You're about to hear more about America's top killer: How to reduce your risk

For more than a century, heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But more than half of Americans don’t know this, polling shows.

Government agencies and other health groups hope to draw attention to the deadly problem in February, which is American Heart Month. More than 700,000 Americans died from heart disease in 2022, or about a fifth of all deaths.

“Heart disease is just endemic,” Dr. James O’Keefe, director of preventive cardiology at the Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, told USA TODAY. “Most Americans, sooner or later, come down with it.”

While death rates have declined considerably since 1950, recent trends show increases in cardiovascular disease deaths. That’s attributed in part to increased prevalence in risk factors such as high blood pressure and obesity, the American Heart Association said. People of color, particularly Black Americans, are at higher risk of developing heart disease.

There are steps you can take to help lower your risk of heart disease, but it can be expensive and require time, which is a luxury for many Americans. Here are five tips.

Eat less processed food

The standard American diet, or SAD, is often addictive, high in calories and low in fiber and nutrients, said O’Keefe, who publishes “From the Heart,” a health newsletter. The SAD diet creates a disastrous recipe for disease and premature death.

O’Keefe recommends staying away from processed or ultra-processed foods. Think of those that are difficult to pronounce on the back of a sugary cereal box, for example.

Instead, he recommends eating as many single-ingredient foods as you can, such as apples, nuts, berries and fish. (However, access to healthy foods in the U.S. can be costly.)

Omega 3s − healthy fatty acids commonly found in fish or chia seeds − help lower triglycerides, a type of fat, in our blood, the Cleveland Clinic said. Triglycerides in high amounts raise our risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Exercise, preferably with others

The Mayo Clinic recommends 30 to 60 minutes of activity daily. Often, it can be hard to find the time between work and child care. But even walking the dog or gardening helps. Increasing the intensity, length and frequency of workouts yields more benefits.

People should shoot for at least 8,000 steps a day, but the adage of 10,000 or more is better, O’Keefe said. Strength training a couple times a week is also good.

O’Keefe recommends regular physical, interactive play with others. Social connections with exercise increase life longevity as opposed to exercise alone, he said, citing his research on the benefits of tennis. Whether it’s pickup basketball or the craze of pickleball, these help emotion and physical well-being.

Steffi Graf returns a volley from John McEnroe as teammate Andre Agassi looks on during Pickleball Slam 2.

Manage stress, get enough rest

Americans work, a lot. We also have a lot of debt. These can cause stress, which feeds into high blood pressure and unhealthy eating, drinking and smoking habits.

Finding healthy ways to manage stress can lower risk of heart disease. This can include stepping outside or practicing routines such as prayer, mindfulness or meditation.

A blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and oximeter machine is seen in the primary care unit at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Florida State University medical campus in Panama City Beach, Fla., July 22, 2024.

And don’t forget to get a good night’s rest, around seven hours for adults. People who don’t get enough sleep are at higher risk for obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes and depression, O’Keefe said.

Stop smoking

Americans have drastically stopped smoking. Just over 11% of Americans smoke cigarettes, down from over 40% of U.S. adults in the mid-1960s, when the surgeon general issued an advisory about the dangers of smoking.

For people who still consume tobacco, chemicals from tobacco damage their heart and blood vessels, according to the Mayo Clinic. In particular, smokers get lower oxygen in their blood, which raises their blood pressure and heart rate. That means the heart works harder to supply enough oxygen to the body and brain.

Go to the doctor, and not just in an emergency

You have to know what you’re looking for in order for you to treat risks. That’s where a regular doctor’s visit comes in. Getting your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels checked can help you and your doctor get medications or adjust diet, exercise or other routines.

Additionally, obesity and preclinical obesity, which afflicts nearly three-quarters of adults, are risk factors for heart disease. Health providers use body mass index, a combination of height and weight, to help determine if someone is obese or nearing it, though it has caveats in accurately conveying someone's health.

Increased access to weight loss and diabetes drugs also can help Americans reduce weight and cravings, O’Keefe said. That, in turn, can help people make healthier choices about food, sleep and exercise.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Heart Month is February: 5 ways to reduce your risk