M&S has brought back my favourite linen trousers that I lived in last summer

The one thing my spring/summer wardrobe massively lacked before last year was a staple pair of linen trousers. It wasn't for lack of trying, but I just couldn't find a pair that ticked every box.

I'd gone through the fuss of ordering (and then returning) numerous high street options that were either a very unflattering fit, made from a cheap linen-like fabric, or simply weren’t quite smart enough for me to be able to wear them to the office, as well as on my summer holiday.

However, I am pleased to report my hunt for the perfect pair is now over after stumbling upon Marks & Spencer's wide-leg linen trousers, and lucky M&S have just bought them back for 2025.

Marks & Spencer 98 100 Expert Score Pure Linen Wide Leg Trousers These breathable pure linen trousers have a smart silhouette and are incredibly comfortable. Pros Made from 100% pure linen

Come in range of leg lengths

Have a smart, tailored silhouette

Are super comfortable and breathable Cons The lighter colours may be slightly sheer due to the lightweight material £45 at Marks & Spencer

💸 Reasons to buy

For starters, they are made from 100% linen so are super lightweight and breathable, which is a must for me in the warmer months. They also have a high waistline that's part-elasticated for all day comfort.

The fact that they're only £45 is also insanely good value, I've seen linen-blend options for almost triple the price on the high street, so there's no denying M&S's quality and value for money.

These linen trousers tick all the boxes, they're breathable, flattering and smart. (Yahoo Life UK)

They are super lightweight, ideal for the summer months. (Yahoo Life UK)

The petite length was perfect of me, but they also come in regular and long lengths. (Yahoo Life UK)

Shop now

What also sets this pair apart from the rest is the smart, tailored silhouette that includes front pleats and pockets for a crisp feel. The stylish wide-leg fit is just the right width; sometimes if they're too wide, it can make you look bigger than you actually are. Meanwhile, the high waistband is super flattering and secures with a hook bar and zip fastening, making them feel chic enough for the office or dressing up for dinner.

Another bonus that always comes with M&S trousers is that you can choose the leg length that's right for you. Since I'm only 5ft 4, I go straight for the short/petite option. However, you can also get the trousers in extra short, regular and long lengths, so you can ensure they will be the perfect fit for you.

The linen trousers also come in three other colours: navy, beige and white. However, it's worth noting that the lighter colours may be slightly sheer due to the lightweight material.

The tailored silhouette is smart and super flattering. (Marks & Spencer)

The front pleats and hook bar and zip fastening making them look super expensive. (Marks & Spencer)

The smart trousers also come in white, navy and beige. (Marks & Spencer)

They're also 100% linen, which is a bargain for the price. (Marks & Spencer)

Shop the linen trousers Browse all M&S linen trousers

All in all, these are the perfect versatile trousers with premium finishes that are sure to get lots of wear in your wardrobe. I'm unsurprised that they're already selling out in certain sizes, so if you think this could also be your stylish linen trouser solution, I'd add a pair to your basket pronto.

Shop now: Pure Linen Wide Leg Trousers | £45 from Marks & Spencer

Shop now

M&S has also released a ton of other linen style options, including tapered trousers and a more affordable Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers, which are a bargain £25 and come in 10 colour options.