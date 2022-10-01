I've had the Yeti Rambler water bottle for 9 months and I'm obsessed — here's why

The Yeti Rambler 769 ml Water Bottle is an absolute must-have. (Photo by Krista Thurrott)

Drinking enough water each day helps you regulate hunger, keeps headaches at bay, improves your skin and supports your brain — so for such a simple task with resounding benefits, why is that we struggle to get our daily H2O in?

I used to be part of the severely under-hydrated club, but since getting the Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle — my membership has been revoked — and I'm obsessed.

Read on for my honest review of the $50 Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle.

Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle in black (Photo via Yeti)

$50 at Yeti

The details

A cult-favourite outdoor brand, Yeti is renowned for their innovative coolers, insulated drinkware and expertly-designed backpacks. The Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle is perfect for mountain climbers and busy commuters alike thanks to its TripleHaul handle, which means it's easy to take with you anywhere you go.

The drinking spout is shatter-resistant and easy to sip from which means you don't have to worry about spillage, and the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks cold for hours — so lukewarm water as the day goes on isn't a concern.

The best part? These stainless steel bottles are completely dishwasher safe making them easy to clean.

Much like the other drinkware in the Rambler collection, these water bottles come in various sizes ranging from 532 ml to 1.89 litres. I personally have the Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle and find it's the perfect size to fit three generous cups of water.

Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle in seafoam (Photo via Yeti)

$50 at Yeti

Yeti Rambler water bottle: Honest review

I originally purchased the Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle because it is dishwasher safe. In the past, I've scrubbed water bottles endlessly only to find they still don't seem clean enough — being able to put my Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle in the dishwasher makes me feel confident it has reached peak cleanliness. Despite being washed in the dishwasher for more than nine months, my water bottle still looks like new without any chipping or rusting.

While there's an array of sizes to choose from, I use my Yeti Rambler Bottle as a water bottle so I wanted a medium-sized design to suit my day-to-day life. The 769 ml bottle is the perfect size and despite the double insulation, it still feels very lightweight. The TripleHaul handle makes it super easy to carry, and the leak-proof design means I can bring this bottle anywhere without worrying.

We've all had water bottles that claim to keep liquids hot/cold for several hours only to discover the temperature adjusts within minutes. That doesn't happen with my Yeti Rambler Bottle — the double-wall insulation really does keep my water cold for hours on end. In fact, I've brought this bottle to beach volleyball where it has sat in direct sunlight for hours, and despite the heat of the sun, my water remains chilled.

I've had this water bottle for nine months and I can't find any faults with it. In fact, I was quick to purchase a second bottle for my husband after discovering just how much I love it.

Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle in Alpine Yellow (Photo via Yeti)

$50 at Yeti

What others are saying

One of Yeti's most popular items, the Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle has more than 7,000 reviews — more than 6,200 are 5 stars — and has an average 4.7-star rating. It looks like I'm not the only one raving about the temperature-maintaining, sleek design of this water bottle.

"As a sub contractor I am always on the road. I've spent hundreds of dollars on 'good quality' bottles to keep my drinks cold, but none of them delivered. Until Yeti. What a life changer! I leave home now with my Rambler full of ice and I still have ice when I get home 12 hours later. I fill the bottle four or five times during the day and guess what? It's always cold," wrote one reviewer.

"Love this water bottle. It's a good size, keeps things cold, and I love the handle on top because it allows me to hook it onto a backpack or shoulder bag," adds another.

In fact, the insulation may work too well according to some reviewers.

"Don’t put too much ice because if you’re waiting for it to melt to drink it — it’s not going to happen. It’ll stay frozen all day," warns one fan.

"Love this water bottle. My husband left it in the back of our truck while leaving for vacation... we found it on the side of the highway four days later. Scratched up but still had ice in it!" shares another.

Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle in white (Photo via Yeti)

$50 at Yeti

The verdict

If you're looking for an easy-to-clean water bottle, the Yeti Rambler 769 ml Bottle is for you. The double insulation keeps your drink cold all day while the sleek design and handle makes it easy to carry with you whether you're hiking a mountain or sat at your desk for the day.

Plus, with a variety of sizes and colours available, you can customize your water bottle to exactly what you need. If you're looking to improve your water intake, this Yeti Rambler Bottle is the answer.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.