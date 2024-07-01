Yes, the wine is free at this Fort Worth restaurant. Teaching an old Cat new tricks

Wine deals are a regular special at restaurants.

But one Fort Worth restaurant is running the best wine deal of all: free.

Cat City Grill, in its 15th year at 1208 W. Magnolia Ave., is offering one free bottle of wine with two dinners Monday through Thursday nights in July and August, except July 4.

The deal is only good in the dining room — no takeout or delivery — and you have to mention that you saw Cat City’s post on Facebook or Instagram.

So go ahead. Look at Cat City’s post on Facebook or Instagram.

Then go order dinner and a bottle of California-based LangeTwins Sand Point cabernet, chardonnay or sauvignon blanc.

A grilled tofu dinner with broccoli and sweet potato fries at Cat City Grill in Fort Worth.

It’s a way for Cat City to draw summer business and introduce its new south side-tuned dinner menu, adding four vegetarian entrees to go with its familiar 12-ounce rib-eye, rack of lamb, osso buco and crab-stuffed trout almandine.

Along with Ellerbe Fine Foods, Lili’s Bistro and Walloon’s, Cat City is one of Magnolia Avenue’s great local, independent dinner restaurants. It’s not a chain.

That means it needs help, particularly weeknights when Magnolia patrons might not want to spent $25-$35 for dinner.

It opened as a traditional steakhouse, but the menu has expanded under Martin Thompson and chef Osman Suarez.

For example, it now offers more seafood items than steaks, although the most recommended entrees are still chicken-fried steak or the meat loaf made from rib-eye trimmings.

The vegetarian dishes — a nod to the popularity of plant-based menus at Maiden, Spiral Diner and other restaurants nearby — include a noodle stir-fry, grilled tofu with broccoli and sweet potato fries or a Buffalo sauce-hummus flatbread.

Snapper with a red pepper-coconut cream sauce, parmesan risotto and veggies at Cat City Grill.

The free wine special is only good at night.

But Cat City still serves the same popular lunch menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads, quiche and flounder tacos or fish-and-chips.

From 10:30 a.m. on weekends, it serves the typical brunch menu of omelets, Benedicts and breakfast items.

Cat City Grill’s layered spinach salad made with spinach leaves, mandarin oranges, dried cherries, pine nuts, mushrooms, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles, tossed in plum vinaigrette and layered between three crispy wontons.

Cat City Grill will be open through July 3, then will close for the weekend and reopen July 8.

It’s open for lunch and dinner weekdays, brunch and dinner Saturdays and brunch Sundays; 817-916-5333, catcitygrill.com.