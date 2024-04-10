Best gifts for women in 2024 — 70 gift ideas for wives, girlfriends, mothers & everyone in between

The 70 best gifts for her in 2024 (Photos via Sephora, Owala, Lululemon, Etst, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie & Mejuri)

If money were no object, finding the perfect gift for the woman in your life could be as simple as buying a first-class plane ticket or name-brand designer tote. But, of course, money matters; thus, Mother's Day, birthdays, anniversaries and festive holidays each bring their own budget constraints. Luckily, you don't need to break the bank to show the woman of the hour you care. Whether you're shopping for your mom, your wife, your girlfriend, your best friend or that colleague you only sort of know, we've assembled a comprehensive list of the best gifts for women in 2024.

Because gifting goes beyond Christmas and Mother's Day, we've included a little something for everyone (and every occasion) on this list. With options starting under $25, scroll below to shop for the best, most thoughtful, incredibly unique and wonderfully chic gifts for her in 2024.

Editor's Picks: Best gifts for women in 2024

Personalized Photo Ring Dish For sentimental moms $44 at Etsy

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Best viral accessory $44 at Lululemon

Ramona Coupe Glasses Best gift everyone will love $56 at Anthropologie

Sona Cruise "God's gift to women" $129 at Lelo

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set Best viral book series $78 at Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager Best at-home massage gift $73 at Amazon

Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker Best gadget for fresh pasta $258 at Amazon

Cypress Jacket Best jacket for Canadian living $895 at Canada Goose

Best gifts for women under $25

Best personalized gift under $25: Personalized Leather iPhone Case

Etsy Personalized Leather iPhone Case Best affordable custom gift When in doubt, a personalized phone case is (almost) always a fantastic idea (just make sure to double-check what kind of phone they have!). These custom leather iPhone cases are available in eight colours with options for text, stars, hearts, lightning bolts and zodiac sign customizations. $22 at Etsy

Best hostess gift: Maldon Sea Salt

Best gift for your friend obsessed with reality TV: Cameo

Cameo Cameo Personalized Message For the reality TV-obsessed Treat your beloved to a personalized video message from their favourite reality star, actor or musician. If you're willing to part with some cash, you can even hear directly from a Real Housewife or a Bachelor alum. Cameo video messages start at under $25 and go up to thousands of dollars (we're looking at you, Lindsay Lohan). From $25 at Cameo

Best gift for the girl who loves a workout class: ClassPass

ClassPass ClassPass Subscription What to give the person who has everything? Try ClassPass. A ClassPass subscription gives worldwide access to thousands of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas. Whether they're into martial arts or manicures — there's something for everyone. From $20 at ClassPass

Best nail art gift: Vibe Check Nail Strips

Inkbox Vibe Check Nail Strips Easy-to-use nail art strips These seriously cool nail art strips from Inkbox are the cure for your mani woes. The durable, easy-to-apply designs can be applied in minutes and last for up to two weeks. $11 at Inkbox

For cracked, dry heels: Foot Peel Mask

Best gift for teachers: Burt's Bees Essential Kit

Best gift for every occasion: James Wax Candle

Etsy James Wax Custom Wax Candle Best unique candle From "Smells like you finished your Ph.D." and "Smells like she's a bestselling author" to "Smells like your first marathon completed," these custom candles are a thoughtful way to celebrate little and big victories. $21 at Etsy

Best gift for bachelorette parties: NPW Boot Pouch & Straw Set

Best gift for the eternal learner: MasterClass

MasterClass MasterClass Subscription Best last-minute gift Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more. From $13 at MasterClass

Best gift for germaphobes: WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Spray

Amazon WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner For on-the-go cleaning It’s often said that the average cellphone is dirtier than a toilet seat (ew). Therefore, a screen cleaner may help bring peace of mind. This "Amazon's Choice" cleaner is specifically designed to clean and polish any cell phone screen and electronic device. $20 at Amazon

Best gift for nurses: Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask

Best gifts for women under $50

Best gift for your mom: Personalized Photo Ring Dish

Etsy Personalized Photo Ring Dish For sentimental moms This is, quite possibly, the sweetest gift we have ever seen. The custom trinket dish has earned praise from Etsy shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "[it's] absolutely beautiful! It came in a timely manner and the photo matched perfectly." $44 at Etsy

