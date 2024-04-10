Best gifts for women in 2024 — 70 gift ideas for wives, girlfriends, mothers & everyone in between
With options from under $25, these are the best gift ideas for Mother's Day, Christmas, birthdays and every celebration in between.
If money were no object, finding the perfect gift for the woman in your life could be as simple as buying a first-class plane ticket or name-brand designer tote. But, of course, money matters; thus, Mother's Day, birthdays, anniversaries and festive holidays each bring their own budget constraints. Luckily, you don't need to break the bank to show the woman of the hour you care. Whether you're shopping for your mom, your wife, your girlfriend, your best friend or that colleague you only sort of know, we've assembled a comprehensive list of the best gifts for women in 2024.
Because gifting goes beyond Christmas and Mother's Day, we've included a little something for everyone (and every occasion) on this list. With options starting under $25, scroll below to shop for the best, most thoughtful, incredibly unique and wonderfully chic gifts for her in 2024.
Editor's Picks: Best gifts for women in 2024
Personalized Photo Ring Dish
For sentimental moms
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Best viral accessory
Ramona Coupe Glasses
Best gift everyone will love
Sona Cruise
"God's gift to women"
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set
Best viral book series
Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
Best at-home massage gift
Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker
Best gadget for fresh pasta
Cypress Jacket
Best jacket for Canadian living
Best gifts for women under $25
Best personalized gift under $25: Personalized Leather iPhone Case
When in doubt, a personalized phone case is (almost) always a fantastic idea (just make sure to double-check what kind of phone they have!). These custom leather iPhone cases are available in eight colours with options for text, stars, hearts, lightning bolts and zodiac sign customizations.
Best hostess gift: Maldon Sea Salt
Beloved by professional chefs and at-home cooks alike, this luxe sea salt is handcrafted in small batches to perfect both taste and texture. Want more? Shop Maldon Sea Salt Flakes in a 1.5 kg bucket here.
Best gift for your friend obsessed with reality TV: Cameo
Treat your beloved to a personalized video message from their favourite reality star, actor or musician. If you're willing to part with some cash, you can even hear directly from a Real Housewife or a Bachelor alum. Cameo video messages start at under $25 and go up to thousands of dollars (we're looking at you, Lindsay Lohan).
Best gift for the girl who loves a workout class: ClassPass
What to give the person who has everything? Try ClassPass. A ClassPass subscription gives worldwide access to thousands of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas. Whether they're into martial arts or manicures — there's something for everyone.
Best TLC gift: Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Face Mask
A trip to the spa is always appreciated, but when you can't get to the spa, you can still have a facial come to you. This two-step sheet mask is inspired by cryotherapy, which moisturizes skin with hyaluronic acid.
Best nail art gift: Vibe Check Nail Strips
These seriously cool nail art strips from Inkbox are the cure for your mani woes. The durable, easy-to-apply designs can be applied in minutes and last for up to two weeks.
For cracked, dry heels: Foot Peel Mask
Say bye-bye to dry, cracked heels with these "Amazon's Choice foot peeling masks. The masks remove dry dead skin to reveal baby-soft feet. They're the "best I've used," writes one shopper.
Best gift for teachers: Burt's Bees Essential Kit
Understatement of the century: teachers work hard. Say thank you and treat the educators in your life to this five-piece Burt's Bees set.
Best gift for every occasion: James Wax Candle
From "Smells like you finished your Ph.D." and "Smells like she's a bestselling author" to "Smells like your first marathon completed," these custom candles are a thoughtful way to celebrate little and big victories.
Best gift for bachelorette parties: NPW Boot Pouch & Straw Set
Whether for a bachelorette party, birthday or a "Texas Hold 'Em" night on the town, these fun juice pouches are a great gift idea.
Best gift for the eternal learner: MasterClass
Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more.
Best gift for germaphobes: WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Spray
It’s often said that the average cellphone is dirtier than a toilet seat (ew). Therefore, a screen cleaner may help bring peace of mind. This "Amazon's Choice" cleaner is specifically designed to clean and polish any cell phone screen and electronic device.
