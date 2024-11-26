Yahoo readers love this 'easy to use' Amazon windshield cleaner — it's on sale right now for under $20 for Black Friday 2024

This handy gadget has thousands of five-star reviews to back it up.

This car window cleaner will keep your windshield squeaky clean for under $20. (Photos via Amazon)

Given how much time we spend in our cars, it's a good idea to give it clean-up every so often — but getting into some of those nooks and crannies can be difficult. Ever tried reaching to wipe the inner corner of your windshield? It's not that easy! And there's nothing worse than trying to see through a streaky or less-than-clean window while driving, which can also be dangerous.

Quick shop:

AstroAI Car Window Cleaner $19 $29 Save $10 See at Amazon

According to shoppers, this car window cleaner from Amazon Canada is ideal for tackling those tough-to-reach areas with minimal effort, thanks to its triangular cleaning pad, pivoting head and extended reach.

It's a popular seller among Yahoo Canada readers — and right now, you can snag it on sale for under $20 as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. Keep scrolling for all the details.

The details

This car window cleaner is designed to make cleaning the interior and exterior of your car's windows "fast" and "easy." Its triangular cleaning pad (that rotates 180 degrees) easily reaches into tricky corners, while the extendable arm eliminates the hassle of awkwardly climbing over seats or the steering wheel to get a good reach.

In addition to typical maintenance cleaning, this tool efficiently removes fog and moisture — a major plus during the colder months. Plus, it can be disassembled for compact storage, so you can keep it in your car at all times.

It comes with four washable microfibre pads that absorb excess water and leave windows streak-free. But that's not all; the handle, made from high-grade carbon steel, doubles as an emergency hammer.

What shoppers are saying

With more than 7,700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating, this window cleaner has become a go-to for drivers.

One shopper shared that the gadget is "easy to use" and made "cleaning the windshield a breeze."

Another reviewer also agreed, raving that it "makes cleaning the inside of my windshield so much easier." They also commented on how it leaves "no streaks."

One customer even compared the microfibre pads to the ones used for eyewear, complimenting how delicate yet sturdy the material is.

Along with the positive reviews, it was noted that it would be convenient if the arm extender reached further.

AstroAI Car Window Cleaner $19 $29 Save $10 See at Amazon

The verdict

This car window cleaner from Amazon turns a typically tedious chore into something quick and effortless. Having this tool on hand ensures clear visibility by wiping away fog, dust and grime with a few simple wipes. And, in my opinion, at its current Black Friday sale price of $19, you really can’t go wrong. Yahoo Canada readers can agree!

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

