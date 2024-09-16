The Emmys 2024: The 10 best dressed

If it feels like the Emmys have come back around very quickly, that's because they have. The 2023 Emmys – which was supposed to take place at the end of last summer but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes – was rescheduled for January, so it has only been six months since the event took place.

But, this year was back on schedule and saw The Bear, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer win big, while there was also plenty of fashion to enjoy on the red carpet – in fact, this year's Emmy's was a masterclass in the classics. From Jennifer Aniston in bedazzled Oscar de la Renta to Brie Larson in Chanel and Anna Sawai in Vera Wang, it was all about timeless silhouettes.

Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the 2024 Emmys. To see every single look from the red carpet, head this way.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Stewart Cook - Getty Images

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Scott Kirkland - Getty Images

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

You Might Also Like