Best gift for nurses: Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask
A practical, thoughtful gift for over-scrubbed, over-sanitized hands, these affordable hand masks contain shea butter and prebiotic oats and help repair extra-dry skin. Beyond nurses, here's why one Yahoo Canada writer calls the masks a must-have for menopause.
Best gifts for women under $50
Best gift for your mom: Personalized Photo Ring Dish
This is, quite possibly, the sweetest gift we have ever seen. The custom trinket dish has earned praise from Etsy shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "[it's] absolutely beautiful! It came in a timely manner and the photo matched perfectly."
Best gift for the everywoman: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
No one loves a Lululemon Belt Bag quite like a Canadian. The viral bag is one of Lululemon's best-selling accessories ever, and thanks to its water-repellent fabric and versatile design, it is great for the gym, the airport, the beach and more. Shop it in 15 colours.
Best water bottle: Owala FreeSip
As far as water bottles go, Owala's FreeSip was among the year's most viral. The Owala FreeSip is leakproof and offers two drinking methods: a straw and a larger opening for guzzling that conforms to the shape of the user's mouth. Shop it in 15 colours.
Best dry body oil: Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil
This multipurpose dry body oil is a forever fan-favourite for a reason. It penetrates quickly to repair and hydrate skin & hair in a single step and has a unique, non-greasy feel.
Best hiking socks: Icebreaker Merino Hike+ Mini Socks
Whether she's summiting Everest or trekking across Canada, she'll need a good pair of hiking socks to accomplish her goals comfortably. These lightweight, durable and odour-resistant trail socks are designed for maximum comfort and premium fit.
Best gift for freelancers: Baggu Recycled Laptop Sleeve
Whether you're a commuter, a freelancer or a general work-on-the-go kind of gal, this cute laptop sleeve from Baggu will keep your tech safe. It's made from recycled materials and comes in a handful of colours and prints.
Best gift if they're always burning candles: Skeem Match Cloche
These elegant, hand-blown glass cloches comes filled with four-inch matches and a strike-on-bottle flint that ensures you always have a light ready.
Best gift for thick hair: Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip
For all my thick-haired guys and gals, this one is for you. This extra-large hair claw clip will tame your tresses and comes in five cute colours.
For the girl who always has a low battery: Portable Phone Charger
Get a power boost when you need it the most with this compact portable phone charger. The "Amazon's Choice" power bank is the size of a lipstick and compatible with most newer iPhone models.
Best kitchen staple: Graza "Drizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil
A great gift doesn't always have to be expensive or sentimental. For avid cooks or new homeowners, a great olive oil, like this "Drizzle" EVOO from Graza, is a practical gift that will be put to use.
Best 'smells like an expensive hotel' gift: Ruby Brown Scented Candle
This hemp and amber-scented candle from Ruby Brown is the signature scent for Le Germain Hotels, a luxury Canadian hotel chain. The soy candle has a burn time of up to 45 hours, and trust me when I say — you're going to want several.
Best gift for late-night readers: Glocusent Book Light
This portable clip-on LED reading light will help save your eyes from reading in the dark. It's portable and plane-friendly, offering three colours and five brightness levels.
Best gift for your sister: Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Mini Trio Discovery Set
Salt & Stone's mini trio of deodorant, body wash and body lotion is perfect for those eager to try the viral aluminum-free deodorant brand. The trio is available in three scents — Santal & Vetiver, Bergamot & Hinok and Black Rose & Oud — the Santal & Vetiver being the personal favourite of this Salt & Stone-addicted shopping editor.
Best gift for book lovers: Personalized Book Stamp
Celebrate the book lover in your life with this custom "from the library of" stamp.
Best gift for solo female travellers: She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm
As a solo female traveller, your safety always comes first. This personal safety alarm sounds a loud siren and flashing strobe light to create a diversion when activated. The Birdie delivers peace of mind in a crazy world and has over 12,000 reviews on Amazon.
Best gift for coffee lovers: Driftaway Coffee Subscription
Perfect for coffee lovers and those wanting to expand their palate, this sustainable coffee company delivers freshly roasted and curated single-origin beans from around the world. The Explorer Box includes five coffee bags, ranging from light to dark roast.
Best gift for homebodies: Pet Lovers Puzzle
A perfect screen-free gift for rainy afternoons or lazy evenings in, this adorable 1,000-piece puzzle is a chic cure for boredom.
Best gift for your roommate: Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler
Everyone loves a water bottle (one Yahoo Canada shopping editor loves this one). Plus, you can get one for yourself too! Matching roommates = happy roommates.
Best viral beauty gift: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Serum
If your gift recipient is a trending beauty on TikTok kind of gal, then Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum is a top gift contender. The viral serum has a sheer tint that evens skin tone with a warm glow, while niacinamide visibly brightens skin over time.
Best gifts for women under $100
Best gift for your newly engaged friend: Custom Cocktail Napkins
If you're looking for a unique gift idea for your recently engaged friend, these embroidered cocktail napkins fit the bill. Just add a name, date, or special phrase for a thoughtful touch.
Best gift for your mother-in-law: Le Creuset Salt & Pepper Mills
Even the pickiest mothers-in-law will surely appreciate these gorgeous salt and pepper mills from Le Creuset. Shop the set of two in 12 colours from Le Creuset ($110 for both) or individually from Linen Chest.
Best gift for your grandma: Garden Kneeler Seat
To help reduce strain, this versatile gardening seat can double as a kneeler by flipping it upside down, with a detachable pouch to hold your trowel, gloves and more. The seat and kneeling pad are made from EVA foam, helping reduce the pressure on your lower back and knees.
Best gift for your sister-in-law: Ramona Coupe Glasses
Is it glassware? Or is it art? Bring Old Hollywood glamour to your next gathering with these oh-so-stunning coupe glasses. Shop Anthropologie's Ramona Coupe Glasses in five colours.
Best #BookTok gift: A Court of Thorns and Roses Box Set
Described as "passionate, violent, sexy and daring" by USA TODAY, Sarah J. Maas' "A Court of Thorns and Roses" five-part book series has emerged as this year's must-read series. The box set includes A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames.
Best gift for bad hair days: Favorite Daughter Baseball Hat
It's hard out there being the favourite daughter. Let the world know where you stand in this classic twill baseball cap with embroidery detailing.
Best gift for your neighbour: Truff White Truffle Gift Set
Not only is Truff’s famous hot sauce one of Oprah’s Favourite Things, but the gourmet hot sauce has won praise from thousands of shoppers. This set includes the brand's White Truffle Oil and the fan-favourite White Truffle Hot Sauce.
Best gift for women with Apple Watches: Bracelet Band
Love your Apple Watch but bored of the band? Give your high-tech watch a high-fashion upgrade with this cute bracelet-style band. This resin band is also a cute option.
Best in-person gift experience: Tinggly Gift Experience
Give someone a lifelong memory with a Tinngly gift experience. Tinngly travel and activity experiences are available in more than 100 countries and don't have an expiration date. With more than 10,000 gift experiences to choose from, adventure-hungry couples can choose from whale watching in Quebec, an ice walk in Jasper and much more.
Best gift for the massage lover: Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
Kiss aches and pains goodbye with help from this "Amazon's Choice" heated neck and shoulder massager. The massager is a great gift idea for athletes or anyone who spends the day on their feet.
Best gifts for women under $200
Best chic kitchen gift: Haden x Bistro Tile Electric Kettle
How crazy chic is this? Say au revoir to your boring old kettle and bonjour to this 1.7-litre electric kettle from Haden. Anthropologie's limited-edition kettle features the signature Bistro Tile design, decaled on Haden's iconic British kettle silhouette. While you're at it, why not pick up the matching toaster too?