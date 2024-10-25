Your next household hack, straight from 'Shark Tank' — our favorites, from $10

How'd you like to clean your clothes without soap? That's right; no more sudsy overkill, no more soapy clothes that need an extra rinse cycle, no more weird chemical smell that pretends to be lavender or eucalyptus or the unspecified scent of a meadow. The Laundry Egg cleans up to 70 loads of dirty clothes — if you do laundry about four times per week, you'll only need to replace pellets every four months or so.

"I've been using the Eco Egg for the past few months and honestly it's the best clean laundry detergent I have ever tried, and I've tried a lot of them," wrote this smitten shopper. "It's so convenient to just dump that cute little thing into the machine and not have to deal with ordering, carrying around and measuring detergent. I use it for all types of loads and it works fantastically. I use it alone (no softeners/conditioners) or with some vinegar. Can't say I notice the scent on the actual laundry, so I'll opt for the unscented one next time — which is the other great thing — one pack of detergent refills should last me for more than a year. So far so good!"