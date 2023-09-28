HOLIDAYS:

I've travelled to 32 countries — here's what I always pack in my carry-on bag

28 travel essentials to help survive long flights, airport delays & more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·7 min read
carry-on bag, two purple suitcases and pink suitcase and green lululemon backpack on airport trolley, woman wearing backpack and pants and blue sneakers hiking up mountain
My trusty Lululemon backpack sitting atop a mountain of luggage and and keeping me company on a literal mountain (Photos via Kayla Kuefler)

In my pre-pandemic life, I was on a plane at least six times a year. As a Canadian living abroad, I spent my days and dollars finding cheap flights, avoiding checked baggage and (literally) living out of my suitcase. Therefore, even if only self-proclaimed, I consider myself something of a carry-on expert.

While I typically travel with two carry-on bags (a mini suitcase and a backpack), I'm going to focus on what to bring in your backpack carry-on today. First and foremost: The backpack itself. While a duffle bag and oversized tote are certainly cute, I find anything that requires hands or limits your mobility to be entirely unpractical when you're speeding through an airport.

My backpack of choice is a decade-old Lululemon bag that has (sadly) been discontinued. However, I stand by the quality and durability of the brand, so I have my eye on Lululemon's Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L for an in-stock alternative.

Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L

Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L in black (photo via Lululemon)
Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L (photo via Lululemon)

$98 at Lululemon

What I love about my (and this) Lululemon backpack:

  • Water repellant fabric: Trust me, any travel bag that is not water-repellant or waterproof is a waste of your money

  • Padded laptop pocket (for obvious reasons)

  • Exterior water bottle pocket

  • Interior pockets for your wallet, keys and more

  • Trolley-compatible sleeve — destined for an airport!

Now, equally as important: What to pack in your carry-on bag. From a reusable water bottle to noise-cancelling headphones, here are 27 travel essentials I never leave home without.

Don't leave home without them: 27 carry-on bag travel essentials

1. Reusable water bottle

If you take only one tip from this article, let this be it: Always pack a reusable water bottle in your carry-on bag. I repeat: Always pack a reusable water bottle in your carry-on bag. Between global warming and inflation, buying a disposable water bottle at the airport is not helping anyone, anywhere. Pack an (empty) water bottle, fill it up inside, and just like magic, you've saved $8 at the airport convenience store.

Save: Brita Filtered Water Bottle

Brita Filtered Water Bottle (photo via Amazon)
Brita Filtered Water Bottle (photo via Amazon)

Brita's BPA-free Premium Filtering Bottle holds 26 oz of water and features the brand's famous filter. The filter reduces chlorine, improving the taste and odour of your water. With 30,000 reviews on Amazon, shoppers call it a "surprisingly sturdy" water bottle.

$25 at Amazon

Splurge: LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle in Monaco Blue (Photo via LARQ)
LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle in Monaco Blue (Photo via LARQ)

This luxe self-cleaning water bottle uses PureVis technology to eliminate up to 99 per cent of bio-contaminants such as E. coli from your water and bottle. Reviewers say the LARQ bottle is a worthwhile (albeit expensive) investment and call it a backpacker "must-have."

$125 at LARQ

2. Over-ear noise-cancelling headphones

Next to a reusable water bottle, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a travel essential, in my opinion. Why? Wireless headphones (i.e. Apple AirPods) can't connect to in-flight entertainment, so unless you're keen to stream a show on your phone via the airline's app, you have to either forgo entertainment or purchase a pair of single-use headphones for the flight. Secondly, the noise-cancelling function helps to drown-out noisy neighbours and comes in handy if you're looking to snooze.

Save: PowerLocus Wired/Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

PowerLocus Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Photo via Amazon)
PowerLocus Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Photo via Amazon)

These over-ear headphones come with a staggering 24,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.3 stars. According to one user, the sound is "great" and the "bass is excellent." The headphones can wirelessly connect to your phone when out walking or at the beach, but also include a cable that can connect to in-flight entertainment.

$32 at Amazon

Splurge: Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones with charging cables and black carrying case (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

These best-selling over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones allow you to listen to music for up to 23 hours on a single charge and adjust the amount of external sound you hear via their noise-cancelling feature. The set includes a USB-C cable that can charge the headphones in as little as 2.5 hours and an airplane-compatible cord.

$450 at Best Buy Canada

3. Universal Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitte

A universal Bluetooth what? This nifty little device allows you to connect your wireless headphones to an airplane's entertainment system so you can go without the aforementioned corded headphones. Cool, right?

Save: YMOO Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter

YMOO Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter (Photo via Amazon)
YMOO Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter (Photo via Amazon)

This two-in-one Bluetooth transmitter and receiver offers users a playtime of up to 22 hours. The device has earned a 4.2-star rating from 2,600 reviews. It "works like a charm," according to one shopper.

