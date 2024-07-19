'Works like a charm': This compact jump starter is down to $40, an all-time low

With 1,600 amps of peak current, it handles car batteries large and small — and it can charge your phone. Get almost 60% off.

It's all too easy to take your car for granted — until one day, you turn a key or push a button and nothing happens. Then you're left with two options: Get a friend to come over and give you a jump, or call a mechanic for help. Both can cost time and money, two things no one has to spare these days. Turns out there's another solution: Invest in a portable car jump starter.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

With 15% already knocked off the price, the additional 50% on-page coupon brings it down to a much more affordable price — in fact, the lowest price ever. We promise that getting your own jump starter is far less expensive than calling a tow truck, or even buying an AAA membership. Plus, you have options! A newer model with a bigger screen is up for grabs at the same sale price when you add the coupon.

Why do I need this? 🤔

There's a lot to love about this jump starter, like the fact that it can jump your car up to 30 times on one charge with 1,600 amps of peak current and heavy-duty clamps and cables. It's safe too. Its spray-gold intelligent jumper clamps have overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, overload protection, overvoltage protection and overcharge protection to keep you safe when you jump-start your car.

An LCD screen shows the remaining power, and a built-in compass can even help you get home if you're lost. Then simply plug in the jump starter at home to fire it up again.

Even if your car is in good shape, you can "jump start" a dead phone, tablet or other gizmos with this device.

What reviewers say 💬

With more than 3,400 five-star reviews, this jump starter has a serious army of fans.

Pros 👍

"Awesome!" said one driver. "It is amazing how quickly (seconds after hookup) it worked to start a vehicle that had not responded to over 15 minutes in a traditional jump start. It is very easy to use, completely safe, compact, versatile and will be with me always."

"I love this little guy," raved another charged-up customer. "It is so handy. I have used it for my lawn mower, boat, truck, etc. Works like a charm every time. My friends are all impressed. I've already ordered two more of these as gifts."

If you aren't a fan of the 'car dance' you need to do to line up two batteries for jumping, this box can help. "[The battery] was easy to jump back to life with this product, and I didn't have to rearrange the cars to get in ideal jumper-cable position."

Cons 👎

One user wanted more ways to charge the device. "You can charge it with the cigarette lighter adapter or the wall adapter. Since I have an inverter in my car, I can use the wall adapter with that. Only downside is there is not USB power input, just output," one shopper said.

This may not be glove-box friendly for all cars, either. You might want to seek another storage option (we've got a suggestion below!): "The case is bulky, making it a tight fit in a glove box. But it will fit under a seat and of course in the back seat or trunk."

Need a good place to stash your jump starter? How about this trunk organizer with over 33,000 five-star fans? (It's on sale too!)

Amazon Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $21 $30 Save $9 with coupon The only thing more annoying than a cluttered trunk is listening to everything slide around while you drive. This nonslip organizer has three main compartments and side pockets for smaller accessories. Just fold it up when you don't need it. "When I was looking for trunk organizers, everything was finding seemed kind of hit and miss," said a fan. "I finally decided to go with this one. My reason for needing one was that we recently got a new car and every time I would open the trunk, my groceries would fall out. This organizer has a Velcro bottom so it sticks and latches on each side. The inserts are optional and you can remove them anytime very easily. Great quality and very easy to set up." Save $9 with coupon $21 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

