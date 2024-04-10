Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best gifts for women in 2024 — 70 gift ideas for wives, girlfriends, mothers & everyone in between

With options from under $25, these are the best gift ideas for Mother's Day, Christmas, birthdays and every celebration in between.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
gifts for women, Best gifts for women in 2024 — 65 gift ideas for every budget, age, and occasion , The 65 best gifts for her in 2024 (Photos via Sephora, Owala, Lululemon, Etst, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie & Mejuri)
The 70 best gifts for her in 2024 (Photos via Sephora, Owala, Lululemon, Etst, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie & Mejuri)

If money were no object, finding the perfect gift for the woman in your life could be as simple as buying a first-class plane ticket or name-brand designer tote. But, of course, money matters; thus, Mother's Day, birthdays, anniversaries and festive holidays each bring their own budget constraints. Luckily, you don't need to break the bank to show the woman of the hour you care. Whether you're shopping for your mom, your wife, your girlfriend, your best friend or that colleague you only sort of know, we've assembled a comprehensive list of the best gifts for women in 2024.

Because gifting goes beyond Christmas and Mother's Day, we've included a little something for everyone (and every occasion) on this list. With options starting under $25, scroll below to shop for the best, most thoughtful, incredibly unique and wonderfully chic gifts for her in 2024.

Editor's Picks: Best gifts for women in 2024

  • Personalized Photo Ring Dish

    For sentimental moms

    $44 at Etsy

  • A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set

    Best viral book series

    $78 at Amazon

  • Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

    Best at-home massage gift

    $73 at Amazon

Best gifts for women under $25

Best personalized gift under $25: Personalized Leather iPhone Case

Etsy

Personalized Leather iPhone Case

Best affordable custom gift

When in doubt, a personalized phone case is (almost) always a fantastic idea (just make sure to double-check what kind of phone they have!). These custom leather iPhone cases are available in eight colours with options for text, stars, hearts, lightning bolts and zodiac sign customizations.

$22 at Etsy

Best hostess gift: Maldon Sea Salt

Amazon

Maldon Sea Salt

Fancy salt

Beloved by professional chefs and at-home cooks alike, this luxe sea salt is handcrafted in small batches to perfect both taste and texture. Want more? Shop Maldon Sea Salt Flakes in a 1.5 kg bucket here

$9 at Amazon

Best gift for your friend obsessed with reality TV: Cameo

Cameo

Cameo Personalized Message

For the reality TV-obsessed

Treat your beloved to a personalized video message from their favourite reality star, actor or musician. If you're willing to part with some cash, you can even hear directly from a Real Housewife or a Bachelor alum. Cameo video messages start at under $25 and go up to thousands of dollars (we're looking at you, Lindsay Lohan). 

From $25 at Cameo

Best gift for the girl who loves a workout class: ClassPass

ClassPass

ClassPass Subscription

What to give the person who has everything? Try ClassPass. A ClassPass subscription gives worldwide access to thousands of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas. Whether they're into martial arts or manicures — there's something for everyone. 

From $20 at ClassPass

Best TLC gift: Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Face Mask

Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Face Mask With Hyaluronic Acid

Best at-home sheet mask

A trip to the spa is always appreciated, but when you can't get to the spa, you can still have a facial come to you. This two-step sheet mask is inspired by cryotherapy, which moisturizes skin with hyaluronic acid.

$22 at Sephora

Best nail art gift: Vibe Check Nail Strips

Inkbox

Vibe Check Nail Strips

Easy-to-use nail art strips

These seriously cool nail art strips from Inkbox are the cure for your mani woes. The durable, easy-to-apply designs can be applied in minutes and last for up to two weeks.

$11 at Inkbox

For cracked, dry heels: Foot Peel Mask

Amazon

Foot Peel Mask

For at-home pedicures

Say bye-bye to dry, cracked heels with these "Amazon's Choice foot peeling masks. The masks remove dry dead skin to reveal baby-soft feet. They're the "best I've used," writes one shopper.

$25 at Amazon

Best gift for teachers: Burt's Bees Essential Kit

Amazon

Burt's Bees Essential Kit

Best gift for all occasions

Understatement of the century: teachers work hard. Say thank you and treat the educators in your life to this five-piece Burt's Bees set.

$17 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$17 at Walmart$17 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Best gift for every occasion: James Wax Candle

Etsy

James Wax Custom Wax Candle

Best unique candle

From "Smells like you finished your Ph.D." and "Smells like she's a bestselling author" to "Smells like your first marathon completed," these custom candles are a thoughtful way to celebrate little and big victories. 

$21 at Etsy

Best gift for bachelorette parties: NPW Boot Pouch & Straw Set

Urban Outfitters

NPW Drinking Buddies Boot Pouch & Straw Set

This boot is made for sipping

Whether for a bachelorette party, birthday or a "Texas Hold 'Em" night on the town, these fun juice pouches are a great gift idea.

$14 at Urban Outfitters

Best gift for the eternal learner: MasterClass

MasterClass

MasterClass Subscription

Best last-minute gift

Whether they're into cooking, music, business, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Chris Hadfield and many more.

From $13 at MasterClass

Best gift for germaphobes: WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Spray

Amazon

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner

For on-the-go cleaning

It’s often said that the average cellphone is dirtier than a toilet seat (ew). Therefore, a screen cleaner may help bring peace of mind. This "Amazon's Choice" cleaner is specifically designed to clean and polish any cell phone screen and electronic device.

$20 at Amazon

Best gift for nurses: Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask

Amazon

Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask

For on-the-go TLC

A practical, thoughtful gift for over-scrubbed, over-sanitized hands, these affordable hand masks contain shea butter and prebiotic oats and help repair extra-dry skin. Beyond nurses, here's why one Yahoo Canada writer calls the masks a must-have for menopause.

$6 at Amazon

Best gifts for women under $50

Best gift for your mom: Personalized Photo Ring Dish

Etsy

Personalized Photo Ring Dish

For sentimental moms

This is, quite possibly, the sweetest gift we have ever seen. The custom trinket dish has earned praise from Etsy shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "[it's] absolutely beautiful! It came in a timely manner and the photo matched perfectly."

$44 at Etsy

Best gift for the everywoman: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Best viral accessory

No one loves a Lululemon Belt Bag quite like a Canadian. The viral bag is one of Lululemon's best-selling accessories ever, and thanks to its water-repellent fabric and versatile design, it is great for the gym, the airport, the beach and more. Shop it in 15 colours.

$44 at Lululemon

Best water bottle: Owala FreeSip

Owala

FreeSip

Best reusable water bottle

As far as water bottles go, Owala's FreeSip was among the year's most viral. The Owala FreeSip is leakproof and offers two drinking methods: a straw and a larger opening for guzzling that conforms to the shape of the user's mouth. Shop it in 15 colours.

$39 at Owala

Best dry body oil: Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil

Shoppers Drug Mart

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

Best French pharmacy must-have

This multipurpose dry body oil is a forever fan-favourite for a reason. It penetrates quickly to repair and hydrate skin & hair in a single step and has a unique, non-greasy feel. 

$34 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Explore More Buying Options
$40 at Amazon

Best hiking socks: Icebreaker Merino Hike+ Mini Socks

Icebreaker

Merino Hike+ Light Mini Socks

For women who hit the trail

Whether she's summiting Everest or trekking across Canada, she'll need a good pair of hiking socks to accomplish her goals comfortably. These lightweight, durable and odour-resistant trail socks are designed for maximum comfort and premium fit.

$26 at Icebreaker

Best gift for freelancers: Baggu Recycled Laptop Sleeve

Urban Outfitters

Baggu Puffy 16” Recycled Laptop Sleeve

For on-the-go workers

Whether you're a commuter, a freelancer or a general work-on-the-go kind of gal, this cute laptop sleeve from Baggu will keep your tech safe. It's made from recycled materials and comes in a handful of colours and prints. 

