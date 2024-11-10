Man Says He Has to Collect Neighbor's Lingerie That Keeps Blowing onto His Balcony — Then Her Husband Gets 'Annoyed' He Has It

The Reddit post, which as gained over 350 comments in three days, asks other users to pick who the 'a--hole' in the situation is

Getty Lingerie hanging out to dry

A man says what he meant as a helpful gesture was taken the wrong way by his neighbor.

In a post on the the popular "Am I the A--hole" subreddit, he explains that he lives in an apartment complex across from a married couple, and the husband hangs the wife's clothes to dry on their balcony.

However, he claims the husband drapes the items over the railing without otherwise securing them, so the lightweight pieces, like bras and underwear, often float away in the wind. And the way the wind blows, the clothes consistently land on the Reddit user's balcony.

Getty Couple hanging laundry outside

"Mistakes happen so I take any that fell inside, make sure they get properly dried, and hold onto them until I can awkwardly return them the next morning," the neighbor wrote. "The wife is obviously embarrassed but thankful towards me for not letting her lingerie get lost."

This problem has continued for months, and "like clockwork" every week, the wife comes by the apartment to retrieve her clothes the next morning.

But, the poster says the husband has grown annoyed with him, claiming that keeping his wife's lingerie overnight is "creepy and violating," and that if the Reddit user had pure intentions, then it should be returned the night he finds it.

Getty Balcony of apartment building

Furthermore, he says the husband blamed him for his wife's dissatisfaction with how he hangs her clothes.

"I’m the one making up for HIS mistake’s and returning the lingerie to its owner at my earliest convenience. Like a good neighbour SHOULD do," the post read. "I get that it’s a very intimate item but I feel like I’m innocent here."

The post, shared on Tuesday, Nov. 5, has since gained more than 350 comments. The top reply sided with the original poster.

"Going in to their apartment and rummaging through her underwear drawer is creepy," the comment read. "Picking up her underwear when the wind blows it on to your balcony is a neighborly act."

Getty Neighbours having argument

Another comment, also in agreement, quipped, "'Don't touch my wife's underwear! That's disrespectful!' says man who shows zero respect for his own wife's underwear."

Other responses pointed out that lingerie dries fast and could simply be draped inside, that the wife is also wrong for letting the situation persist for so long and that a few clothespins could solve the whole problem.

Throughout the discussion on the post, no one seemed to think the original user was at fault.