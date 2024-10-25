We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Your next household hack, straight from 'Shark Tank' — our favorites, from $10
These ingenious gadgets and gizmos on Amazon will save you time, energy and money.
Looking for some quick (but brilliant) ways to make life a little easier, but don't know where to start? Well, Shark Tank has blessed us with tons of ingenious inventions worth investing in — from a banana hat that keeps it from ripening to drain hair-catchers to a little egg that cleans your clothes without laundry detergent. Here's your guide to the highest-rated Shark Tank products available at Amazon, starting at just $10. So now you can let these gadgets do the hard work for you and start breathing easy again.
Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatula Set
Frywall Splatter Guard
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag
The Original Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter, 2-Pack
Nana Hats Banana Preserver, Watermelon
Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Tray with Lid
DrainWig Shower Drain Disposable Hair Catchers, 4-Pack
Nerdwax Anti-Slip Wax for Glasses
Ecoegg Laundry Egg Fresh Linen, 70 Loads
Saucemoto In-Car Sauce Holder, 2-Pack
Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler
Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier, 2 Pack
Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler
No Mo-Stache Lip Wax Strips for Hair Removal
Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy
Sheets Laundry Club Detergent Sheets
Genius Cat Litter with 5-Color Health Indicator
These skinny spatulas get into those hard-to-reach corners in bottles and jars that regular spoons and knives can't reach. The doodads are 6 and 12 inches long and can snag every last drop of mustard or lotion.
"No more wasted lotion! Absolutely amazing idea and works on so many things!" wrote this frugal fan. "I used to cut the top of my lotion bottle off to get the last inch or so that wouldn't pump out, and it would dry out and get lumpy. This is the simplest but smartest little tool!"
Made for 10-inch skillets or pans, this silicone accessory catches grease spatter to prevent oily messes on the cooktop and counter. Unlike splatter screens, this guard grabs grease while still giving you access to the food you are cooking.
"Saved my marriage!" revealed this fan. "My husband started on the carnivore diet and has been cooking bacon and a lot of other meats on our stove. This caused a greasy mess daily on my stove/counter area. I was incredibly tired of cleaning up the grease splatters only to have him make another steak just a few hours later. Our screened grease cover seemed to not work and made it impossible to stir/flip things. But this grease shield works amazingly well. Husband laughed at it until he tried it! So easy to use. Easy to clean and can roll up smaller for storage. Best of all, my stove now stays clean!"
Made from silicone, Stasher storage bags are reusable pouches designed to replace disposable zip-top bags. Choose from five colors.
"I never thought I would have an opinion on a baggie, but here we are," wrote a rave reviewer. "I have five of these, one for each day of the week. I make my husband a sandwich to take for lunch every day, and these baggies have made a world of difference. They hold up extremely well, they’re easy to wash and dry, and they keep his sandwiches extremely fresh!"
So the holidays aren't here just yet, but there are always birthdays, showers and weddings that call for presents. If your skills in the wrapping department aren't at Martha Stewart-level, this paper cutter can help. So when the holidays do arrive and there are lots of presents to wrap, this can also make the process go a lot quicker. And save paper!
"Great little gadget," said this user. "This wrap cutter works so well. I cannot cut a straight line to save my life but now with this gadget, it is easy. This is a great value for a 2-pack! It slides on the paper like butter. Highly recommend."
This little unicorn hat goes over a BPA-free silicone cap that blocks the bananas from emitting ethylene gas that helps them ripen. The inventor of these adorable "hats" brought the idea to Shark Tank after he bought a bunch of bananas that turned brown overnight.
"Amazing! Kept my bananas good for a whole six days! They never got overripe!" raved a five-star reviewer. "I usually buy them super green, and by the second day they are just right. Now I can buy them barely green and they are perfect the whole time!"
If you're all about whipping up vats of sauces, soups and stews, this tray can help you make sense of what you're storing in the freezer. They're made with food-grade silicone and take care of the portioning for you — the niches come in ½-cup and 1-cup sizes. Just ladle your soup into the container, throw the lid on and put it in the freezer. When you're ready for a bowl of soup, pop a portion out like an ice cube and heat it up.
"Absolutely obsessed with these," shared one five-star fan. "We've been doing a lot of meal prep with soupy foods and these have been incredible. Freeze it into blocks, then you can fit eight frozen blocks perfectly into a gallon Ziploc bag to save space. So far we've used these for butternut squash soup, lentil curry, Indian butter chicken and chicken broth. So nice having them in 1-cup bricks to easily defrost. They feel super high quality. I'm recommending these to everyone I know."
This gadget is more or less a chain attached to a plastic flower that hangs from your shower drain into the pipe. It grabs hair that goes down the drain to prevent big clogs from forming. The best part: It's disposable.
"I was completely amazed! I know I lose hair in the shower, but this much?" shared one dis-tressed enthusiast. "I was recently getting ready to clean my shower and thought, Oh I should look again! I was shocked and disgusted by how much hair it got before it stuck in my drain!"
If you find yourself always pushing your glasses into place - so much so it's become your signature move - then this is the thing for you. Apply the wax liberally to eyeglass arms and nose bit, and you'll suddenly see the world a whole lot differently.
"Nerdwax really works! " gushed this fan. "My glasses were creating a red spot on my nose and making it sore. I went to the eyeglass store and they said to go see a dermatologist. I did and they pointed a finger back at the glasses. So I searched the net and decided to try this. Inexpensive but effective, I'm so pleased."
