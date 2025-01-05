'You shouldn't be disgusted when you take a shower': This liner is down to $9

Backed by 182,000+ fans, the No. 1 bestseller's eco-friendly material helps keep your space fresh and mildew-free — and it's 50% off.

Showers are such a regular part of life that it's easy to forget about the accouterments of our lather-up, rinse-down routine. When it comes to our shower curtain liner, more often than not, we don't think to change it until the need is painfully obvious — like a mildewy smell or the sudden appearance of a gross brown-gray-green film. That's when you need to bring in the No. 1 bestselling LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner, which will get your b-room in shape. Plus, it's just $9, down from $18 — that's 50% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Does anyone actually enjoy scrubbing the tub? We think not. Amazon has slashed the price of this stalwart gunk shield by half — and $9 isn't bad for a squeaky-clean shower. (Plus, it's the lowest price it's ever been.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

This 72 x 72-inch shower liner is large enough to accommodate just about any shower setup, and its magnetized base ensures that it stays snug against the side of most tubs. It's made of environmentally agreeable PEVA with no chlorine or PVC, which means your nose won't be assaulted with plastic-y odors when you take it out of the package.

It is, of course, waterproof and formulated to foster bead formation and quick H2O roll-off (less lingering water equals less mildew). A reinforced header and metal grommets help it slide smoothly across the shower rod and stay secure.

Your shower is where you get clean, so your liner should follow suit. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With all that going for it, it's no wonder that a truly staggering 182,000 Amazon reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on this curtain.

Pros 👍

"You shouldn't be disgusted when you take a shower," one happy shopper wrote, adding: "I allowed my previous shower curtain to accumulate mildew and soap film until it was physically revolting to take a shower. ... A few weeks back, I purchased this item and enthusiastically hung it in my tub ... after several weeks, the LiBa is just as clear, clean and fresh as the day it was hung."

"The shower curtain is the perfect thickness to stop water splashing all over your bathroom," shared a five-star fan. "Keeps your decorative shower curtain clean and dry. Highly recommend. [I've] had it for about a month now and no sign of mildew or mold."

"I like that upon taking the shower curtain liner out of the packaging, there is no strong plastic odor," wrote a third. "The liner also does not show water streaks after use."

Cons 👎

A few shoppers say they wish this shower curtain liner had more magnets or weights in the bottom to keep it in place.

"This is my second time purchasing this item, I just wish they would put more weight to it," said one repeat buyer. "There is only one small weight at the bottom of each end and it doesn't weigh it down enough, but overall it's fine."

"I love the material of this shower curtain, the water just falls off without holding onto moisture, making it easy to dry quickly," wrote a final shopper. "I wish the magnets were a little stronger to keep the curtain in place against the tub, but overall it is a wide curtain and keeps all of the water from getting onto the floor."

You can also grab these handy shower curtain rings — LiBa's hooks are heavy-duty stainless steel that's designed not to rust or weigh down your curtains.

