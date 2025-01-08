Woman Won't Allow Friend to Bring Newborn to 30th Birthday Party: 'I Want This Day to Be About My Birthday, Not Her Baby'

"The focus will be on the baby instead of enjoying our time together," the woman writes on Reddit

A woman turning 30 says she doesn't want her friend bringing her newborn baby to the festivities, as it will "impact the vibes."

In a Reddit post, the woman writes that her party is "ladies only" and guests are being asked not to bring their significant others or children.

"It’s not going to be a rager but I want it to be a fun night to let loose a little (lots of moms coming), laugh and have fun," she writes. "A friend of mine just had a baby, her baby will be 1 month exactly [on the] day of party."

Olena Malik/Getty Stock Image 30th birthday celebration in a stock photo

She continues: "It seems she thinks she should be able to bring her baby, however I am leaning towards sticking to my request of no children, which means she won’t be able to come. From what I hear, she’s upset and doesn’t think this is fair. She wants to bring her baby."

The woman adds: "Now this may be selfish but I know that bringing the baby will impact the 'vibes' of the party. The focus will be on the baby instead of enjoying our time together."

She adds that, if she were in her friend's shoes, she would "just not go and leave it at that."

"And if I’m being really honest I want this day to be about my birthday, not her baby," she writes. "I do feel guilty, but I’m a people pleaser. Also I want to add if the roles were reversed, she would 100% ask people not to bring babies as well. She’s actually done this in the past. I’d like to know should I just comply or stick to my no kids 'rule.' "

Reddit users are perplexed that the guest wants to bring their baby to the party in the first place, with one writing, "Who wants to take their 4 week old out to a 30th party? Being around drunk people when your baby doesn't have an immune system, routine or pattern seems ridiculously stressful. Does she have a safe person (dad, parents, sibling etc) she can leave baby with for an hour or two? As a new mum, it might do her some good to get a small break away."



