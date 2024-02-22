Zendaya’s Curly Hair Is A Lesson In How To Style A Grown Out Bob

Chung Sung-Jun

Call us crazy, but we can’t keep our eyes off the The Dune: Part Two press tour, and by that we specifically mean we can't keep our eyes off Zendaya’s array of incredible outfits (please, let us never forget that breathtaking Mugler moment), other worldly make-up and pretty much every single one of the hairstyles she’s worn so far.

Last week we saw her incredible XXL braid that was so long it went all the way past her knees, then there was the beautiful gold smokey eye look that we immediately wanted to copy. Then, just when we thought things couldn’t get any better, she switched things up once again whilst she was in South Korea, and wore her hair down and curly – and honestly, if you’ve got a long bob that you’re bored of wearing straight, let Zendaya be a lesson to all of us, because she's proof that there is multiple ways to style shorter hair.

In stark contrast to the usual pulled-back styles that the actor has been wearing while on tour, Tai Simon – Zendaya’s long time hairstylist – decided to kept things a bit more loose and casual than we're used to by styling what appears to be her natural curls, and we are very much here for it.

Worn with deep parting, one side of her hair was also neatly tucked behind her ear and paired with the relaxed, unzipped, off-the-shoulder pastel pink leather jumpsuit, it’s safe to say our obsession with Zendaya has just about reached a seriously unhealthy level.

The minimal make-up look also deserves a second, too, because the glowing skin, glossy lips, defined brows and the peachy-toned cheeks that make-up artist Ernesto Casillas did work in perfect harmony with the rest of the 'fit.

Zendaya, is there nothing you can't do right?

