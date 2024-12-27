Woman Says She and Boyfriend of 2 Years Broke Up Over What He Secretly Did to Her Word Search

"I would genuinely not feel attracted to him after this," one person wrote in the Reddit post's comments

A word search — and a boyfriend's elaborate deception — is being blamed for one couple's breakup.

In a post on Reddit's AIO (Am I Overreacting) forum, an anonymous woman explained her choice to leave her long-term boyfriend because, she wrote, he had secretly sabotaged a fun puzzle that she really enjoyed doing every night.

The 28-year-old woman wrote that she was with her boyfriend, 31, for two years. Her birthday was in October, and he got her a special word search book.

The catch for this particular puzzle, she wrote, is that there was only one word in the whole book — "like Where's Wally but for the word FOX."

"I've been spending time each night going through each page carefully as I like difficult puzzles and was really excited to find it," the woman wrote.

But then, two months after originally gifting the book, the user's boyfriend admitted to her that he had cut out the page that had the word "fox" on it.

That meant he had just been watching her waste her time on the book that he knowingly ruined for her, she wrote.

"I told him if he was happy to hide that from me for so long I can't trust him and we are done," she wrote, adding, "It might sound silly but I was really excited about solving the puzzle."

The woman turned to the forum to figure out if she was overreacting — or if her boyfriend's actions were out of line.

Commenters agreed that the woman made the right choice in leaving him.

"I would genuinely not feel attracted to him after this," one person wrote.

Most users noted that the length of the so-called prank was entirely too long — a few hours or even days might be a different story, many said, but he wasted two months of her time.

"What was supposed to happen? Did he think you would find it funny? What was his goal?" another comment read. "I have never met a guy who would even think about doing this."



