The 10 Most Expensive Hi-Frequency Watches in the World

We’ve been looking at some of the very best watches in various classes lately, including chronographs, tourbillons, dive watches, travel watches and even the most expensive watches. Today, we are going to explore the interesting world of high-frequency watches.

Back in the 1940s, Observatory Chronometer competitions in Switzerland awarded prizes to the most accurate watch movements. The winners were inevitably movements with one or all of three features: the most finely tuned regulating systems, the largest mainspring barrels (for optimum power), and, above all, the highest frequencies. High frequency improves chronometry (or precision), partly because the faster a balance oscillates, the more impervious it becomes to shocks due to its higher inertial forces. Think of knocking down a standing person compared to a person running at you full speed and you get the general idea. The downside to higher frequencies is that the power stored in the main-spring is used up more quickly, which is why, conversely, many watches boasting high power reserves run at relatively low frequencies (usually 18,000 beats per hour). Watchmakers today still need to consider high-frequency precision against power storage capacity.

Girard-Perregaux was one of the first to produce a high-frequency caliber, with a frequency of 36,000 beats per hour (or vibrations per hour, more commonly just “vph”), That equates to 5 Hz, which subdivides every second into ten oscillations, producing timing divisions down to one-tenth of a second. If you’ve heard of a one-tenth second chronograph, then you’ve heard of a high-beat movement; by stopping that mechanism, you’ll see a reading of one-tenth of a second. The standard was, for many decades, 18,00 beats per hour (2.5 Hz), while today’s standard is 28,800 vph, (4 Hz). So, even now, a hi-beat (or high-frequency) movement is nearly usually going to keep a beat rate of 36,000 vph (5 Hz), but some beat much higher, such as the Breguet below which operates at 72,000 vph (10 Hz) and the Chopard at 57,600 vph (8 Hz).

The most celebrated example of the 36,000 vph movement is Zenith’s El Primero, developed in 1969 as the first automatically wound chronograph movement (thus its name). This movement went on to be used in the Rolex Daytona chronographs starting in 1988, and wasn’t replaced with an in-house movement until the year 2000.

Observatory chronometer competitions were stopped in late 1960s, not just because of the advent of quartz, but because Japanese producers like Seiko were winning by entering mechanical high-beat movements, such as the Grand Seiko caliber 44. It wouldn’t be inaccurate to say that the Swiss watch industry wasn’t about to host a competition only to humiliate itself, and, besides, the Swiss industry went into crisis at this time as it lagged behind in electronic watchmaking.

The issue with high frequency in the past, especially during the days of observatory competitions, was that the high speed created a lot of wear on the delicate components of a watch escapement. It is not very difficult to achieve a higher frequency, as this is simply a calculation of the gear train and the regulator. What is extremely difficult is to execute the solution perfectly, which means using materials that can resist the increased wear over long periods of time. Advancements in component materials have helped test the boundaries of speed and friction, including high-stress materials such as silicon, titanium and other alloys including, copper/beryllium.

And thus, high frequency has endured as an important frontier in high-end watchmaking. Silicium hairsprings and balance wheels, titanium components and other secret weapons have made it possible to create escapements in mechanical movements that are almost indestructible, with more precisely engineered gears and pinions that hold their shape with minimal friction and more precise gear meshing, even when molded into tiny components.

These advancements have made it possible for watchmakers to build escapements that vibrate at much higher frequencies, displaying elapsed times of 100th and even 1000th of a second with astounding precision. “Our 5 Hz movements were already highly accurate, but now that we do the lever and the escape wheel in silicon we have definitely improved the accuracy, precision and reliability,” says Romain Marietta, director of product development at Zenith. “Silicon is anti-magnetic and shock resistant, and it has helped us to raise the power reserve on our movements from 50 hours to 60 hours because it works more efficiently.”

Despite its rich history with high-beat movements, Zenth isn’t the only company astounding the world with this technology. Here are 10 timepieces that have scaled the high-performance bar with high-beat movements.

Patek 5470P-001 Monopusher Chronograph | $467,800

This rare platinum edition holds Patek Philippe’s first high-frequency movement (36,000 vph), as well as its first 1/10th-seconds chronograph movement. Several components are made of silicon, including the 1/10th of a second hand, which makes it lighter and more energy efficient. The 396-component movement essentially includes two separate chronograph mechanisms, one driving the central chronograph seconds, which rotates once every 60 seconds, and the other for the 1/10th seconds, which travels five-times faster around the dial, once every 12 seconds. Patek Philippe holds 31 patents on the movement alone. Water resistant to 30 meters, which is kind of impressive for a watch of this nature.