$44 at Urban Outfitters
Explore More Buying Options
$43 at Well.ca

Best gift if they're always burning candles: Skeem Match Cloche

Anthropologie

Skeem Match Cloche

For the candle lover

These elegant, hand-blown glass cloches comes filled with four-inch matches and a strike-on-bottle flint that ensures you always have a light ready. 

$34 at Anthropologie

Best gift for thick hair: Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip

Lululemon

Extra Large Claw Hair Clip

Best jumbo claw clip

For all my thick-haired guys and gals, this one is for you. This extra-large hair claw clip will tame your tresses and comes in five cute colours.

$26 at Lululemon

For the girl who always has a low battery: Portable Phone Charger

Amazon

Mini Power Bank

A mini portable charger

Get a power boost when you need it the most with this compact portable phone charger. The "Amazon's Choice" power bank is the size of a lipstick and compatible with most newer iPhone models.

$26 at Amazon

Best kitchen staple: Graza "Drizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Amazon

Graza "Drizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best olive oil

A great gift doesn't always have to be expensive or sentimental. For avid cooks or new homeowners, a great olive oil, like this "Drizzle" EVOO from Graza, is a practical gift that will be put to use. 

$35 at Amazon

Best 'smells like an expensive hotel' gift: Ruby Brown Scented Candle

Simons

Ruby Brown Le Germain Hotel Signature Scent Candle

Best hotel candle smell

This hemp and amber-scented candle from Ruby Brown is the signature scent for Le Germain Hotels, a luxury Canadian hotel chain. The soy candle has a burn time of up to 45 hours, and trust me when I say — you're going to want several.

$45 at Simons

Best gift for late-night readers: Glocusent Book Light

Amazon

Glocusent Book Light

Best portable reading light

This portable clip-on LED reading light will help save your eyes from reading in the dark. It's portable and plane-friendly, offering three colours and five brightness levels.

$30 at Amazon

Best gift for your sister: Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Mini Trio Discovery Set

Sephora

Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Mini Trio Discovery Set

Salt & Stone's mini trio of deodorant, body wash and body lotion is perfect for those eager to try the viral aluminum-free deodorant brand. The trio is available in three scents — Santal & Vetiver, Bergamot & Hinok and Black Rose & Oud — the Santal & Vetiver being the personal favourite of this Salt & Stone-addicted shopping editor.

$46 at Sephora

Best gift for book lovers: Personalized Book Stamp

Etsy

Personalized Book Stamp

The perfect gift for book lovers

Celebrate the book lover in your life with this custom "from the library of" stamp. 

$40 at Etsy

Best gift for solo female travellers: She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

Amazon

She’s Birdie: The Original Personal Safety Alarm for Women

Best personal safety gift

As a solo female traveller, your safety always comes first. This personal safety alarm sounds a loud siren and flashing strobe light to create a diversion when activated. The Birdie delivers peace of mind in a crazy world and has over 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

$40 at Amazon

Best gift for coffee lovers: Driftaway Coffee Subscription

Driftaway Coffee

Driftaway Coffee Subscription

Best coffee subscription

Perfect for coffee lovers and those wanting to expand their palate, this sustainable coffee company delivers freshly roasted and curated single-origin beans from around the world. The Explorer Box includes five coffee bags, ranging from light to dark roast. 

From $33 at Driftaway Coffee

Best gift for homebodies: Pet Lovers Puzzle

Anthropologie

Pet Lovers Puzzle

Best rainy afternoon gift idea

A perfect screen-free gift for rainy afternoons or lazy evenings in, this adorable 1,000-piece puzzle is a chic cure for boredom.

$44 at Anthropologie

Best gift for your roommate: Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

Best Stanley dupe

Everyone loves a water bottle (one Yahoo Canada shopping editor loves this one). Plus, you can get one for yourself too! Matching roommates = happy roommates.

$39 at Amazon

Best viral beauty gift: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Serum

Sephora

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Serum

Best viral beauty product

If your gift recipient is a trending beauty on TikTok kind of gal, then Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum is a top gift contender. The viral serum has a sheer tint that evens skin tone with a warm glow, while niacinamide visibly brightens skin over time.

