Woman refuses to foot therapy bill for sister’s ‘meltdown’ at her wedding

A woman has decided to not pay for her sister’s therapy sessions after she ended up “ruining” her wedding.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, she explained that her 25-year-old sister – who served as her maid of honor for the ceremony – is known for being dramatic, but it was assumed she would keep it under control on the big day.

The bride wrote in her post that there were no disturbances until the reception. “My sister gets wasted, like, falling over, crying, causing-a-scene wasted. She starts ranting about how I ‘always get everything’ and how my wedding is just another example of me being the ‘golden child.’ In front of all my guests. Including my in-laws,” she wrote.

Then during the speeches, her sister ended up grabbing the microphone to start talking about her own “struggles” and how unfair it was for her to still be single while her older sister is married.

“The whole vibe turned awkward, and my husband’s family was just… shocked. People started leaving early, and I spent the rest of the night trying to put out fires instead of enjoying what was supposed to be our special day,” the Reddit post continued.

A few weeks after the wedding, the woman was contacted by her parents explaining that her little sister is struggling with her mental health and they needed her to pay for her therapy sessions. “Their reasoning is that since I’m the ‘successful’ one, I should help out, and it would show that I’m a good sister,” the woman clarified. “I don’t think I should have to foot the bill for her meltdown. I’m still angry about the whole thing, and honestly, I feel like she owes me an apology first.”

Despite her reluctance, her parents thought she was being “cold-hearted” by not helping out her sister. However, she didn’t view any contribution on her part as fair without her sister taking responsibility for her actions.

Since posting, many people haven taken to the comments section to agree with her decision to not pay for her sister’s therapy sessions. Some commenters claimed that it was her parents’ behavior that allowed her sister to create such a scene at her wedding.

“NTA [not the a**hole], your parents should have grabbed the mic off her and escorted her out,” one comment began. “You are the successful one because your parents clearly have favored your sister and you had to learn to manage. Your parents can sort out this self-inflicted dumpster fire. I wish you and your husband the best in all of your future endeavors, you deserve better than this kind of nonsense.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “While it’s understandable that your parents want to support your sister, it’s completely unfair to expect you to pay for her therapy after she deliberately sabotaged your wedding. Her actions were inexcusable, and it’s reasonable for you to expect an apology and accountability from her before even considering helping out financially. It’s not your responsibility to fix her problems, especially when she caused such a significant amount of damage and hurt.”

“NTA and definitely not your responsibility,” a third commenter pointed out. “You could blame it on their parenting and they are the ones who need to pay for it. Although why can’t she pay for it herself?

“Could play the reverse Uno card and say your sister needs to pay for your marriage counseling — due to her meltdown at the wedding it has already caused issues with you and your husband that you need help fixing. I would be curious to see how that plays out…”