Hermès Arceau Duc Attelé | $401,400

This triple-axis central tourbillon with a minute repeater powered by a high-frequency movement is proof, if anyone needs it, that Hermès is more than just a volume luxury fashion brand. The in-house caliber H1926 runs at 36,000 vph, powering three tourbillons that run at 300, 60 and 25 seconds, under a dramatic dome crystal. Hours and minutes are indicated by blue arrows on rotating disks. In a fun, equestrian-theme branding touch, the minute repeater hammers are shaped like horse heads.

Richard Mille RM 65-01 Split-Seconds | $380,000

Richard Mille debuted in 2001 with a mandate to develop fortress-like case materials for its super sports watches. Its robust tourbillons have since proven their mettle on the wrists of Rafael Nadal, Yohan Blake and Bubba Watson. The RM 65-01 has a carbon-like quartz TPT (Thin Ply Technology) case, which can be permeated with fun colors. The hi-beat 36,000 vph movement has a 60 hour power reserve. Water resistant to 50 meters, and as colorful as a summer day.

TAG Heuer Monaco Rattrapante | $138,000

As one of the earliest official timers of sporting events, TAG Heuer has been making split-seconds chronograph movements since the late 1800s, but the Monaco Rattrapante is, remarkably, its first-ever split-seconds wristwatch. Caliber TH81-00 beats at 36,000 vph, has components made of lightweight, anti-magnetic titanium, and delivers a 65-hour power reserve. It displays time measurements of 1/10th of a second. The movement was developed in partnership with Swiss boutique movement maker Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier, under the direction of TAG’s director of movement development,

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Flyback Chronograph | $55,300

This dressy sports/dive watch is now made with either a gold or an indestructible ceramic case; both materials elevate it slightly over the usual steel sports watch genre. It contains the high-frequency caliber F385, beating at 36,000 vph, with a 50-hour power reserve. It has all the hallmarks of the true sports watch: massive syringe-style hands and markers liberally coated with Super-LumiNova ensure legibility, and and impressive 300-meter water resistance (especially since those pushers are not screwed-down.

Breguet Classique Chronométrie 7727 | $47,000

A classic dress watch with six engine-turned patterns on the dial that also displays 1/10ths of a second? Why not? Breguet’s hand wound caliber 574DR runs at a frequency of 10Hz, or 72,000 vph. It has a double balance-spring, pallet lever and escape wheel, all made of silicon. It also uses magnetic pivots in a way that not only controls the negative effects of magnetism in a watch, but uses magnetic force to improve the pivoting, rotation and stability of the balance staff, which makes it insensitive to gravity, more stable and resistant to shocks. These innovations bring the reference 7727’s average precision to – 1/+3 seconds a day, well within the COSC chronometer standard of – 4/+6 seconds a day.

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Sport Chronograph| $30,000

The quietly chic colors (Milano blue, Arctic gray, and London Gray) of the subdials and index ring, fluted bezel, clou triangulaire guilloché and textured strap make this one of the most elegant chronographs out there. The 36,000 vph integrated chronograph caliber PF070, with a 65-hour power reserve, makes it one of the most reliable. The rubber strap is given a textile-like rendering, finished with a seam similar to those that the artisan-saddler uses when working with leather.

Chopard Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF | $19,000

Chopard was one of the pioneers in the revival of high frequency movements a few years ago, introducing its first caliber in 2012. The latest, the automatic caliber 01.12-C, is one of the most advanced movements to come out of the company’s workshops yet. With a frequency of 57,600 vph (or 8 Hz). Components in the 01.12-C are made of monocrystalline silicon (including the pallet lever, escape wheel and impulse pin), making them wear resistant and maintenance/lubrication free. It has a power reserve of 60 hours.

Grand Seiko Tentagraph | $13,700

This is Grand Seiko’s first mechanical chronograph, and it leaps out of the gate with a fast movement. The caliber 9SA5 is a high-frequency movement, running at 36,000 vph, with a 72-hour (3-day) power reserve thanks to two barrels, impressive for a chronograph. Grand Seiko says it’s accurate to within +5 to -3 seconds per day. Elements of the titanium case and bracelet are finished with the brand’s proprietary high polish, called zaratsu, giving it an unmistakable mirror-like shine. Chronograph seconds and minute hands are curved slightly downward for more accurate readings of the indexes.

Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph with El Primero 3600 | $13,400

The brand that started it all is still going with the high-frequency caliber El Primero 3600, which can measure and display elapsed time to 1/10th of a second. It has undergone several improvements since its introduction in 1969, including the addition of silicon components that improve functionality. Water resistant to 100 meters.