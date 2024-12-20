Your guide to a happy and healthy December: What to know about tomorrow's winter solstice

You may cringe at hearing Christmas carols before Thanksgiving, but there’s no avoiding it now: It’s officially December, and the holiday hustle and bustle is at a fever pitch. Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are all this month, plus New Year’s Eve and all the chaos that comes with rushing to wrap up your 2024 projects (and is it too late to finally get around to those resolutions you set on Jan. 1?).

Needless to say, you’re busy — but it’s still worth making time to look after your health and well-being, whether that means sneaking a nutritious ingredient into your favorite festive dishes, moving your body or making other good-for-you choices as you navigate the holiday party circuit.

Here’s your guide to living your best life this month.

✏️ Do a crossword puzzle. Did you know that December is a big month for crossword puzzles? Dec. 8 is National Crossword Solvers Day, while Dec. 21 is National Crossword Puzzle Day. Celebrate one (or both) by unleashing your inner cruciverbalist (that’s a 14-letter word meaning “a person skilled at creating or solving crossword puzzles,” by the way) and sitting down with a puzzle. It’s good for your brain health!

❄️ Make way for winter. The winter solstice begins Saturday, Dec. 21. The bad news: It’ll be the shortest day of the year (that is, the day with the least amount of sunlight). The good news: From this point on, days will become longer, with increasing amounts of sunlight. In the meantime, consider it a good excuse to do as the Scandinavians do and practice hygge (or a similarly cozy, cold-embracing trend).

💲 Check your FSA balance. If you have a flexible spending account for health care expenses, make sure you use it up before it expires (which usually happens at the end of the year, though some plans roll over until March). Get your money's worth by seeing if you have leftover funds — and if you do, start spending. If you have doctor appointments you haven't gotten around to (like the dentist or optometrist), book them ASAP and get reimbursed for co-payments and services. Otherwise, stock up on health-related purchases ranging from high-tech gadgets (mini massage gun, anyone?) and menstrual hygiene products to sunscreen and sick day kit essentials like bandages and over-the-counter cold meds.

👐🏼 Wash your hands. “But I already wash my hands,” you’re insisting. And while we trust that that is indeed the case, we also know that there’s always room for improvement — and that there’s a reason why there is a whole week (psst: it’s Dec. 1-7) dedicated to raising awareness about handwashing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds — roughly the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” or recite the intro to Law & Order twice — to avoid spreading or picking up germs. And as Yahoo’s very own health editor Rachel Grumman Bender has noted, drying your hands thoroughly is crucial, as bacteria can thrive on wet skin.

🥣 Eat cottage cheese. Cottage cheese won’t win any beauty contests, but frankly, it doesn’t need to. The curdled dairy option is low in calories, high in protein, rich in B vitamins and, when fermented, packed with probiotics that can benefit gut health. Need another nudge? Dec. 30 is National Cottage Cheese Day (whee!), so grab your spoon and dig in — or try one of these TikTok-approved recipe swaps.

❤️ Donate. GivingTuesday is Dec. 3 this year, and it’s a call to be generous when it comes to the causes you care about most. While financial donations to the charity of your choice are always welcome, there are other ways to give back: Pick up litter at your local park, collect nonperishable items for your local food pantry, help a neighbor in need, donate blood ... you get the idea.

🌨️ Watch out for signs of seasonal affective disorder. Gloomy weather and a lack of daylight can put a damper on anyone’s mood. But when is the “winter blues” a sign of something more serious? With December being Seasonal Depression Awareness Month, it’s important to recognize symptoms of the form of depression known as SAD; these can include a lack of energy, feelings of sadness or hopelessness, weight gain and a tendency to oversleep, typically during the late fall and early winter.

🧘🏻‍♂️ Streeeeeetch. If you’re not loosening up your limbs on Dec. 11 (National Stretching Day), what are you even doing? Stretching regularly can boost your mood, ease aches and pains, improve posture and flexibility, and more. Here are some moves to get you started.

⛔ Don’t fall for these holiday food myths. A recent survey found that 39% of people worry about eating too much food over the holidays. As a result, they’re following misguided advice — like not eating all day in anticipation of a big meal, or detoxing after indulging on holiday treats. Experts say holiday weight gain isn’t something to stress over — and there are simple ways to enjoy your eggnog, cookies and other seasonal faves without punishing yourself.

🍸 Keep those holiday cocktails in check. A glass of eggnog here, some spiked hot cocoa there ... the holiday season can get pretty boozy if you’re not careful. If you want to be more mindful about your alcohol consumption and still be merry and bright, consult these expert tips — like having a pal to sip mocktails with or limiting the time you spend at parties with open bars.

📋 Prep those resolutions. First things first: You don’t have to set a New Year’s resolution. But if you’re goal-oriented and like having some benchmarks to keep you motivated, go right ahead. Because Jan. 1 will be here before you know it, take this time to reflect on what changes you’d like to make and why, and what steps (such as daily benchmarks or getting an accountability buddy) can set you up for success. Need more guidance? Here’s what therapists have to say about sticking to resolutions (or skipping them altogether).

To do this month:

Eat: mandarins. Your favorite berries may be out of season, but mandarins — including satsumas, clementines and tangerines — are just getting started. Small, easy to peel and sometimes seedless, this citrus fruit (which is similar to oranges but belongs to a different species) makes for a handy winter snack and a great source of vitamin C (which may help you cut a winter cold short).

Get: yourself something. Gift giving can be stressful and disappointing to boot (like when you’ve been dropping hints about the new gadget you’re desperate to try only to wind up with an itchy sweater that’s three sizes too big). If you’re able, consider setting aside some holiday funds so you can treat yourself to what you really want this year — and ease up some of the pressure surrounding presents.

Watch: your favorite holiday films. Revisiting beloved films you associate with the holidays can bring comfort, spark nostalgia and stir up all sorts of feel-good emotions, experts say.