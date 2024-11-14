Woman vows to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas with husband’s family after he voted for Trump

Brittany Miller
·3 min read
Her husband made a celebratory post on Facebook following Trump’s win (Getty Images)
Her husband made a celebratory post on Facebook following Trump’s win (Getty Images)

A woman has penned an essay explaining why she was canceling both Thanksgiving and Christmas following the election.

On November 6, it was announced that Donald Trump had won a second term in the White House beating out his opponent, Kamala Harris. Andrea Tate recently wrote an essay in HuffPost, reflecting on her reaction to the president-elect’s victory knowing that she voted for Harris and her husband had voted for Trump.

Tate wrote how upset she was following the announcement and how she had resorted to scrolling on social media to make herself feel better when she noticed a Facebook post from her husband that read, “God Bless America. God bless #45, 47.”

“It had a few likes, and a few commenters joined him in his celebration. He was downstairs in the kitchen making coffee, and I was upstairs avoiding him. I couldn’t talk to him — or even look at him,” her essay read.

“I immediately texted, ‘I love you, but out of respect for me and all my liberal writer friends, can you please take down that post? Also, tell your family I love them, but I will not be coming for Thanksgiving, and I won’t be hosting Christmas. I need space.’”

She explained that her husband went on to apologize, but she still maintained minimal contact.

When she did finally speak to him, it was regarding the holidays as she said she couldn’t “bite my  tongue like I did with Hillary.”

“I don’t want to disrespect your parents or your brother and his family in their home, or our home, so it’s best this way. No scenes. You can go see them. Seriously — I will not be in a room of 15 people who voted for Trump,” Tate said.

Her husband did not argue with her and only mentioned that their son and his girlfriend were supposed to be coming home and if they would “feel bad.” “We will have our own small holiday, and it will be fine,” she replied.

“I was surprised he didn’t argue about the change in holiday plans. Normally, it would be a bone of contention because of how close he is to his family,” the essay continued. “Somewhere inside, he must understand what this election outcome means to me. I know he has empathy for me, for which I am thankful. I will hold onto this like a life raft as I try to figure out how we move forward with our marriage.”

As the essay was reposted on various Reddit forums, many people commented on their own experiences with family members who disagreed with them politically.

“I can’t have a social visit with my parents without it escalating to yelling because they want to spout off on whatever was on the Fox News chyron that day,” one Reddit comment began. “I’m the only child. They were nothing but doting parents for my entire childhood and since about 2016 they’ve become miserable unbearable people to be around.”

“Sadly, I was thinking of visiting my dad in Texas this Christmas, but my brother has gone full MAGA since moving there in 2020,” another commenter wrote. “I thought he’d be happy Trump got elected, instead I had 5 days of endless texts of hate until I finally blocked him.”

Latest Stories

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering

    The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Social Media Reacts To Matt Gaetz Possibly Being Trump's AG

    Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."

  • Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Spells Out Exactly What Jan. 6 Pardons Would Mean

    Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.

  • Trump Arrives in Washington and Jokes He May Be President Forever

    Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Eva Longoria reveals she and family have relocated outside of ‘dystopian’ US

    ‘I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky,’ Longoria said

  • Navarro: ‘We’re not going to have a Trump Cabinet’ with Thune or Cornyn leading Senate GOP

    Former White House aide Peter Navarro questioned whether President-elect Trump’s nominees could get confirmed if either Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) or Sen. John Cornyn (R -Texas) is elected as Senate majority leader. Navarro argued some Trump supporters who have been mentioned as potential Cabinet nominees, such as Kash Patel, a former Defense official in the first Trump administration, would not make…

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.

  • Jack Smith Plans to Troll Trump by Resigning Before He Can Be Fired

    Jack Smith, the special counsel who oversaw two federal criminal investigations and prosecutions of Donald Trump, plans to beat the president-elect’s pledge to fire him “within two seconds” of taking office by resigning first. The New York Times reported that Smith has notified prosecutors and FBI agents on his team that they can begin planning their departures and that he intends to step down before Trump’s inauguration. The paper said Smith is still assessing how to wind down his two cases aga

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt

  • Trump’s Day One White House Plan Revealed at Private Event

    President-elect Donald Trump will reinstate several executive orders from his first administration that were later revoked by President Joe Biden on his first day in office, his incoming chief of staff said. The New York Times reported that Susie Wiles gave the news to a gathering of Republican donors Monday, though didn’t specify the orders he would reinstate. During his first few days in office, Biden revoked executive orders issued by Trump that tried to strip federal employees of their right

  • Stephen Colbert Hits Trump With A Brutally Short Direct Message

    The “Late Show” host said he needed to “take this opportunity” to address the president-elect.

  • US Navy destroyers unscathed after fighting off a complex attack of cruise and ballistic missiles and exploding drones

    The Houthis launched a complex attack consisting of anti-ship missiles and drones, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Trump's team drawing up list of Pentagon officers to fire, sources say

    Members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team are drawing up a list of military officers to be fired, potentially to include the Joint Chiefs of Staff, two sources said, in what would be an unprecedented shakeup at the Pentagon. The planning for the firings is at an early stage after Trump's Nov. 5 election victory and could change as Trump's administration takes shape, said the sources, who are familiar with the Trump transition and requested anonymity to speak candidly about the plans. One of the sources questioned the feasibility of a mass firing at the Pentagon.

  • This couple moved to France and didn’t love it. So we wrote about it. Then came the comments

    California couple Joanna McIsaac-Kierklo and Ed Kierklo wanted to spend their later years in southern France, so they moved. They quickly realized how hard it was and wanted to return, until the US election.