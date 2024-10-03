Woman Says She Just Found Her First Gray Hair at 31 and 'Couldn't Be Happier'

"I know this might sound a bit unusual, but I’ve honestly been looking forward to this for years,” the woman wrote in a Reddit post

PeopleImages/Getty Stock image of woman happy about her hair

Getting older doesn't have to be a negative experience, and neither does finding your first gray hair.

In a post on Reddit's “True Off My Chest,” a 31-year-old woman wrote that she had recently found her first gray hair and "couldn't be happier" about it.

"I know this might sound a bit unusual, but I’ve honestly been looking forward to this for years,” she wrote. “It feels like a significant milestone, almost like getting my first period. It’s that reminder that I’m now fully stepping into adulthood, wiser, smarter, and shaped by the experiences I’ve been through.”

The woman went on to share that her attitude about aging doesn't just extent to her hair.

“At 31, I’m embracing the aging process with open arms," she wrote. "I don’t fear getting older, I’m thrilled by it!"

"Grey hairs, wrinkles, and all the beautiful changes our bodies go through are marks of life lived. They are reminders that we’re lucky enough to keep growing, learning, and evolving,” she added.

The woman added that she hopes to inspire others to celebrate "every part of our changing bodies."

"Let’s shift our perspective on aging and recognize how fortunate we are to be alive, growing older, and gaining more wisdom with each passing year,” she added.

Fellow Reddit users took to the comments and largely said that they shared the same views.

“Yes!!! I feel the same way. I'm 31 also, I'm embracing the changes. I'm so happy to be done with the last chapter. It was a wild ride, but very happy to start this new one," read one reply. "Congrats! We survived this long, it's a blessing to get this far."

"I honestly thought I'd be sad when I was younger, but I found one a few weeks ago and was like hell yeah lol must be age haha," added another.

Another commenter shared that their experience with gray hair has been different, but they're trying to change it.

"When I first found one I found it depressing. Over the years more have come but I pluck them out. I'm 39 now and have no visible greys because I pluck them all but I know it will soon come a time where there are just too many pluck," they wrote. "actually I've already started leaving in a couple, trying to get used to it."

Yet another reply came from a commenter who has been dealing with gray hair since "my twenties" -- and is already looking forward to another aging milestone. "Everyone on my dad’s side of my family over the age of 40 has completely white hair," the commenter wrote. "I’m excited to join the club."

