Dress After Her Sister Body Shamed Her, And I Couldn't Agree With Her More

The wedding process can be stressful for many people, especially when it comes to money.

And that's exactly the case with Reddit user u/Low-Solution2660, who recently sought advice on the Am I The Asshole subreddit about her decision not to pay for her sister's wedding dress after her sister body-shamed her.

Here's the story in u/Low-Solution2660's own words:

"So, I (21F) have always had a bit of a rocky relationship with my older sister (26F). We’re pretty different in a lot of ways —she’s always been super into fashion and makeup, while I’m more laid-back and focused on school and work. Despite our differences, I thought we were at least civil, until recently."

"My sister is getting married next year, and she’s been really excited about finding the perfect wedding dress. Since she’s trying to save money for other wedding costs, she asked if I’d help pay for her dress as a 'sisterly gesture.' I recently got a decent-paying job and was willing to help her out, even though I thought it was a weird request."

"Fast forward to a few weeks ago. We were at a family gathering, and I was wearing this dress I felt good in, but I’m not a size 2. Out of nowhere, my sister made a snarky comment in front of everyone about how 'brave' I was for wearing something so 'tight.' I was embarrassed, but I didn’t want to make a scene, so I let it slide."

"Later that night, she made another comment, this time in private, about how she’d never wear something like that unless she lost weight. I got upset and told her that what she said really hurt my feelings, but she brushed it off, saying she was 'just being honest.'"

"Now I don’t feel like helping her out with the wedding dress anymore. I told her this, and she flipped out, calling me selfish and petty. She says I’m 'ruining her big day' over a joke and that it’s not fair for me to back out when I already agreed to help. My parents are saying I should just let it go and help her since 'that’s what sisters do,' but I feel like she crossed a line. AITA?"

Here's the positive news: Even though this woman's family manipulated her into thinking she should still buy her sister's wedding dress, everyone else HARD DISAGREES.

Reddit users in the comments immediately jumped to the woman's defense. User u/CPSue said: "'Jokes' at other peoples’ expense aren’t jokes. They are putdowns. If someone chooses to tear you down, you owe them nothing. The more she whines and gets the family to gang up on you, the more you should hold your ground and be clear about your boundaries."

And user u/MelodyRaine wrote: "No one is entitled to your time or money. Your sister lost the plot when she repeatedly insulted you. Sisters don't do what your sister did. She needs to learn that actions have a price."

User u/calling_water added: "Why on earth should you be paying for her dress in the first place? You’re only 21. Having a good job means you finally have a good income to start setting yourself up to meet your needs. A 26-year-old older sister should be ashamed for needing her 21-year-old barely-full-time-employed sister to pay for anything for her. She’s the one not being a good sister here."

To sum it up in the words of user u/FacetiousTomato, "Anyone who tries to use both 'I'm just being honest' and 'it was just a joke' in the same sentence is the type of person who will perpetually be the asshole."

What do you think of this "Am I The Asshole" submission? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