$48 at Sephora

Best gifts for women under $100

Best gift for your newly engaged friend: Custom Cocktail Napkins

Etsy

Custom Embroidered Cocktail Napkins

Cheers to the happy couple

If you're looking for a unique gift idea for your recently engaged friend, these embroidered cocktail napkins fit the bill. Just add a name, date, or special phrase for a thoughtful touch.

$57 at Etsy

Best gift for your mother-in-law: Le Creuset Salt & Pepper Mills

Le Creuset

Classic Salt & Pepper Mills

Best timeless kitchen gift

Even the pickiest mothers-in-law will surely appreciate these gorgeous salt and pepper mills from Le Creuset. Shop the set of two in 12 colours from Le Creuset ($110 for both) or individually from Linen Chest.

$79 at Le Creuset
Explore More Buying Options
$55 at Linen Chest

Best gift for your grandma: Garden Kneeler Seat

Amazon

Garden Kneeler and Seat

Best garden helper

To help reduce strain, this versatile gardening seat can double as a kneeler by flipping it upside down, with a detachable pouch to hold your trowel, gloves and more. The seat and kneeling pad are made from EVA foam, helping reduce the pressure on your lower back and knees.

$59 at Amazon

Best gift for your sister-in-law: Ramona Coupe Glasses

Anthropologie

Ramona Coupe Glasses

Best gift everyone will love

Is it glassware? Or is it art? Bring Old Hollywood glamour to your next gathering with these oh-so-stunning coupe glasses. Shop Anthropologie's Ramona Coupe Glasses in five colours.

$56 at Anthropologie

Best #BookTok gift: A Court of Thorns and Roses Box Set

Amazon

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set

Best viral book series

Described as "passionate, violent, sexy and daring" by USA TODAY, Sarah J. Maas' "A Court of Thorns and Roses" five-part book series has emerged as this year's must-read series. The box set includes A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames.

$78 at Amazon

Best gift for bad hair days: Favorite Daughter Baseball Hat

Urban Outfitters

Favorite Daughter Baseball Hat

Best cute baseball hat

It's hard out there being the favourite daughter. Let the world know where you stand in this classic twill baseball cap with embroidery detailing.

$54 at Urban Outfitters

Best gift for your neighbour: Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Truff

White Truffle Gift Set

Celebrity-approved sauces

Not only is Truff’s famous hot sauce one of Oprah’s Favourite Things, but the gourmet hot sauce has won praise from thousands of shoppers. This set includes the brand's White Truffle Oil and the fan-favourite White Truffle Hot Sauce.

$65 at Truff

Best gift for women with Apple Watches: Bracelet Band

Etsy

Chain Bracelet Band

Upgrade your Apple Watch

Love your Apple Watch but bored of the band? Give your high-tech watch a high-fashion upgrade with this cute bracelet-style band. This resin band is also a cute option.

$90 at Etsy

Best in-person gift experience: Tinggly Gift Experience

Tinggly

Tinggly Gift Experience

Best gift for in-person fun

Give someone a lifelong memory with a Tinngly gift experience. Tinngly travel and activity experiences are available in more than 100 countries and don't have an expiration date. With more than 10,000 gift experiences to choose from, adventure-hungry couples can choose from whale watching in Quebec, an ice walk in Jasper and much more.

From $90 at Tinggly

Best gift for the massage lover: Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

Best at-home massage gift

Kiss aches and pains goodbye with help from this "Amazon's Choice" heated neck and shoulder massager. The massager is a great gift idea for athletes or anyone who spends the day on their feet.

$73 at Amazon

Best gifts for women under $200

Best chic kitchen gift: Haden x Bistro Tile Electric Kettle

Anthropologie

Haden x Bistro Tile Electric Kettle

Your new kitchen centrepiece

How crazy chic is this? Say au revoir to your boring old kettle and bonjour to this 1.7-litre electric kettle from Haden. Anthropologie's limited-edition kettle features the signature Bistro Tile design, decaled on Haden's iconic British kettle silhouette. While you're at it, why not pick up the matching toaster too?

$148 at Anthropologie

Best gift for your girlfriend: Mejuri Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings

Mejuri

Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings