10 guest room essentials for a more comfortable stay — starting at just $5

Just in time for hosting season, you can score cozy heated blankets, handy charging stations, scented candles, plush pillows and more at Walmart.

The arrival of the holidays also means the arrival of guests — so many guests! And if friends or family are staying with you, it can quickly start to feel overwhelming. But let me assure you it's easier than you think to make overnight guests comfortable and cozy. Some thoughtful items, like a charging station and extra blankets can help, and it just so happens that many of these must-haves are on sale at Walmart this week.

During the decades I've spent as a home editor and lifestyle journalist, I've picked up great hosting tricks. And as someone with a big family, I've put them all to the test! While I can't guarantee that every holiday meal will go off without a hitch (or fighting), I can promise you the picks below will make you feel more than ready to welcome your crew.

If you don't have a dedicated guest room, look for items that can do double duty (for example, if your guest room is also your office, get a storage bench that serves as extra seating). Hosting gets a lot easier when I try to anticipate what a guest might need at bedtime before they even arrive. Sometimes people are uncomfortable asking for stuff, so it pays to think ahead. Scroll on for my hosting must-haves, which start at just $5 at Walmart. Just don't get mad at me if your guests never want to leave!

Walmart Nestl Bed Sheet Set, Queen $27 $63 Save $36 You know that feeling of sliding into crisp sheets in a nice hotel? Well, you can give your guests that same five-star experience by making the bed with fresh linens. I like white sheets because they just look clean, plus they're easy to bleach if needed. If you'd rather have another hue, this bedding set also comes in ivory, light gray, dark gray and navy. (You can scoop it up in other sizes, too — twin, full and king.) $27 at Walmart

Walmart Maxkare 50" x 60" Electric Throw Blanket $40 $80 Save $40 Fall is prime time for layering — your clothes but also your bed! Keep a few different blankets in varying thicknesses and sizes on hand so you can give your guests options. I like to leave out a light quilt, a wooly or knit throw and for an extra boost of warmth, an electric heated blanket. Anyone who runs cold will appreciate having something cozy to snuggle up with. This option offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is currently 50% off. The reversible design features one fluffy flannel side and one that's velvety smooth to the touch. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Sormag Down Alternative Pillows, Set of 2 $34 $120 Save $86 Did you know you're supposed to replace your bed pillows every couple of years? So please ditch those floppy, flat-as-a-pancake, stained (eek) pillows, especially in your guest room! Even if you can't see the wear underneath a pillowcase, your guests may strip the bed at the end of their stay, so it pays to make sure everything looks fresh. Down-alternative pillows are a safe bet because they're pleasantly fluffy, but better than real down feathers for anyone with allergies. $34 at Walmart

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Candle $5 $11 Save $6 A candle in a pretty frosted jar gives you double the bang for your buck: It adds a lovely scent to your room, plus it serves as decor. Your guests don't even need to light it. It's just nice to have for ambiance. These Better Homes & Gardens candles — just $5 each! — bring in those lovely scents of fall, with a wooden wick that diffuses them further and longer throughout the home. $5 at Walmart

Walmart Etepehi Charging Station $30 $80 Save $50 A charging station placed on the nightstand, can be a ... powerful addition to a guest room, but not many people think to include one. I wouldn't necessarily buy one just for visitors, but I'd make sure to move it into their room during their stay. Bonus: A designated charging station helps prevent guests from borrowing your cords — and forgetting to return them! $30 at Walmart

Walmart Kueth Machine Washable Modern Area Rug, 8x10 $135 $180 Save $45 I realize laying down a new rug is more involved than adding a candle to your guest room — but boy, is it nice to treat visitors to something soft underfoot, and a patterned rug can really perk up a space. Even a small mat can do the trick! If you really want to go the extra mile, you can leave a pair of cozy socks or slippers in a basket by the bed. $135 at Walmart

Walmart Miko Home Air Purifier $80 $120 Save $40 I consider an air purifier for the guest room one of those nice-to-have extras. It especially comes in handy if you have pets or your guests have allergies. They'll appreciate the extra touch to ensure they can breathe easily all night. This small but mighty gadget has three speeds and an aromatherapy component! Simply add in four to five drops of your favorite essential oil and your whole room will be filled with the scent of your choice. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Artificial Olive Plant $50 $110 Save $60 Nothing says "welcome" more than plants, whether they're fresh flowers in a vase or a realistic-looking faux tree in the corner of the room. I love using just a single bloom in a bud vase because it doesn't take up a ton of space. If you do go faux, place the plant in a cute pot or basket to help it keep up its convincing appearance. And don't forget to dust the leaves before visitors arrive! $50 at Walmart

Walmart Dreamegg White Noise Sound Machine $18 $28 Save $10 If you've ever tried to grab an extra hour of shut-eye in a house full of people, you know the value of a sound machine. This little gadget can be a total game-changer, especially if you or your guests have kids. It'll let your guests sleep more soundly so you can all co-exist peacefully. This particular model also has a night light, which comes in handy if you're tight on space and don't also have room for a bedside lamp. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Glamburg Ultra Soft 6-Pack Cotton Towel Set $20 $25 Save $5 If your linen closet is full of random towels from various sets over the years, considering investing in a new collection. Make sure to leave your guests with a couple of bath towels, plus hand towels and wash cloths. I place them folded at the foot of the bed, so there's no confusion about what they should use. $20 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)