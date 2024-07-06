Yours Boutique Hotel, Valencia: this summer's It destination

Where is it?

Russafa (or Ruzafa) might essentially be a small network of streets, but the former agricultural village is undoubtedly Valencia’s hippest neighbourhood. Think independent coffee shops, vintage clothing boutiques, bike shops, lively tapas bars and chichi art galleries on every corner, which are set against historic market halls and quirky architecture, keeping the area the right side of gentrified.

It might have kept some of that village feel, but make no mistake — Russafa is in a pretty central location. The city’s old town and cathedral are an easy 25 minute stroll away, through charming streets, the central park is a 10 minute walk, while the Valencia Nord and Joaquin Sorolla stations are on its doorstep.

Style

The street facade of Yours dates might date back to 1887, but that’s pretty much where the historic feel begins and ends with this minimalist, modern hotel. The Dutch owners, Daphne Kniest and Wouter Kock, worked with local architects and furniture makers to create a discreet interior that combines calm Nordic touches with an almost Ibizan chilled-out vibe. Think lots of exposed concrete, house plants and wooden pieces — the benches in the lobby-cum-cafe were hand-made by the couple’s father/father-in-law. Whatever the alchemy is, it works.

(YOURS boutique hotel Valencia)

The majority of the furniture is by Valencian brand Viccarbe, while the lighting is courtesy of local maker Arkoslight. There’s even a hotel ‘scent’ (a suitably subtle fragrance, naturally), which hangs quite pleasantly in the air in my room and which you can take home in the form of hand-poured candles.

The colour palette is committedly neutral but, somehow never strays into the boring, working in harmony with the hotel’s interiors, rather than seeming designed to force relaxation on visitors.

Which room?

The 12 rooms — including two lofts, two apartments and a penthouse — continue the style found in the hotel’s common spaces. My superior room had plenty of bleached wood, white textiles and handmade ceramics, which gave it the feel of those independent boutique galleries which are slowly populating the Russafa neighbourhood. There are mini fridges (perfect for storing all the olives and jamon you’re bound to succumb to in local delis) and toiletries by paraben-free Dutch brand Marie-Stella-Maris, which donates a portion of its profits to clean water projects.

(YOURS boutique hotel Valencia)

Dutch owners Kniest and Kock decided to live in Valencia as their dream was to wake every morning to sunny skies — and thanks to the huge windows in my room, their dream also became mine. A small balcony overlooked the street which was bustling with life, but remarkably never noisy.

The loft spaces come with kitchens, while the penthouse has a private terrace on which to enjoy Valencia’s almost relentless sun (although there was a very rare day of rain during my stay — thankfully the hotel’s helpful staff provided sturdy umbrellas to bemused guests).

Food and drink

Meals and drinks at Yours takes place in the communal reception area — which is connected to a sunny patio if you prefer to eat al fresco — and has the same thoughtfully curated feel as the rest of the hotel. The small a la carte breakfast menu offers toast with tomato, yoghurt and fruit, avocado, cottage cheese, ham or croissants - frankly, my delicious acai and granola bowl came as sweet relief after several days spent mainlining jamon, bread and paella.

(Gapamod)

There’s locally roasted ‘mujeres’ coffee made by the women-run Bluebell cafe, which is just a few doors down on Calle Cuba (the sustainable focus also sees a distinct lack of single use plastics in the hotel). The freshly squeezed Valencian orange juice is absolutely not to be missed. Plus, there’s a menu of local wines and vermouths to enjoy after your long day of sightseeing.

Facilities

The patio has a small plunge pool and there are free bicycles to rent — a great way to get around a small city like Valencia. There are regular yoga and mindfulness sessions on the sunny terrace, too.

The hotel’s shop sells locally crafted products, from ceramics to jewellery, those handmade ‘signature scent’ candles and the Marie-Stella-Maris toiletries that are in your room.

(Gapamod)

Extracurricular

The first thing to do is get lost in the streets of Russafa — albeit with your wallet handy. I succumbed almost immediately to a signature iced cinnamon bun from local Blackbird Bakery, while boutique The Espanista sells postcards, T-shirts and tote bags by local artists, as well as regional wines and crisps, which are hard to resist.

There are vintage shops on every corner and craft beer bars aplenty. The Russafa historic indoor market is open from 7.30am until 3pm for local food, while Valencia’s Central Market is about 15 minutes walk away — perfect for a hunger-making stroll, with a paper cone of jambon iberico in your hand.

Next, strike out for the old town, where you can refresh with a horchatta (a milky drink made from ground chufa nuts) at Horchateria Santa Catalina — the oldest cafe in town.

Slightly further afield (although nothing is really that far in Valencia and there’s an excellent Metro system) in the Arts and Sciences district, is the Oceanogràfic aquarium — the biggest in Europe. Walk around the spaceship-like architecture and stroll into the vast and beautiful Turia Park, where you can wander towards the cobbled streets and colourful houses of the El Cabanyal fisherman’s district and its nearby cafe-lined beaches. Having not long ago been on the cosmopolitan streets of Russafa, you’ll wonder how you’ve suddenly got sand between your toes.

Best for…

Hip Valencia living and independent local shops, in a central location.

The details

Rooms at the Yours Boutique Valencia start at Euros 150 per night. thisisyours.es