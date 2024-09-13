Woman Refuses to Move Out of Home Even Though Roommate Is 7 Months Pregnant: 'Can't Afford' It

"I had assumed she would be moving out soon for more space when the baby comes," the woman writes on Reddit

A woman says she won't move out despite being asked by her roommate, who is seven months pregnant.

In a post shared on Reddit, the anonymous woman writes that her roommate, Becca, recently sent her a text that they needed to talk.

"I had assumed she would be moving out soon for more space when the baby comes," she writes. "Instead she told me I have to move out to make space for the nursery and her baby daddy to move in."

The woman adds that her salary is "terrible," writing, she "cannot afford anywhere else to live."

"Even if I wanted to move out now, the apartment rentals in my area are either too expensive or well below living standards so I don’t want to move," she adds in her Reddit post.

When she told her roommate she wouldn't be moving, Becca "went absolutely crazy," accusing her of "ruining her motherhood experience by not letting her family live together."

"I pay rent here and my name's on the lease until at least the end of the year," she adds in the post. "I’m not gonna pull out of the lease and I told her that if she wants her little family together that she should move and I’ll find someone to half the cheap rent with."

Since the two had the argument, Becca has been crying constantly — but the anonymous poster writes that she still won't budge.

"I’ve not heard her stop crying since but I think I’m totally valid that I don’t want to leave," she writes.

Reddit commenters have weighed in, noting that, if the poster is on the lease, her roommate can't just kick her out.

"You’re on the lease and pay rent, she can’t kick you out whenever she feels like it," writes one.

Many have added that, if the poster really wants to stay, she should try going to the landlord before Becca does.

"You should make your intentions clear to the landlord you wish to renew your lease, and 'while I'm here, I'd like to ask about the guest policy. My roommate has been having someone stay over quite a bit, and I want to make sure I understand the rules on this clearly. It's a small space to have a third person in all the time,' " writes one commenter.



