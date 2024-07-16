I tried this under-$10 milk frother and my morning coffee is 10x better

As someone who writes about home products for a living, I’ve tested my fair share of kitchen gadgets, and my favorite purchase last year was, surprisingly, the least expensive item I bought: the Zulay Milk Frother. If you love starting the day with a cappuccino — extra foam, please! — this small yet mighty tool will make your morning. And it's on sale for less than $7 this Prime Day.

This handheld frother has taken my morning coffee to the next level — and I think you'll agree. In just seconds, you'll be able to transform any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for your lattes and cappuccinos. I also use it to make matcha tea, as I've found it’s so much easier (and faster) to use than a traditional matcha whisk. The electric whisk is even useful for making protein drinks or pre-workout beverages, as it combines the powder and liquids much better than stirring or shaker bottles do.

I love how easy it is to clean — something any busy person will find to be a relief! All you have to do is rinse it with warm water and wipe it down with a towel. And it runs on two AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about keeping it charged. I’ve had it for a few months now and haven’t had to swap out the batteries yet, which is a bonus!

Why shell out for cappuccinos this season when this milk frother lets you whip 'em up at home? (Amazon/Getty)

And I’m not the only one who's a fan! Over 62,000 Amazon shoppers are just as obsessed with the handheld gadget as I am. “This is a great frother ... I bought this to froth milk for my lattes and I love it. It is so easy to use and clean,” raved one.

Another called it their “favorite kitchen tool” before adding, “I use it for pre-workout powder greens and protein drinks every single day. Blends amazing and is so quick and easy.”

"Love this!" exclaimed a final fan. "It is so powerful. Works like a charm and never gets weighted down. Wish it came with stand." (Psst: Zulay makes a milk frother stand if you want it on your counter at all times.)

Perhaps my favorite part, the frother actually saves me money. With a one-time purchase of $10 $7 (because it's on sale thanks to Prime Day!), I’ve been able to make barista-worthy beverages from the comfort of home — which has definitely curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks, saving me hundreds of dollars in the long run. If you're looking for an affordable way to enjoy delicious lattes at home, this is it.

Amazon Zulay Milk Frother This handheld tool transforms milk into creamy foam in a matter of seconds. $9 at Amazon

Want to keep your hot drink, well, hot? Check out the popular Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug.

"If you love your coffee good and warm to the last drop, this is a must-have!" gushed a happy reviewer. "No more reheating my coffee [and] turning it bitter. You absolutely won’t regret it. This cup has been engineered exquisitely. I love it!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.