Zendaya just made flyaways 2024's chicest hairdo

Zendaya's promotional tour of her new movie, Challengers, provided us with the new season fashion and beauty inspo we didn't know we needed.

The actress's tennis-themed wardrobe is getting us excited for Wimbledon, warmer weather and strawberries and cream but her latest look was a total grand slam.

Over the past few weeks Zendaya has been working hard, jet setting all over the globe to continue her press tour but, most recently she was photographed at the Challengers Los Angeles premiere.

Zendaya wore custom Vera Wang to the LA premier (Getty)

Although she's a pro at 'method-dressing,' (did you catch Z's adorable Loewe tennis ball heels?) Zendaya stepped away from the tennis theme for the first time in three weeks and wore a glamorous pink and black, floor-length custom Vera Wang gown with a very chic updo.

What we clocked was Zendaya's preference to not slick down her baby hairs. According to her hairstylist Ursula Stephen, the choice was made to go with, "A ballerina bun undone. Accompanied by airy, whimsical texture."

"A ballerina bun undone," explained Zendaya's hairstylist, Ursula Stephen. (Getty)

In terms of hair trends, it's popular to slick down and perfect your edges, particularly for textured hair types. Countless products are designed to comb and flatten baby hairs but the Euphoria star proves that it's not always a necessary step when styling your locks.

For a much more relaxed, wispy updo, sometimes leaving your baby hairs in their natural state can soften the look and add an element of playfulness. Another upshot of this no-fuss look? No fiddling around with gel and tiny brushes.

At the Challengers premiere afterparty, Zendaya kept her whispy hair but changed into a tennis ball dress (Getty)

Even later on in the evening at the premiere's afterparty, Zendaya kept her ethereal flyaways free-flowing but quickly changed into something tennis-themed yet again. A custom Celia Kritharioti gown and yes, that is a real tennis ball.