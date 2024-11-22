Zoom over to Zappos for the best Black Friday shoe deals — save up to 55%

Big brands are on major markdown right this minute at the shoe retailer, including Crocs, Skechers, Asics and more.

With a calendar full of holiday parties and wintertime jaunts on the horizon, we're certain you'll have no shortage of opportunities to bust out — and show off — a new pair of shoes, whether supremely fancy or simply functional. Lucky you: The Zappos Black Friday 2024 sale is already afoot, with some delightful deals that'll have head-over-heels with joy. (Ahem.)



Looking for a fresh new pair of sneakers? Need a trusty pair of winter boots to get you through the snow and slush? The Zappos sale has you covered, and then some. There are even stylish waterproof kickers beloved by big names like Meghan Markle and podiatrist-recommended picks, to boot — all already at super Black Friday discounts.



No matter what type of shoe you're after, you can scoop up a pair right now for a fraction of their original price — and you just might be able to cross some names off your holiday shopping list, too. Check out some of our top Zappos sale faves so far...

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers $132 $165 Save $33 Meet one of Hoka's most popular styles — the Bondis have even made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise during which she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. $132 at Zappos

Zappos Crocs Classic Clog $25 $50 Save $25 If comfy cool is your jam, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly. The price depends on the color and size you choose, but you can't go wrong with this neutral off-white option at half-price. $25 at Zappos

Zappos Asics Gel-Venture 9 $60 $80 Save $20 Available in regular and wide widths, these Asics sneakers boast a rubber outsole that helps with traction (perfect for people who regularly navigate slippery floors or love to go on hikes). These ultra-cushioned kicks provide excellent shock absorption, which NYC-based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg, M.D., appreciates. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," she adds. $60 at Zappos

Zappos Skechers Summits Hands Free Slip-Ins $52 $73 Save $21 These Skechers are highly-rated for their comfort! Simply slip them on and go — no lacing them up. Tons of shoppers give the shoe a five-star rating, too. "I bought them on a Friday, and Saturday morning left for two weeks to Europe, wearing my brand new Sketchers Slip-ins for the first time. No break-in time," shared one five-star reviewer. "They were a breeze to use going through TSA screening — easy off and on. I wore them for eight of the next 12 days, walking all over Budapest and Vienna in complete comfort. I will be buying another pair soon in a different color!" $52 at Zappos

Zappos Hey Dude Branson Suede Boot $44 $90 Save $46 Perhaps you already (and love) the wildly popular Hey Dude slip-on loafers, ideal for warmer months. But maybe this is your first time meeting their genuine suede boots. Just as easy to wear — thanks to stretchy panels on the sides, which make them quick to slip on and off — these keep feet toasty and will give you plenty of traction in winter weather. You'll never want to take them off. Save 51%! $44 at Zappos

Zappos Clarks Ashland Bubble $52 $85 Save $33 These flats boast extra cushioning and a small platform heel (hence the bubble in the name). Says Dr. Zaydenberg: "They’re excellent for people with peripheral vascular disease and different toe deformities." Grab a pair in black, brown or navy blue. $52 at Zappos

Zappos Hunter Original Chelsea Gloss Boots $105 $140 Save $35 Fact: No rain boots are more stylish or ubiquitous than Hunters. This ravishing red pair, which will score you the steepest savings of the lot, comes in a lovely glossy finish and will keep you well-insulated during rain showers, slushy messes and whatever else comes your way. $105 at Zappos

Zappos Crocs Classic Lined Clog $45 $60 Save $15 These clogs feature all of the comfort and easy slip-on construction of classic Crocs with a faux fur lining to keep your feet cozy and warm this winter. "I have psoriatic arthritis in my feet and couldn't find a shoe that didn't hurt my feet... until I tried Crocs!" raved a reviewer. "I'm on my feet at work 10 hours a day, and my feet do not hurt at all." $45 at Zappos

Need a trusty way to clean all your new kicks? Check out this clever little sole sponges:

Amazon SneakErasers Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner, 10-Pack $12 These little doodads are dual-sided: the white side scrubs away the filth, while the orange side wipes away any leftover marks, leaving you with spotless kicks. A gentle rub is all you need for maximum cleaning power. And if the sponges begin to dry while you’re buffing, simply add a bit of water to reactivate them. Before you know it, you’ll be glowing up, whether you’re running errands or jogging around the neighborhood. "Sneakers look like new!" echoed a footloose fan. "I hate getting scuffs/dirt from normal city wear and tear, and although my shoes are well-loved, they don't look like it! I used them on my Vans and Converse — so satisfying to erase all the grind! I find these are more effective than spray cleaners or magic erasers; you can tell they are made specifically for shoes and shoe materials." $12 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

