Yes, chef — these Padma Lakshmi-approved kitchen tools really start at just $6

We all know Padma Lakshmi as the elegant yet down-to-earth host of Hulu's Taste the Nation and former host of Bravo's Top Chef (it was also recently announced that she'll be hosting another cooking competition show for CBS). And while it's a pleasure to watch her interact with chefs and taste their food, Lakshmi is a talented cook in her own right.

Just watch any of the cooking videos that the busy mom posts on Instagram, and you'll see the care with which she treats food. From grinding her own spices to mixing rice and yogurt with her hands, she's as passionate about preparing meals as she is eating them. That's why, when she expresses her love of certain cooking tools or uses a specific product in her kitchen, we take notice.

Among her favorites? A classic Le Creuset Dutch oven, for starters — an investment, sure, but this is a cooking vessel that's in it for the long haul. On the flip side (literally), we saw her reach for an offset spatula, a versatile and very inexpensive tool. Curious to know what else the star loves? Keep scrolling for more.

Amazon Wilton Angled Spatula We spotted Lakshmi using one of these tools to smooth out a dessert in a cake pan in an Instagram cooking video. Not only is an offset spatula handy for leveling out your cake or brownie batter, but I use it to apply frosting when I'm making a cake. It has much more surface area than a knife, and the metal is super flat, which spreads the frosting out extra evenly. $6 at Amazon

Amazon John Boos Boos Block Professional Collection Wood Cutting Board According to CNN Underscored, Lakshmi isn't a fan of plastic cutting boards ("They stain easily or you risk it chipping off") and prefers a heftier slicing surface ("I want something sturdy that won’t slip"). Her chopping block of choice? This wooden board, which she says is "extremely durable and lasts a long time." Other food TV faves like Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis are fans as well — I even own one and love it. (Check out my full Boos Block review for more.) $109 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender We spied Padma using a cute little Ninja blender to whip up a delicious-looking spice blend to rub on corn in an Instagram video. This No. 1 bestseller might weigh just over 3 pounds, but it's powerful enough to crush everything from frozen fruit to ice, and the blending bowl doubles as an on-the-go drinking cup. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5-Quart Many culinary pros swear by Le Creuset Dutch ovens, and Lakshmi is no exception. In an interview with EatingWell, she says, "Made from cast iron, it weighs a ton, but you get the best stews, roasts and even fried chicken from cooking in it. It retains heat like no other pot I've ever used, and it lasts forever! I've had [mine] for over 20 years, and I plan on passing it on to my daughter in 20 years." Worth the investment! $400 at Amazon

Amazon Bellemain Bacon Press Here's an unexpected one: Lakshmi used this on Instagram, but not for bacon. Instead, she placed it over some peppers in a pan to get them nice and blistered. It can also be used on steak, burgers, hot sandwiches ... most anything you're trying to get a little char on. $21 at Amazon

Amazon Our Place Always Pan 2.0 The Always Pan has taken plenty of celebrities by storm, from Selena Gomez to Oprah, so we weren't surprised to spot it in Lakshmi's kitchen. She used it to make a vegetable curry on Instagram and probably didn't have to do much cleanup, since its ceramic nonstick interior allows food to slide right out. It comes with a metal steamer basket and a wooden spatula, and the handle even doubles as a utensil rest. (Psst: I have this pan as well — check out my Always Pan review for more.) $150 at Amazon

Amazon Oxo Good Grips Everyday Glass Food Scale As a baker, I know the importance of using a kitchen scale for better accuracy, and it's also a staple in Lakshmi's arsenal. "Having a digital scale allows you to cook with more precision," she tells EatingWell. "It's essential for following recipes that list ingredients by weight (instead of volume), and you can use it to measure portion sizes too. I like a slim model for easy storage." $26 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer KitchenAid and the phrase "stand mixer" have just about become synonymous at this point, and for good reason. These appliances are true workhorses! Lakshmi has one in white (as evidenced by this Instagram video), and if you're looking to take your baking to the next level, you certainly won't do much better than adding this bestseller to your kitchen. It'll mix and knead while you take care of other tasks, and comes with beater, whisk and dough hook attachments. $299 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Last, but certainly not least, CNN Underscored revealed that Lakshmi "adores" this ice cream maker. "My daughter and I love coming up with fun flavor combinations in the summer. We make everything from pistachio and rose to black sesame and maple." Of course, having one of these bad boys will allow you to enjoy frozen treats all year — without having to brave the cold to go to the ice cream shop on frigid days. It takes just about 20 minutes to churn! $70 at Amazon

