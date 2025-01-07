Zac Efron Sports Lumberjack-Inspired Overalls and Rubber Boots While Launching New Kodiak Oatmeal Flavor

"Developing this oatmeal with Kodiak was such a fun experience," the Emmy winner said in a statement

Zac Efron is cooking something up!

The actor, 37, rang in the new year with Kodiak by launching a new Apple Brown Sugar Pecan Oatmeal. He rocked a lumberjack-inspired outfit for the campaign as he was photographed in tan overalls, a red and navy flannel top and black rubber boots.

Photos show Efron posing with a dog in the Kodiak fields and in front of a pick-up truck filled with other products from the healthy food brand.

"Developing this oatmeal with Kodiak was such a fun experience," Efron, a chief brand officer at Kodiak, said in a statement. "My goal was to create an oatmeal that’s really delicious, and really good for you — so with less sugar and more nutritious ingredients."

"I think we nailed it, and I’m so excited for people to try it," he added.

The Iron Claw star continued to share his gratitude towards Kodiak for donating a portion of the sales to non-profit organizations that seek to conserve wildlife as part of the brand’s "Keep It Wild" initiative.

The oatmeal, which hit shelves on Jan. 1, includes chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and cranberry seeds in the recipe — all of which are said to be Efron's favorites. It is made of 100% whole grain, and contains 14 grams of protein and prebiotic fiber.

The new item is a limited edition product that is sold exclusively at Walmart.

"We are so excited to be launching this limited-edition Apple Brown Sugar Pecan Oatmeal with Zac," said Chief Marketing Officer Cory Bayers. "Packed with protein and nutrient-dense ingredients, this oatmeal inspires consumers to get out and live epic adventures in the great outdoors. It also ties back to one of our core values of giving back, ensuring today’s youth enjoys tomorrow’s wild places."

On Dec. 30, Efron and Kodiak shared a joint post on Instagram to tease the new oatmeal flavor. "We’ve been cookin’ up something really good out here," the caption read. "One might say it’s a real winner in the kitchen and in your heart. Something that not only tastes good, but makes you feel good too."

The post featured a video of the Emmy winner eating oatmeal while hiking in the mountains. As the clip continued, it showed glimpses of the collaboration process between the actor and the company.

"These past few years with Kodiak have been a wild ride," Efron said in a voiceover. "It's a natural partnership because we both love the outdoors and eating real good food. The adventure continues with the launch of a brand new oatmeal, but I wanted to make one that's a little bit better for you – less sugar, more protein, prebiotics."

In August 2023, Efron teamed up with Kodiak to launch its "Keep It Wild" campaign in partnership with the conservation land trust Vital Ground Foundation.



"One of the coolest things about our partnership is I’m not just lending my name to the brand; they’re actually giving me the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and collaborate on everything from new products to ideas like branded apparel," Efron told Forbes in 2022.