$38 at Amazon

Splurge: Twelve South Airfly Pro Universal Bluetooth Audio Transmitter & Receiver

Twelve South Airfly Pro Universal Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter & Receiver (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Twelve South Airfly Pro Universal Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter & Receiver (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Connect your wireless headphones to any device or share the experience with a friend with the Airfly Pro. This pocket-sized device allows you to connect two pairs of AirPods or wireless headphones to any 3.5mm audio jack so you can watch a movie with a friend on a plane or anywhere you might need to share a device.

$70 at Best Buy Canada

4. Change of clothing

If recent airline blunders have taught us anything, it's to bring a change of clothes in your carry-on, just in case. On my personal packing list: socks, underwear, a cute day-to-night maxi dress and a sweater.

Save: Line & Dot Anna Ruched Front Sheath Maxi Sweater Dress

model in black platform sandals and black Line & Dot Anna Ruched Front Sheath Maxi Sweater Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)
Line & Dot Anna Ruched Front Sheath Maxi Sweater Dress (Photo via Saks Off Fifth)

A steal at 51 per cent off, this Line & Dot maxi sweater dress is perfect for the colder months.

$71 $148 at Saks Off Fifth

Splurge: The Somerset Maxi Dress

model wearing black loafers, white socks and pink black floral The Somerset Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)
The Somerset Maxi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Dubbed Anthropologie's "best-reviewed dress, ever," this maxi dress is available in several colours, materials and prints. It's "amazing," raves one reviewer. "So comfy and so flattering."

$168 at Anthropologie

Save: H&M Zip-Up Cardigan

Zip-Up Cardigan in Light Gray Melange (Photo via H&M)
Zip-Up Cardigan in Light Gray Melange (Photo via H&M)

This cozy and affordable cardigan comes in four colours for fall, including black and light blue, and sizes XXS to XXL.

$46 at H&M

Splurge: Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan

blonde model sitting on white couch waearing white pants and white Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan (photo via Reformation)
Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan (photo via Reformation)

Yes, it's expensive, but if you have a bit of cash on hand, Reformation's cashmere cardigan is my no.1 draft pick of the season. It's beyond luxe, ultra cozy, and there's something about wearing cashmere on a plane that makes you feel like Kris Jenner's long-lost child.

$428 at Reformation

5. Eye mask

While my body seems physically incapable of sleeping on a plane, I still reach for an eye mask on every overnight flight, hoping for a miracle. A teacher once told me that your brain waves during deep meditation are similar to the early stages of sleep. So if anything, I venture for a lights-out meditative session and pray that it's enough to keep me going until I eventually find a bed.

Save: Cotton Sleep Mask

man sleeping on white bed wearing grey Cotton Sleep Mask (Photo via Amazon)
Cotton Sleep Mask (Photo via Amazon)

This blindfold-style sleeping mask is made from skin-friendly organic cotton and is designed to block out 100 per cent of outdoor light, including around the nose area. The mask has earned more than 8,200 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.4 stars.

$30 at Amazon

Splurge: Slip Lovely Lashes Pure Silk Contour Sleep Mask

Slip Lovely Lashes Pure Silk Contour Sleep Mask (Photo via Nordstrom)
Slip Lovely Lashes Pure Silk Contour Sleep Mask (Photo via Nordstrom)

This contour sleep mask is made from high-grade mulberry silk that's designed with eyelash extensions in mind.

$77 CAD at Sephora Canada $55 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

22 carry-on bag travel essentials, according to an avid traveller:

  1. Mini toothbrush & toothpaste

  2. Granola bars & snacks (basic enough that they could double as breakfast)

  3. DIY first aid kit with additional ibuprofen, anti-nausea medication, melatonin, Pepto-Bismol, allergy pills, Band-Aids, antibacterial hand wipes, plus antidotes for whatever else you're prone to

  4. Emergen-C Immune+ drink mix packs (I swear by these! Plus, they taste good)

  5. A good book or an eReader

  6. Travel-friendly game like Monopoly or UNO

  7. A cozy scarf (never trust the forecast — airplanes are freezing)

  8. Compression socks (I repeat, airplanes are freezing)

  9. Ear plugs

  10. Extra pads & tampons

  11. Neck pillow (this one has a lot of reviews)

  12. Pen, pencil and paper

  13. Kleenex

  14. Phone charger

  15. Power bank (for when you can't use your phone charger)

  16. Lip balm (this one is my go-to and it's incredibly versatile)

  17. Hand sanitizer

  18. A travel-sized version of your beauty essentials (sunscreen, face wash, etc.) I love Cadence's bundle for organizing my must-haves (and saving on plastic).

  19. Gum (for your ears and for flavour)

  20. Any and all travel documents you may require

  21. Enough cash (in the correct currency) that you can pay for a taxi to your hotel

  22. Your favourite chocolate bar — for when the going gets rough

