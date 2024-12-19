11 best last-minute Old Navy gift ideas that will still arrive before Christmas — but hurry, you have to order today!
From fuzzy slippers to cozy flannels, these are the best last-minute gift ideas from Old Navy.
If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping and love Old Navy, you're in luck — you still have until the end of the day (Dec. 19) to place your order for Dec. 24 delivery.
Here's the deal: If you place your order on Old Navy by 11:59 p.m. EST, it will still arrive by Christmas Eve (restrictions apply), and no one will be the wiser. Better still, hundreds of styles are between 40 and 70 per cent off, meaning you can save a ton of cash while you're at it.
With hundreds of gift ideas for her and stocking stuffers for him still in stock, Old Navy is one of the best places to score last-minute Christmas gifts in Canada. To prove our point, we've gathered 11 gift ideas that will surely be welcome additions under the Christmas tree. Just remember — you have until Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST to place or order if you want it to arrive by Dec. 24!
Everyone could benefit from a sherpa, especially one that's 51 per cent off. According to reviewers, it will keep you "very warm" while still "looking stylish."
This ultra-cozy puffer vest is "incredibly comfortable and warm," according to Old Navy reviewers. Shop it on sale in four colours: pink, blue, red and black.
Keep the chill out this winter with this quarter-zip pullover. It comes in four colorways and sizes S to XXXL.
This adorable sweater is not too thick and not too thin — it's the goldilocks of sweaters. Take it home for 20 per cent off in sizes XS to 4X.
Keep the chill out with help from Old Navy's top-rated Frost-Free Puffer Vest. The winter staple has earned a near-perfect rating from shoppers, with reviewers calling it "very warm" and "good quality."
These Faux Fur Mule Slippers are "so comfy" and "plus," according to reviewers. They "feel like I'm walking on pillows!"
This versatile and stylish button-down sweater can easily be dressed up or down. Shop it on sale in three colours.
This high-neck sports bra is "soft as a literal cloud," according to Old Navy. It comes in 10 colours and has hundreds of five-star reviews singing its praises.
I don't know about you, but my wardrobe could absolutely benefit from a new pair of leggings (or three). These high-waisted leggings come in a ton of different colours, offer light compression and have a peachy-smooth, sweat-wicking fabric.
Crafted from 100 per cent cotton yard, this versatile cardigan is "very soft and cozy," according to reviewers. Shop it on sale for 60 per cent off in heather brown and black.
With hundreds of five-star reviews singing its praises, Old Navy shoppers call this Sherpa Quarter Zip "so cute and cozy!"