Best gift for the everywoman: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Best viral accessory No one loves a Lululemon Belt Bag quite like a Canadian. The viral bag is one of Lululemon's best-selling accessories ever, and thanks to its water-repellent fabric and versatile design, it is great for the gym, the airport, the beach and more. Shop it in 15 colours. $44 at Lululemon

Best water bottle: Owala FreeSip

Owala FreeSip Best reusable water bottle As far as water bottles go, Owala's FreeSip was among the year's most viral. The Owala FreeSip is leakproof and offers two drinking methods: a straw and a larger opening for guzzling that conforms to the shape of the user's mouth. Shop it in 15 colours. $39 at Owala

Best dry body oil: Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil

Best hiking socks: Icebreaker Merino Hike+ Mini Socks

Best gift for freelancers: Baggu Recycled Laptop Sleeve

Best gift if they're always burning candles: Skeem Match Cloche

Best gift for thick hair: Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip

For the girl who always has a low battery: Portable Phone Charger

Amazon Mini Power Bank A mini portable charger Get a power boost when you need it the most with this compact portable phone charger. The "Amazon's Choice" power bank is the size of a lipstick and compatible with most newer iPhone models. $26 at Amazon

Best kitchen staple: Graza "Drizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Amazon Graza "Drizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil Best olive oil A great gift doesn't always have to be expensive or sentimental. For avid cooks or new homeowners, a great olive oil, like this "Drizzle" EVOO from Graza, is a practical gift that will be put to use. $35 at Amazon

Best 'smells like an expensive hotel' gift: Ruby Brown Scented Candle

Simons Ruby Brown Le Germain Hotel Signature Scent Candle Best hotel candle smell This hemp and amber-scented candle from Ruby Brown is the signature scent for Le Germain Hotels, a luxury Canadian hotel chain. The soy candle has a burn time of up to 45 hours, and trust me when I say — you're going to want several. $45 at Simons

Best gift for late-night readers: Glocusent Book Light

Best gift for your sister: Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Mini Trio Discovery Set

Best gift for book lovers: Personalized Book Stamp

Best gift for solo female travellers: She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

Best gift for coffee lovers: Driftaway Coffee Subscription

Best gift for homebodies: Pet Lovers Puzzle

Best gift for your roommate: Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

Best viral beauty gift: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Serum

Sephora Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Serum Best viral beauty product If your gift recipient is a trending beauty on TikTok kind of gal, then Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum is a top gift contender. The viral serum has a sheer tint that evens skin tone with a warm glow, while niacinamide visibly brightens skin over time. $48 at Sephora

Best gifts for women under $100

Best gift for your newly engaged friend: Custom Cocktail Napkins

Best gift for your mother-in-law: Le Creuset Salt & Pepper Mills

Best gift for your grandma: Garden Kneeler Seat

Amazon Garden Kneeler and Seat Best garden helper To help reduce strain, this versatile gardening seat can double as a kneeler by flipping it upside down, with a detachable pouch to hold your trowel, gloves and more. The seat and kneeling pad are made from EVA foam, helping reduce the pressure on your lower back and knees. $59 at Amazon

Best gift for your sister-in-law: Ramona Coupe Glasses

Best #BookTok gift: A Court of Thorns and Roses Box Set

Amazon A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set Best viral book series Described as "passionate, violent, sexy and daring" by USA TODAY, Sarah J. Maas' "A Court of Thorns and Roses" five-part book series has emerged as this year's must-read series. The box set includes A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames. $78 at Amazon

Best gift for bad hair days: Favorite Daughter Baseball Hat

Best gift for your neighbour: Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Best gift for women with Apple Watches: Bracelet Band

Best in-person gift experience: Tinggly Gift Experience

Tinggly Tinggly Gift Experience Best gift for in-person fun Give someone a lifelong memory with a Tinngly gift experience. Tinngly travel and activity experiences are available in more than 100 countries and don't have an expiration date. With more than 10,000 gift experiences to choose from, adventure-hungry couples can choose from whale watching in Quebec, an ice walk in Jasper and much more. From $90 at Tinggly

Best gift for the massage lover: Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

Best gifts for women under $200

Best chic kitchen gift: Haden x Bistro Tile Electric Kettle

Best gift for your girlfriend: Mejuri Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings