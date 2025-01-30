You're about to hear more about America's top killer: How to reduce your risk

Eduardo Cuevas, USA TODAY
Updated ·4 min read

For more than a century, heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But more than half of Americans don’t know this, polling shows.

Government agencies and other health groups hope to draw attention to the deadly problem in February, which is American Heart Month. More than 700,000 Americans died from heart disease in 2022, or about a fifth of all deaths.

“Heart disease is just endemic,” Dr. James O’Keefe, director of preventive cardiology at the Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, told USA TODAY. “Most Americans, sooner or later, come down with it.”

While death rates have declined considerably since 1950, recent trends show increases in cardiovascular disease deaths. That’s attributed in part to increased prevalence in risk factors such as high blood pressure and obesity, the American Heart Association said. People of color, particularly Black Americans, are at higher risk of developing heart disease.

There are steps you can take to help lower your risk of heart disease, but it can be expensive and require time, which is a luxury for many Americans. Here are five tips.

Eat less processed food

The standard American diet, or SAD, is often addictive, high in calories and low in fiber and nutrients, said O’Keefe, who publishes “From the Heart,” a health newsletter. The SAD diet creates a disastrous recipe for disease and premature death.

O’Keefe recommends staying away from processed or ultra-processed foods. Think of those that are difficult to pronounce on the back of a sugary cereal box, for example.

Instead, he recommends eating as many single-ingredient foods as you can, such as apples, nuts, berries and fish. (However, access to healthy foods in the U.S. can be costly.)

Omega 3s − healthy fatty acids commonly found in fish or chia seeds − help lower triglycerides, a type of fat, in our blood, the Cleveland Clinic said. Triglycerides in high amounts raise our risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Exercise, preferably with others

The Mayo Clinic recommends 30 to 60 minutes of activity daily. Often, it can be hard to find the time between work and child care. But even walking the dog or gardening helps. Increasing the intensity, length and frequency of workouts yields more benefits.

People should shoot for at least 8,000 steps a day, but the adage of 10,000 or more is better, O’Keefe said. Strength training a couple times a week is also good.

O’Keefe recommends regular physical, interactive play with others. Social connections with exercise increase life longevity as opposed to exercise alone, he said, citing his research on the benefits of tennis. Whether it’s pickup basketball or the craze of pickleball, these help emotion and physical well-being.

Steffi Graf returns a volley from John McEnroe as teammate Andre Agassi looks on during Pickleball Slam 2.
Steffi Graf returns a volley from John McEnroe as teammate Andre Agassi looks on during Pickleball Slam 2.

Manage stress, get enough rest

Americans work, a lot. We also have a lot of debt. These can cause stress, which feeds into high blood pressure and unhealthy eating, drinking and smoking habits.

Finding healthy ways to manage stress can lower risk of heart disease. This can include stepping outside or practicing routines such as prayer, mindfulness or meditation.

A blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and oximeter machine is seen in the primary care unit at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Florida State University medical campus in Panama City Beach, Fla., July 22, 2024.
A blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and oximeter machine is seen in the primary care unit at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Florida State University medical campus in Panama City Beach, Fla., July 22, 2024.

And don’t forget to get a good night’s rest, around seven hours for adults. People who don’t get enough sleep are at higher risk for obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes and depression, O’Keefe said.

Stop smoking

Americans have drastically stopped smoking. Just over 11% of Americans smoke cigarettes, down from over 40% of U.S. adults in the mid-1960s, when the surgeon general issued an advisory about the dangers of smoking.

For people who still consume tobacco, chemicals from tobacco damage their heart and blood vessels, according to the Mayo Clinic. In particular, smokers get lower oxygen in their blood, which raises their blood pressure and heart rate. That means the heart works harder to supply enough oxygen to the body and brain.

Go to the doctor, and not just in an emergency

You have to know what you’re looking for in order for you to treat risks. That’s where a regular doctor’s visit comes in. Getting your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels checked can help you and your doctor get medications or adjust diet, exercise or other routines.

Additionally, obesity and preclinical obesity, which afflicts nearly three-quarters of adults, are risk factors for heart disease. Health providers use body mass index, a combination of height and weight, to help determine if someone is obese or nearing it, though it has caveats in accurately conveying someone's health.

