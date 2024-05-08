Women, What’s A Time You Were Dismissed By A Doctor?

Going to the doctor’s office is already hard enough with all of the research, scheduling, and time off of work.

Cristina Yang from Grey's Anatomy is in distress and requests sedation in a dramatic scene
But sometimes it can be made even worse by a doctor who…simply doesn’t believe your pain or concern.

mom from "Juno" with caption about doctors' god complex
Unfortunately, especially for women, being dismissed by your doctor is all too common — so we want to hear your stories. Maybe you’ve had a doctor who blamed all your problems on your weight or BMI, blatantly ignoring what else could be causing your discomfort…

Person using a traditional balance scale to measure weight
Or maybe you experienced pain during a procedure and your doctor told you to “toughen up” or “breathe through the pain” instead of slowing down to figure out what the problem is.

A doctor in scrubs prepares a syringe, a nurse stands in the background. They are in a clinical setting
Or maybe a doctor tried to make everything go away with a prescription for Xanax without digging deeper into what treatment might be best for you.

Prescription bottle labeled Alprazolam with pills, focused foreground on blue surface
So, women, we want to hear about the time a doctor dismissed you. Leave your story in the comments below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

