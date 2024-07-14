Woman Refuses to Give Up First-Class Airplane Seat for a Child After an Ask from His Mom — Here's Why

"I was really excited because I'd never flown first class before," the woman wrote on a Reddit forum

Getty A stock image of a woman on a airplane.

A woman is detailing a recent travel experience she was involved in where she says she was asked to give up her first-class seat to a young child.

In a post on Reddit's Am I the A------? forum, the user, 21, said she was "surprised" with a "first-class ticket for a long-haul flight" by her boyfriend, 27, who has "been doing well in his career and wanted to treat me."

"I was really excited because I'd never flown first class before. We had two connecting 12hr flights and the airline we used has a very high rated first class for those long flights," she wrote, before explaining that she was "feeling a bit overwhelmed by the luxury" given that she "grew up lower middle class" and "had never ever flown higher than the cheapest seats on a plane before."

But shortly before takeoff, the woman said a flight attendant "approached" her with a woman and a young kid, whom she described as being "maybe around 6 years old."

"The woman explained that she had booked a first-class ticket for herself and her son, but due to a booking error, he ended up in economy. She asked if I would be willing to switch seats with her son so he could experience first class as well," the Reddit user then detailed.

Getty A stock image of a woman on an airplane.

According to the woman, she "felt really awkward" by the ask, detailing, "I understand that it was disappointing for the kid, but this was a gift from my boyfriend, and I was really looking forward to enjoying it."

Stating that she "politely declined" the mother's request and "explained that it was my first time in first class and I wanted to experience it," the woman then said the other woman "seemed pretty upset and tried to argue that her son would appreciate it more than me, and that it was unfair because I didn't even pay for the ticket myself."

Making matters worse, the Redditor then detailed that the flight attendant "seemed to be on the woman's side, subtly implying that I should consider being more understanding."

That's when the woman's boyfriend, who booked the trip, stepped in. "He told her he had bought the tickets, that he was a platinum member of the airline, and that he tends to book all of his company's business trip flights with the airline, and if she booted me to the economy, he would take his business elsewhere," she wrote.

The mother and her kid "went back to business class," the woman then detailed, though she claimed she could "feel the flight attendant glaring at me every time she passed by" throughout the duration of the flight.

Looking back at the moment before asking the forum if she had been in the wrong, the woman said her boyfriend told her she was in the right, though she admitted, "Some of my friends think I should have given up my seat to the kid, saying that it would have been the kind thing to do, especially since I didn't pay for the ticket myself."

Getty A stock image of an airplane window.

In the comments section of the post, many agreed with the boyfriend that his girlfriend was not in the wrong to not give up her airplane seat.

"I have no idea why they were so adamant about you moving, it was not YOUR fault that they had a BOOKING ERROR," one user wrote, as another said, "The mom can sit in the back and her kid [can] sit upfront. Problem solved. No one should ever ever be allowed to ask to switch seats."



One other added: "Glad your bf stood his ground. Never feel bad for turning it down. It’s not a life or death situation."