How'd you like to clean your clothes without soap? That's right; no more sudsy overkill, no more soapy clothes that need an extra rinse cycle, no more weird chemical smell that pretends to be lavender or eucalyptus or the unspecified scent of a meadow. The Laundry Egg cleans up to 70 loads of dirty clothes — if you do laundry about four times per week, you'll only need to replace pellets every four months or so.
"I've been using the Eco Egg for the past few months and honestly it's the best clean laundry detergent I have ever tried, and I've tried a lot of them," wrote this smitten shopper. "It's so convenient to just dump that cute little thing into the machine and not have to deal with ordering, carrying around and measuring detergent. I use it for all types of loads and it works fantastically. I use it alone (no softeners/conditioners) or with some vinegar. Can't say I notice the scent on the actual laundry, so I'll opt for the unscented one next time — which is the other great thing — one pack of detergent refills should last me for more than a year. So far so good!"
We all love the convenience of a drive-through, but not so much the console clean-up afterward. Saucemoto's Sauce Holder takes the mess out of using ketchup, honey mustard and/or barbecue sauce on your fries or rings. It also comes in a two-pack so you and a friend can dip to your heart's content. Also available in red and gray and a four-pack for the kids.
Over 18,000 fast-food lovers also adore this sauce holder. Said one: "Works great! Very helpful while traveling and eating on the run. After I bought this, I bought another set for my husband's car and my two daughters have bought them for their cars." And according to this intrepid fan: "These hold more than just sauce. They have become a coin holder as well as many other items I'm handed by grandkids. They don't fall out of the vents and are easily moved if need be."
One of the most popular Shark Tank products and a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this gadget is made with squishy neoprene and fills the gap between your car seat and the center console to stop things like phones, french fries and coins from falling through.
"The last time I dropped my credit card between the seats I was in the drive-through at my pharmacy," reported one of over 52,000 delighted customers. "I had to get out of the car and crawl onto the floorboard of the back seat, much to the laughter of my friends. I said, 'Never again' and ordered this product. These really work. I dropped something the other week and felt that dreaded feeling … but it was right by my side. What a great invention for a simple problem."
Whether it's paper or plastic, reusable or more, the Click & Carry helps you tote them all together. Carry your groceries, sports gear and even deal with unwieldy dry cleaning or prancing pooches with aplomb! Simply slide the handles into the Click & Carry holder, et voila! Instant grace. Comes in a 2-pack in multiple colors.
"Wonderful invention!" raved this user. "Being a single parent and living in an apartment that’s upstairs, I do not want to have to make multiple trips to get groceries in the house. This is easy to use, I can make one trip, it’s durable and the fact that I can put it on my shoulder to free up my hands is great!"
You know how frustrating it is when your bed sheets get all tangled in the dryer and come out damp? Well, this genius invention solves that dilemma. You'll get two Wad-Free gizmos, which attach to the corners of fitted and flat sheets to keep everything else from getting trapped inside.
"Where have these been all my life?" pondered this linen launderer. "Like most people, my sheets end up in a wadded mess, both coming out of the washer and the dryer. I don't know how these work, but they are a miracle. Now I'm not running my sheets through two or more dryer cycles to get them dry, and they're not in a ball when they come out."
These little strips couldn't be easier: All you do is rub them in your hands to heat up the wax, then press 'em on your lip and let her rip!
"I found these magic wax strips and I have never looked back" raved a stache-free fan. "Easy to use. They get 99% of my hair lip removed as easy as 1-2-3. It is smooth and not even red. I don't even use the Aloe cream that is included because it is not necessary. I can't be happier with this product."
Meet the "good cop" and "bad cop" of washing-up time. It hardens in cold water, making it tough enough to scrub away grime from pans and other caked-on surfaces. Run it under warm water, and it'll be gentle enough for porcelain and glass — and it won't scratch them, either. All it takes is a few seconds under the sink.
"The cleaning influencers are right; these sponges are fantastic," reported a happy reviewer. "Not only are they cute, but they are so effective. If you use cold water, the abrasive side stays stiff which is perfect for washing things that are really stuck onto pots/pans. However, they are not so rough that I am worried about scraping the finish on whatever I am cleaning. It's the perfect Goldilocks in-between. If you use hot water, the sponge becomes more malleable and you can better get into the nooks and crannies."
These look like dryer sheets, but they contain laundry soap that's activated in the wash. Now you can ditch those giant jugs of detergent.
"I will never lug a heavy plastic detergent bottle again!" shared this erstwhile prince of Tide. "This product is wonderful. It not only cleans exceptionally well but dissolves instantly in water and leaves clothes smelling fresh with a light, clean scent. The big bonus is that it is so great for the environment. ... Just think of the convenience when traveling; no messy bottles that can accidentally spill or worse yet are tossed in the garbage after use to add to the growing problem of plastic pollution."
This special kitty litter is made with pH-sensitive crystals to help you monitor your cat's health. The litter changes color to show you things like hydration levels and changes in urinary tract health. It also has odor control, and it clumps for easy cleaning.
"We bought this product and it works great," shared one of over 4,000 fans. "I have an older cat and she was meowing a lot lately (kitty dementia) but no other signs of anything. The litter indicated a problem, so we took her to the vet and it was confirmed."
