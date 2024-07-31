Yes, Team USA Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Has Seen All Your Olympics Memes

Hi, hello, welcome to the unofficial but very real Stephen Nedoroscik fan club. The U.S. gymnast is the latest athlete to have a viral moment online—aside from Jason Kelce’s link-up with the Team USA women’s rugby team, of course—after he bodied his Pommel horse routine on Monday, July 29.

On top of taking home the first gold medal for the U.S. men’s gymnastics team in 16 years, Stephen is making rounds online thanks to an instantly iconic pic of him chilling in his glasses before hitting the beam:

Stephen Nedoroscik getting in the zone. #ParisOlympics



📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/z78zfFRzdU — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

Of course, the internet’s mutual obsession with him doesn’t hurt either. While some fans have likened him to Superman/Clark Kent, others have picked up on his Rubik’s Cube skills (he can solve it in less than 10 seconds, nbd) and made memes about his energy going from '0 to 100' before and after his routine.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

Becoming mildly obsessed with the nerdy little glasses gymnast in Team USA pic.twitter.com/OzKqfIGgB1 — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) July 28, 2024

Of course, Stephen has seen all the love online and jokingly accepted that he represents the glasses-wearing community. 'I think they’re awesome,' he told Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of the memes. 'I’m representing people that wear glasses well.'

As for what was going through his mind during that viral moment, Stephen revealed that he was simply doing his breathing exercises. 'We always try to keep our heart rate down and through that five minutes I’m sitting there, I’m just visualising my routine over and over—that’s all I’m doing in my head,' he dished.

For what it’s worth, the official Instagram account for NBC and the Olympics is also showing love for 'secret weapon' Stephen:

Honestly... we're right there with them!

