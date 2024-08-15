I've travelled to 34 countries — here's what I always pack in my carry-on bag

28 travel essentials I never get on a plane without (photos via Kayla Kuefler).

In my pre-pandemic life, I was on a plane at least six times a year. As a Canadian living abroad, I spent my days and dollars finding cheap flights, avoiding checked luggage and (literally) living out of my suitcase. Therefore, even if only self-proclaimed, I consider myself something of a carry-on expert.

While I typically travel with two carry-on bags (a mini suitcase and a backpack), my tips involve what to bring in your carry-on backpack. First and foremost: The backpack itself. While a duffle bag and oversized tote are certainly cute, I find anything that requires hands or limits your mobility to be entirely impractical when you're speeding through an airport.

I have two backpacks I recommend, depending on your budget. On the less expensive side, I recommend Lululemon's New Crew 22L Backpack. I travelled with a similar Lululemon bag for nearly a decade and I still take it out from time to time when I am hiking or doing a more down-in-the-dirt, rugged activity. My specific backpack has (sadly) been discontinued; however, the New Crew shares many of the same qualities.

What I love about my (and this) Lululemon backpack:

Water-repellant fabric: Trust me, any travel bag that is not water-repellant or waterproof is a waste of your money.

Padded laptop pocket (for obvious reasons).

Exterior water bottle pocket.

Interior pockets for your wallet, keys and more.

Trolley-compatible sleeve — destined for an airport!

If your budget is a bit more flexible and you're willing to invest in a backpack that can go from the airport to the office (and everywhere in between), I'm a fan of Monos' Metro Backpack.

What I love about my Monos backpack:

It has a separate laptop compartment, several versatile interior pockets and a built-in trolley sleeve.

It's super durable — after more than 18 months of use, it still looks brand new.

The front kit can be easily detached and reattached to change the look of your bag.

It's stylish — expect compliments when you wear it.

Now, equally as important: What to pack in your carry-on bag. From a reusable water bottle to noise-cancelling headphones, here are 27 travel essentials I never leave home without.

Don't leave home without them: 27 carry-on bag travel essentials

1. Reusable water bottle

If you take only one tip from this article, let this be it: Always pack a reusable water bottle in your carry-on bag. I repeat: Always pack a reusable water bottle in your carry-on bag. Between global warming and inflation, buying a disposable water bottle at the airport is not helping anyone, anywhere. Pack an (empty) water bottle, fill it up inside, and just like magic, you've saved $8 at the airport convenience store.

2. Over-ear noise-cancelling headphones

Next to a reusable water bottle, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a travel essential, in my opinion. Why? Wireless headphones (i.e. Apple AirPods) can't connect to in-flight entertainment, so unless you're keen to stream a show on your phone via the airline's app, you have to either forgo entertainment or purchase a pair of single-use headphones for the flight. Secondly, the noise-cancelling function helps to drown out noisy neighbours and comes in handy if you're looking to snooze.

PowerLocus PowerLocus Bluetooth Over-Ear Stereo Foldable Headphones SAVE These over-ear headphones come with a staggering 38,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.3 stars. According to one user, the sound is "great," and the "bass is excellent." The headphones can wirelessly connect to your phone when out walking or at the beach, but also include a cable that can connect to in-flight entertainment. $28 at Amazon

3. Universal Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter

A universal Bluetooth what? This nifty little device allows you to connect your wireless headphones to an airplane's entertainment system so you can go without the aforementioned corded headphones. Cool, right?

YMOO 2-in-1 Wireless Bluetooth Adapter SAVE This two-in-one Bluetooth transmitter and receiver offers users a playtime of up to 22 hours. The device has earned a 4.1-star rating from 3,500 reviews. It "works like a charm," according to one shopper. $30 at Amazon

4. Change of clothing

If the airline blunders of the past several years have taught us anything, it's to bring a change of clothes in your carry-on, just in case. On my personal packing list: socks, underwear, a cute day-to-night maxi dress and a sweater.

H&M Tie-Belt Shirt Dress SAVE This versatile shirt dress can easily be dressed up or down, depending on where the day takes you. It comes in a variety of styles and sizes XS to 4XL. $35 at H&M

Uniqlo Soufflé Yarn V-Neck Short Cardigan SAVE This cozy button-up cardigan offers "unmatched" softness, according to Uniqlo reviewers. The "softness of this cardigan is absolutely unmatched with anything I have ever felt," comments one shopper. "Think luxe cashmere but fluffy and thicker." $60 at Uniqlo

Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan SPLURGE Yes, it's expensive, but if you have a bit of cash on hand, Reformation's cashmere cardigan is my no.1 draft pick of the season. It's beyond luxe and ultra cozy, and there's something about wearing cashmere on a plane that makes you feel like Kris Jenner's long-lost child. From $300 (originally $428) at Reformation

5. Eye mask

While my body seems physically incapable of sleeping on a plane, I still reach for an eye mask on every overnight flight, hoping for a miracle. A teacher once told me that your brain waves during deep meditation are similar to the early stages of sleep. So if anything, I venture for a lights-out meditative session and pray that it's enough to keep me going until I eventually find a bed.

FRESHME Handmade Cotton Sleep Mask SAVE This blindfold-style sleeping mask is made from skin-friendly organic cotton and is designed to block out 100 per cent of outdoor light, including around the nose area. The mask has earned more than 8,900 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.4 stars. $22 at Amazon

