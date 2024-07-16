10 Prime Day sneaker deals to treat your feet — from Asics to Tretorn, up to 50% off

We dug up the best Prime Day sneaker deals on major brands like Brooks, New Balance, Skechers and more.

In case you don’t already know (but of course you do!), Prime Day just kicked off and it’s full of major savings. On top of the Amazon's epic, time-honored discounts on kitchen appliances, big-screen TVs and tech gadgets, they've got gobsmacking markdowns on — wait for it — sneakers. The retailer's slashed prices on styles from marquee brands like New Balance, Asics, Brooks and more.

Ready to step into (ha, get it?) these savings but don’t know where to start? Since there are a zillion deals to be snagged, we did the dirty work for you and curated a tight list of the deals that are actually worth your time (read: money). For example, you’ll find this podiatrist-approved pair of walking shoes for just $29. Love dressing like your favorite celebs? Scoop up steals on stylish kicks worn by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner. And, of course, we had to throw in a few Yahoo editor-approved picks, including this pair of top-selling Ghosts for less than $100 that we named the best shoe for nurses (and, believe you us, they know a thing or two about comfy, durable sneaks).

Now that you’re all prepped, scroll below to nab our picks before your size sells out! And when you're done, go check out even more Amazon Prime Day fashion deals to zhush up your wardrobe.

Best Prime Day sneaker deals

Amazon Doussprt Walking Sneakers $29 $34 Save $5 These slip-ins have a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, plus a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers rave about them, podiatrists approve of them too. "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California, previously told Yahoo. And these sneakers have support in spades. "I saw these on a waitstaff person when eating out," shared a raving reviewer. "I asked her about them and she said how much she loved them and wrote down the information to order on Amazon. I was excited when my order arrived. Sure enough, these are like putting on slippers. I could walk in these all day!" $29 at Amazon

Amazon Akk Walking Tennis Shoes $45 $80 Save $35 On or off the court, these wide, roomy sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Available in 21 colors, from purple to peach to classic black, they just may become your favorite footwear. And right now, you can get a pair of these podiatrist-approved shoes on sale for as little as $45 — all the way down from $80. Akks are serious superstars, with nearly 15,000 perfect reviews on Amazon. "They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits," Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-surgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told Yahoo. "I am not one to post reviews usually, however, this shoe has exceeded every expectation I could possibly ask for," shared this Amazon fan in their top-rating testimonial. "Lightweight, super supportive, slight incline on my hill, cushiony … all the things! I have bought every style/name-brand shoe in the books, at all price points, and this one is the absolute best." $45 at Amazon

Amazon Reebok Unisex Classic Leather Sneaker $40 $80 Save $40 It's a footwear truism: You can never go wrong with a pair of classic leather Reeboks — especially when they're 50% off (and the lowest price they've ever been at Amazon). Available in this sleek navy blue and over 50 other colors/styles (prices vary), your tootsies will thrive in these sporty-chic shoes. Yahoo writer Brit Ross is a huge fan of her white pair, wearing them all over Italy without even a blister. "They're lightweight, have a cushy footbed and are versatile enough to wear with jeans, shorts, skirts or dresses." (Check out her glowing review here.) Of course, she's not the only fan; thousands of Amazon customers have given these a perfect five-star rating. "I am recovering from a broken ankle, and this shoe gives me the support I need to walk on that foot!" exclaimed one happy wearer. "Very pleased! Also, I like the look of the shoe!" $40 at Amazon

Amazon Skechers Go Walk 5 True Sneaker $32 $40 Save $8 Want to know something cool? Even though these Skechers technically have laces, you can easily slip your feet into them without any fuss. Another cool thing? They're cheaper than they were on Black Friday and Prime Day last year — oh, and they cost less than two tickets to the movies. Ideal for walking (hence their name), these are constructed with a lightweight and responsive midsole cushioning and breathable mesh to combat any gross foot sweat. Plus, they have a dual-density traction outsole for added stability and support. "Love these," gushed one five-star reviewer who says they're "great" for wide feet. "Did a one-mile walk in them yesterday and a three-mile walk today. These are super comfortable and supportive. Usually, I put in my own insole, but the insoles in these shoes seem pretty good, so I did not add my own." $32 at Amazon

Amazon New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker $64 $75 Save $11 Speaking of New Balance: These timeless puppies are marked down for the first time in months, just in time for you to level up your summer style. Just think about how good they'll look paired with jeans and a tee or a flirty sundress. Casual as they look, 515s are made with lightweight EVA foam cushioning in both the midsole and the heel. If you've never worn a shoe with EVA foam, you don't know what you're missing (it's that comfortable). With. more than 40 colors available, you can easily find a style to match your favorite outfits. "Where I work I'm constantly on my feet," wrote one NB fan in their five-star review. "I've now bought four 515 pairs so far. I'm a fan for life and I know I'll be one forever. My toes don't get crunched at the tip of the shoe, my feet don't feel flat at the end of walking around the city ... nothing! I've done 15-20K steps in these shoes and they still feel and look brand-new, but I'll always consider buying more to collect cute colors." $64 at Amazon

Amazon Ryka Echo Knit Slip On Sneaker $62 $90 Save $28 For all of the flat-footers out there, we have great news: one of our top sneakers for flatfeet is a sweet 30% off today and tomorrow. These slip-on Rykas are designed specifically for women, which means they feature a wider forefoot and narrower heel than other sneakers The brand also takes into account that women's hips tend to be wider than men's, so their weight is distributed differently across the foot. This gender-specific cushioning maximizes support and comfort. Not only is the construction unique to women, the Echo Knit is also an APMA-approved lightweight, breathable slip-on sneaker that's comfortable for everyday wear. "I have these shoes in black and absolutely love them," shared a happy Amazon shopper. "I have worn them consistently for four years and they look like new. Very comfortable and go with everything from slacks to dresses, so I ordered them in beige." $62 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

