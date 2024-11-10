Woman Tells Husband to Return Surprise Puppy, Despite Kids' Excitement: 'I Did Not Want a Dog'

"The kids were all excited. He said it was my birthday gift," the woman writes on Reddit

A woman says she has asked her husband to return a puppy he bought as a "surprise" despite her saying she had no time to take care of both the dog and the couple's children.

"My husband and I are in our mid-40s and have been married 15 years," the anonymous woman writes on Reddit, adding that the couple has two kids, ages 11 and 14.

The woman adds that the family's senior dog died a couple of years ago and "since then, we’ve talked about getting another dog but maybe when the kids graduate high school."

"Dogs are a huge commitment and I have no time. Kids activities 7 nights a week, and I work two jobs (50 hours total). Husband has a full time job too, but works from home three days a week," she adds.

Recently, though, she came home to a “surprise.” A new puppy.

"I felt angry because I made it clear I did not want a dog," the woman writes. "The kids were all excited. He said it was my birthday gift. I pushed back and said dogs are a family decision and I felt that he disrespected me."

Her husband "flew into a rage" at her reaction, threatening separation and spending the night elsewhere.

"He came home today and I apologized for suggesting he got the dog because he wanted it, rather than [as] a heartfelt gift. I told him he needs to return the dog," she adds.

The husband continues to discuss separation and the wife wants to know if she's in the wrong.

But commenters say the husband is the problem, with one writing, "You sound like you are living in what is called a 'tolerable state of unhappiness.' "

"Why would you apologize for saying the truth? This dog is just a burden on you," the commenter added. "He DID get the dog because he wanted it. It certainly wasn't for your benefit. You were clear you didn't want one. And now he's gaslit you into apologizing for saying the 100% truth."

Added another: "It 100% isn't about the dog."