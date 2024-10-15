You won’t believe these 10 fall fashions are from Target — and all are under $50

It's no secret Target is a haven for stylish home goods at affordable prices, but don't sleep on its fashion either. Target's fall styles for women are top-notch this year, from soft knit sweaters to quality boots. You can find a lot of the season's top trends for $50 or less, and most of them look a lot more expensive than they are!

But, we'll admit there's a lot to sort through on Target's website. So we did the hard work for you and rounded up 10 fashionable Target finds to help you upgrade your closet this fall. Choose one or stock up on a few cozy items to keep warm and carry on this season, and get ready for all the compliments you're about to receive.

Target Universal Thread Women's Crewneck Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Keep warm in this cozy cable knit sweater, available in four colors. The crewneck, raglan sleeves and slightly oversized fit give it a relaxed look without looking sloppy or like you're swimming in yarn. $30 at Target

Target A New Day Women's Classic Trench Coat Classic trench coats never go out of style, but they're especially trending this fall. In fact, this one sold out shortly after it launched this season, but it's finally back in stock! It's fully-lined and water-resistant to keep you warm and dry this season. $45 at Target

Target A New Day Women's Livia Stovepipe Tall Boots These tall faux leather boots are so pretty, they went viral on TikTok! They look sleek, but they're also easy to put on thanks to an inside zipper and pull-on tabs. The three-inch heel dresses them up a bit, but you can still wear them with jeans or skinny trousers. $45 at Target

Target Women's Long Sleeve Sheer Maxi Dress Slip into this maxi dress for an effortlessly stylish fall look. You can wear it with sneakers, heels, flats or leather boots (like the ones listed above!). If florals aren't your thing, it also comes in a black and white mini polka dot print. $40 at Target

Target Universal Thread Women's Cozy Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater Stock up on simple, yet classic crewneck sweaters for just $25! This one comes in nine colors, ranging in sizes XS to 4X. You can wear them with anything in the fall, winter or spring. $25 at Target

Target Universal Thread Women's Moto Jacket If you're looking for the perfect lived-in, real-looking faux leather jacket, well we've found it. This moto-style is soft and not too shiny (like some faux styles are), and can give any outfit a little extra edge. Shoppers praise its softness and say it looks and feels like real leather. The slightly oversized fit makes it idea for slipping over a sweater or for sporting a slouchy look. And, as a bonus, it's washable! $50 at Target

Target Auden Women's Luxury Collection 4-Way Stretch Short Sleeve Bodysuit This short-sleeve bodysuit from Target's intimates brand, Auden, competes with some other brand names in softness and style. It's a great layering piece under cardigans or wear it on its own for sleek look with jeans and trousers. It comes in Black, Brown, Cocoa, Taupe and even a soft Turquoise — should you think about stocking up. $25 at Target

Target A New Day Women's High-Waisted Slim Fit Ankle Ponte Leggings These slim-fit ponte pants fit like leggings, but look a bit dressier so you can wear them out to dinner with a sweater or blouse. They come in black or gray, have an elastic waistband and the ankle has a zipper that makes the leg opening adjustable. $25 at Target

Target A New day Women's Short Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater This mock-neck sweater is an easy top to wear to work and beyond. Wear it on with trousers, tucked into a skirt, with jeans and more. It comes in a range of neutral colors and for just $20, you might want more than one. $20 at Target