Yvette Cooper reveals Tories’ £700m Rwanda spend and brands asylum backlog ‘Hotel California’

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has said the Tory government has left an asylum backlog like “Hotel California” because it stopped processing thousands of cases.

In a stinging speech in the House of Commons, Ms Cooper claimed that Rishi Sunak’s government had spent £700m so far on the plan to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda and had planned to spend a further £10bn.

She revealed that four migrants had been paid to volunteer to go to the East African country.

She blamed the previous government for leaving her with an asylum Hotel California where “people arrive in the asylum system and they never leave”.

Yvette Cooper addressing the House of Commons on Monday about the Rwanda plan (screengrab)

This is a breaking story. More to follow...