Increased access to weight loss and diabetes drugs also can help Americans reduce weight and cravings, O’Keefe said. That, in turn, can help people make healthier choices about food, sleep and exercise.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Heart Month is February: 5 ways to reduce your risk

Latest Stories

  • What US adults think of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his views on vaccines, fluoride and raw milk

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.

  • Terminally ill Edmonton senior chooses MAID

    After battling liver cancer for 16 years, and trying all kinds of treatments, Alexander Hart Tsang was recently told by his doctor that he’s nearing the end of his life. As Sarah Ryan explains, he’s decided to take his passing into his own hands, surrounded by his family and at peace with his decision to end his life.

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

  • 'The ball has been dropped': Local residents, programs react to Trump's federal funding freeze

    A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's federal funding freeze that was set to take effect at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday. With the legal battle ahead and a freeze that is looming, local residents and programs are expressing concern over the potential pause in funds.

  • Fact check: $50 million for condoms in Gaza? Five big reasons to be skeptical Trump’s story is true

    During her first official White House briefing as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump had prevented a “preposterous waste of taxpayer money.” Trump’s team, she said, used the president’s pause on foreign aid to thwart a plan in which “there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.”

  • Carole Middleton's difficult birth story that left her 'very concerned'

    The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton had secret fears about welcoming Kate without her husband Michael Middleton in January 1982.

  • Armed patient allegedly injures three hospital staff in Halifax emergency room

    HALIFAX — Three hospital employees were injured in what Nova Scotia’s health minister says was an armed assault by a patient Wednesday afternoon at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department.

  • In a chaotic Senate hearing, RFK Jr. insists that some of his best friends are vaccines

    ANALYSIS: At his confirmation hearing, Robert F Kennedy Jr. was haunted by dozens of hours of podcast appearances from his time on the fringes of health science, Richard Hall writes.

  • What’s the healthiest way to prepare vegetables? The way that makes you eat them.

    In Carlene Thomas’ experience, two types of people ask her advice as a dietitian about the healthiest way to prepare vegetables.

  • Here's How Much Sleep Kids Actually Need (By Age)

    The number of hours they need will gradually decrease as they get older. Here's what you need to know.

  • Concerned about microplastics in tea bags? Here's what researchers say you should know.

    Some commercially available tea bags contain high levels of microplastics. Here's what researchers say you should know, and options for brewing a safer cup of tea.

  • Warming trend continues this week plus a few showers this weekend.

    Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.

  • Millions not spent on helping locked-in patients

    The majority of a £20m fund remains unspent, according to a new report.

  • Chronic back and neck pain? This pillow is 'particularly good' for pain relief, says an expert — and it's 56% off

    Amazon shoppers are raving about "what a difference" this pillow makes. I put it to the test.

  • The Top 10 Wellness Trends in 2025 From Sauna DJs to Personalized Supplements, According to the Global Wellness Summit

    On Tuesday, the Global Wellness Institute unveiled its top trends this year in the global wellness economy, which has reached $6.3 trillion.

  • Angry crowd gathers outside Greek court for hearing of couple accused of severely abusing 3-year-old

    An angry crowd gathered Wednesday outside a courthouse on the southern Greek island of Crete for the preliminary hearing of a couple accused of brutally abusing a 3-year-old child who is fighting for his life in a hospital. Riot police were deployed at the entrance to the courthouse to prevent the crowd from pushing its way into the building and confronting the defendants as the hearing began. The couple — a 26-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend — have been accused of severely beating the woman’s young son, who was rushed to a hospital in the island’s main city of Heraklion on Sunday.

  • Questions and concerns remain over impact of potential federal funding freeze for WNY organizations

    Questions and concerns remain over the impact a potential federal funding freeze could have on WNY organizations.

  • Walmart's Broccoli Recall Now Classified As Potentially Deadly, According To The FDA

    Customers are being urged to check their freezers immediately for broccoli recalled from Walmart.

  • Former Sacramento couple accused of sexual abuse of a child

    A now-separated Sacramento couple pleaded not guilty Wednesday to numerous charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

  • NDP urges action on pharmacare, dental care as health ministers meet in Halifax

    OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats are urging the Liberal government to move quickly to complete expansion of the dental care program and start signing deals with the provinces and territories to begin pharmacare coverage.