Women Are Sharing The Unfair Expectations Society Places On Them That People Refuse To Talk About, And As A Fellow Woman, I Feel Seen, Heard, And Understood
Practically, from the time a woman is born, society begins placing unfair expectations on her. Whether it's strangers telling us to smile or endless questions about relationships and potential motherhood, women are made to endure the burden of people-pleasing to a nearly unattainable degree. While there has been a conversation surrounding these expectations in the past few decades, many of these harmful assumptions remain undiscussed...
So, when u/Legitimate-Big7482 recently asked the r/AskWomen community, "What’s something society unfairly expects of your gender that no one talks about?" I felt I had to share some of the most enlightening responses. From atoning for their partner's mistakes to being considered the primary parent — here are 17 unrealistic expectations society places on women:
1."Accepting condescension."
2."Atoning for our partners' shortcomings. If a man f*cks up, the woman in his life gets blamed. But, at the same time, we're expected to speak for them."
"My parents will get mad at my partner and take it out on me, even if I know nothing about it. They also ask me about him instead of just asking him directly"
3."Scheduling. Society tends to expect women to coordinate and schedule everything socially related."
"I was two weeks late to my own birth. Please do not expect me to be anywhere on time, much less get anyone else there on time."
4."Being in charge of others' medical care."
5."Working on your period with the output the same as any other time of the month..."
"Can you imagine being hooked up to a machine donating blood but working and doing everything else simultaneously? Yet, that's what we're expected to do."
6."Motherhood. There isn’t a magical mommy hormone that kicks in when we give birth."
"Parenthood as a whole is a learning process. I’m the default parent because you noticeably and openly put all responsibility for the child on me; it didn’t just happen because I'm a woman."
7."Feeling as safe as often as men do."
8."Neurodivergent women are expected to just...not be neurodivergent."
"Go into any neurodivergent group for AFAB (assigned female at birth) people, and you'll hear lots of stories about how they were diagnosed later in life and are just NOW in their late 20s, 30s, or 40s getting the medication and support they need just to function. Often, these women are finally diagnosed because they have severe burnout and dysfunction that they've had to mask themselves throughout life.
Most AMAB (assigned male at birth) people get diagnosed early in their lives, usually in childhood or early teens. They often get most of the support they need (it's not a perfect system for anyone, I'll admit) and more leeway/leniency, despite struggling (like neurodivergent women) with basic adult things like social etiquette."
9."Hair removal! It’s so time-consuming and can become so expensive and exhausting."
"All this work for something that grows back for some people within days. Aside from the aesthetic purpose being the culprit for doing it, people don’t talk about how draining it is."
10."Taking on the entire burden of fertility/birth control."
"It’s just assumed that you’re the one who has to get an IUD, go on pills, etc., while also being the one to bear the burden of an unplanned pregnancy.
It rubs me the wrong way and is a burden mentally and physically. More vasectomies, please."
11."Being the eldest girl child, whenever I am at a relative's place, I am expected to go and help my aunts in the kitchen with cooking and serving. It feels like all my movements are scrutinized. I feel guilty if I sit down and enjoy the event with my cousins."
12."To be considered a 'strong woman,' you must suffer silently and without trying to prevent, avoid, or get away from situations that lead to your suffering."
"A strong man makes changes; a strong woman suffers and sacrifices quietly."
13."Caring for parents as they age."
"Even if there is a wide variety of siblings (aka older brothers), the oldest daughter is automatically deemed the caretaker.
And if she's single or childless?! Wow, she's got nothing better to do! So convenient."
14."It was my experience that I, as a full-time working mom, was the default for all things kid-related. Mind you, my ex-husband worked full-time in the same office."
15."Healing men."
"Example: It's common to sit disruptive boys next to quiet girls in the class as part of behavioral management. A young girl should not be used as a tool to improve a boy’s behavior.
This habit then follows them throughout adulthood."
16."While domestic expectations are talked about, it’s still wild to me that — even though I work as much or more than my partner — the state of the home still somehow falls on me. If guys are messy, it’s just a dude thing."
"Not that my relationship works that way. We split things fairly evenly. But there is this unspoken element that if someone comes over and the house is a mess, then I am not meeting expectations, but he is just a guy with a messy house.
What’s messed up is that I have also felt this way about other women and their homes. I didn't mean to, but I just realized it one day."
17."Being pretty and put together at all times — no matter what."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.