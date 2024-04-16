You'll Be Irked For Way Too Long Trying To Figure Out These 15 Pictures

1.This cliff that appears to be part of the exact cliff edge from the CLIF bar wrapper:

2.The lines in the bottom of this mug that show how often you may use the exact stirring motion:

3.This mind-boggling contraceptive failure rate chart that compares efficacy for "perfect" vs. "typical" use:

4.This random patch of long hair that grows darker and longer on this person:

5.And this head of hair that automatically made the number "25" with curls:

6.This guy who shaved his head but then discovered he had ~grooves~ in his skull:

7.This fancy Las Vegas hotel bathroom that had a chunk of the Berlin wall behind the urinals:

8.This chunk of Teddy Grahams that got packaged up:

9.This thrift store that is the go-to for anyone wanting to get rid of a Scene It? game:

10.This moment in the sky that looked like the clouds were forming a square portal:

11.This random horse in suburban back yard:

12.This beautiful plant that resembles a spider web:

13.These boats are not on dry land at all, the water is just covered with dead reeds that have died:

14.This corroding faucet that actually looks like a map of the US:

15.And this kitty who had its own full-size pillow of itself to cuddle: