11 Best Snacks At Universal Studios Orlando, According To Customers

Snacks are almost as integral to the theme park experience as the rides and attractions. Not only do they provide a quick energy boost to visitors spending all day on their feet, but quick nibbles can also offer a moment of relaxation amid the thrill and excitement. Additionally, amusement parks frequently offer a variety of unique and tempting treats that are themed to match the park's attractions, making snacking a part of the overall adventure.

Universal Studios Orlando in Florida is renowned for its extensive and diverse food offerings. While some of the common items like popcorn and ice cream can also be found outside the grounds of the park, other nibbles are unique to the entertainment complex. At the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, for instance, not only can visitors drink Butterbeer, but they can also choose from several variants of the beverage like hot, cold, and even frozen, each adding a different flavor to the whimsical experience.

Our mission to bring you a roundup of the best snacks at Universal Studios Orlando took us deep into the park's culinary landscape. We explored beyond the usual fare to uncover the hidden gems and exclusive treats that define the Universal Studios Orlando experience. We also examined menus and read countless customer reviews to find out what makes each snack unique. To find out more about the criteria we used to assess each refreshment, check out our full methodology slide at the end of this article. For now, these are the 11 best snacks at Universal Studios Orlando.

Jacket Potatos At London Taxi Hut

Loaded Potato London Taxi Hut - Instagram / shaydoesdisney

Is a baked potato ever the wrong choice? We certainly don't think so. If you have a hankering for this tasty treat, take a break from exploring the park's attractions and head to the London Taxi Hut in the Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Inspired by the "cabmen's shelters" where carriage drivers would stop for a quick meal in late 19th century England, the low-key kiosk specializes in jacket potatoes. Here you can indulge in a variety of tempting options, including baked potatoes with cheese and beans, jacket potatoes with cheese and broccoli, and shepherd's pie jacket potatoes.

Ideal for those craving a filling savory treat on a budget, London Taxi Hut's jacket potatoes are generously portioned, fresh, and fully customizable. Molly McCormack, who reviewed the park's snacks for All Ears, was impressed with the eatery's Shepherd's Pie Loaded Potato, commenting that it was large enough to share, perfectly cooked, and flavorful. One Instagram user agrees with this assessment, saying, "This is one of our favorite savory items to grab and share for our family." Another customer calls the potatoes delicious, adding "This is probably more than enough food for two people."

Popsicles At Freeze Ray Pops

Freeze Ray Pops - Instagram / getawaytoday

Nothing beats a refreshing popsicle on a sweltering Florida day. It's even better if the said ice pop is inspired by the Minions and other characters from the "Despicable Me" franchise. The blue-fronted Freeze Ray Pops in Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando offers just that, with a range of frozen treats that go beyond the standard offerings you might find at the supermarket.

The Minion Freeze Ray Pop stands out with its unique appearance and flavor. The banana-flavored blue popsicle comes enveloped in a vibrant yellow-white chocolate shell. It's topped with a cookie that resembles a Minion's eye goggle. Meanwhile, the Gru Freeze Ray Pop is a Nutella-flavored treat covered in dark chocolate with a "G" logo cookie, mirroring a fudgesicle but with an added crunch from the outer layer. Finally, the Vector Freeze Ray Pop combines an orange creamsicle core with an orange-colored white chocolate coating and a crunchy shortbread "V" cookie.

Ice cream enthusiasts are raving about these creatively designed frozen goodies. One reviewer who tried the Minion Freeze Ray Pop says: "It's like an ice cream bar. That is good. That is really good. I am going to have blue lips though." Another customer also praises the popsicle, saying, "It tastes great, tastes like banana. It's nice and refreshing ... the outer is a crunchy thick layer ... so it keeps the ice cream inside from melting immediately."

Bao Bun At Bend The Bao

Bao bun Bend the Bao - Facebook / Universal Orlando Resort

Situated on the second floor of Universal CityWalk, Bend the Bao is easy to spot with its colorful pop art illustrations featuring Chinese zodiac animals. True to its name, Bend the Bao puts a unique twist on traditional Chinese bao buns. Also known as baozi, bao are light and fluffy buns filled with stuffing and folded. Although the bao at Bend the Bao may not be the best value for money considering its portion size, it offers a delicious mash-up of Asian and Western flavors. Just some of the fillings on offer include Maryland crab cakes, fried shrimp, beef brisket, pork belly, and kimchi fried chicken. For vegetarians, there's an option with roasted oyster mushrooms, sweet potato, spinach, smoked ricotta cheese, caramelized onion, and tomatillo salsa.

The buns at Bend the Bao have been well-received by most customers, who have praised them for their imaginative fusion of flavors. Brian Glenn of Inside Universal, who reviewed several dishes at the restaurant, says that although he liked many of the bao varieties, the Veggie Bao stood out due to the delightful interplay of flavors between the mushrooms and smoked ricotta. Also impressed, another review has called the restaurant's Crab Cake Bao "FIRE," adding, "Could eat the crab cake all by itself."

Frozen Butterbeer At The Hopping Pot

Frozen Butterbeer The Hopping Pot - Instagram / getawaytoday

Perhaps one of the most iconic treats at Universal Studios Orlando, the Butterbeer delights visitors with a sweet, creamy flavor that captures the playful spirit of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando. The beverage, which originates from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels, gives fans of the book series the opportunity to taste a piece of the magical world they have read about. Listed alongside other similar non-alcoholic options, such as Standard Butterbeer and Hot Butterbeer, the Frozen Butterbeer is a refreshing slushy type drink that blends the flavors of shortbread cookies and butterscotch.

Just like the other butterbeer options at the theme park, Frozen Butterbeer has been very popular among visitors. The Park Prodigy describes the beverage as sweet and super delicious, making it perfect for those who enjoy desserts. This being said, according to Miss Wizarding World, Frozen Butterbeer is quite refreshing since its icy consistency helps to reduce the drink's overall sweetness. Another reviewer also praises the slushy, saying, "Color me shocked! This was actually a pretty decent beverage. It's quite sweet, not surprisingly, but I enjoyed it anyway. Drinking it frozen gave it the feel of a particularly decadent slushie."

Green Eggs And Ham Tots At Green Eggs And Ham Cafe

Green Eggs and Ham Tots - Titter / Universal Orlando Resort

The Green Eggs and Ham Café is themed around the beloved Dr. Seuss book "Green Eggs and Ham." A part of the Seuss Landing area at Universal's Islands of Adventure, the quirky eatery serves up dishes inspired by the book. One of these is the restaurant's namesake — the Green Eggs and Ham Tots. And while the dish may look like a mess, it's the flavor that counts, with diners consistently praising the offering for its taste and generous portion size.

While the dish sounds — and looks — pretty strange, that's part of its appeal. One tot enthusiast explains: "The Green Eggs & Ham dish is NOT as bizarre as you might think. It's actually a pretty normal dish [with] seasoned eggs [and] cubes of ham." Another diner calls the snack a must-try, adding, "While the whole menu looks amazing, we tried the green eggs and ham tots. They were so good! Cooked to perfection and a generous portion." Several other reviewers have also described the tots as flavorful, surprisingly good, as well as delicious and filling.

Universal Orlando Resort's culinary team has disclosed the recipe for the tots, and they are very easy to make. The basic ingredients include frozen tater tots, diced ham, white cheddar queso, and eggs. Since green eggs aren't a staple on the supermarket shelves, you'll also need some spinach, parsley, and basil leaves to give them color (via Discover Universal).

Bacon Maple Bar At Voodoo Doughnut

Bacon Maple Bar Voodoo Doughnut - Facebook / Voodoo Doughnut

Bacon and maple may sound like a strange combination. However when it comes to the Bacon Maple Bar at Voodoo Doughnut, the unlikely pairing works surprisingly well. It turns out that a rasher of crispy bacon only enhances the sweet, rich tones of the maple frosting. While Voodoo Doughnut offers around 50 different donut types, it's the Bacon Maple Bar that has captured the imaginations of sweet-toothed park goers.

The Voodoo Doughnut co-founder, Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson, explains the beginnings of the popular dessert: " On the first day, we made 12 Bacon Maple Bars. We forced them out the door on customers who confusingly went along with the push from the crazy doughnut guys. We continued at a dozen a day until it just got out of hand. The press showed up, celebrities started showing up. The Bacon Maple Bar had arrived!" (via Voodoo Doughnut).

Today, donut aficionados from all over flock to Universal's CityWalk to try Voodoo Doughnut's Bacon Maple Bar, with many praising the unique treat for its balance of flavors. For instance, one reviewer says: "Bacon and maple on a donut just sounded so weird, but [I] had to see what all the hype was about ... Definitely a must-get." Another dessert enthusiast agrees, saying, "One of my favorites was the Maple Bacon donut. The crispness of the bacon on top of the Maple was out of this world."

Strawberry Hazelnut Crepe At Central Park Crepes

Strawberry hazelnut crepe - Instagram / uninewstoday

The Strawberry Hazelnut crepe at Central Park Crepes in the Hollywood part of Universal Studios Orlando has all the elements of the perfect sweet snack. More specifically, the treat combines the freshness of strawberries with the rich, nutty flavor of Nutella, wrapped in a soft, warm crepe. The snack also comes with whipped cream and powdered sugar. The vintage-style quick service kiosk also serves sweet Vegan Berry crepes, as well as more unusual choices such as savory crepes with Pork Carnitas and Smoked Brisket.

Parkgoers have given the Strawberry Hazelnut crepe at Central Park Crepes the thumbs up. As one enthusiast proclaims, "The strawberry hazelnut is great to eat ... The whipped cream tasted homemade. And not too sweet. The crepes were super soft too. Made on the spot in front of you." Other internet users have also lauded the dessert's appeal, with one reviewer describing it as "a personal favorite" and another calling it "simply divine." Magic Guidebooks, which describes the crepe as a must-try for Nutella aficionados, notes that while messy to eat, the dessert is big enough to share.

Waturi Fusion At Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona

Waturi Fusion at Koka Poroka - Twitter / bioreconstruct

Located in Wave Village within Volcano Bay, Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona's claim to fame is the Waturi Fusion, a delightful blend of four ice cream flavors: strawberry, banana, orange, and blue raspberry. However, this cool treat isn't just flavorful and refreshing on a hot summer's day, it holds plenty of visual appeal with colorful swirls of creamy goodness. Just be sure to take your photos quickly, before the eye-catching soft serve begins to drip down the sides of the cone.

Waturi Fusion's dazzling array of rainbow colors has made the ice cream a popular pick for visitors to Universal Studios Orlando. Carly Caramanna, a reviewer for The Points Guy, calls the soft serve an absolute must, adding that the dessert isn't just beautiful but also has the perfect balance of sweetness. Megan duBois from the Business Insider echoes this view, saying that the Waturi Fusion "is sweet but not too sweet." One enthused TripAdvisor user also recommends the ice cream, saying, "Your life will change forever," while yet another sweets lover describes the dessert as "very delicious and well worth the price."

Volcano Nachos At Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Volcano Nachos Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville - Instagram / universalorlandoviews

Featured in the appetizer lineup at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville in Universal CityWalk, Volcano Nachos aren't sized like your average starter — they are massive, and made for sharing. The towering nachos are piled high with layers of crispy tortilla chips, melted cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. They also come with jalapeños and chili for an extra kick. And since you're at Margaritaville, you might want to pair this delicious finger food with a cocktail from the restaurant's extensive margarita menu. Treat yourself to a classic such as the Who's To Blame Margarita, crafted with Margaritaville Gold tequila and triple sec. Alternatively, try the Livin' It Up margarita, featuring 1800 Anejo tequila and Grand Marnier.

Customers rave about the Volcano Nachos at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, praising them for both their flavor and colossal size. One online reviewer says: "My wife and I split the Volcano Nachos, and it was huge! Between the 2 of us, we couldn't even finish it. They layered the nachos, and every layer had something different. It looked like they were very popular, as I saw them everywhere." Another diner agrees with this assessment, saying, "I still dream of them lol. Best nachos I've ever had!! Between [the] 4 of us we were able to finish them. They were huuuge!"

Marshmallow Crisp Milkshake At Toothsome Chocolate Emporium

Marshmallow Crisp Milkshake - Facebook / TheMouseForLess

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is about much more than just food. It's an immersive experience in the eccentric world of steampunk, an imaginary genre that combines futuristic design elements with the aesthetic of 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. Just as creative, the restaurant's menu blends American cuisine with a hint of French influence, highlighted by dishes that incorporate chocolate and cocoa. One of the highlights on Toothsome's menu is its extensive range of milkshakes, including the towering Marshmallow Crisp with vanilla ice cream and marshmallow fluff.

Confectionery connoisseurs have given Toothsome Chocolate Emporium's marshmallow crisp milkshake a resounding seal of approval. One patron calls the milkshake divine, adding, "All you can say is WOW! I have never seen or tasted anything like it!" Another customer echoes this sentiment, saying, "I really like this one, I [could] have this all day." Additionally, several other sugar enthusiasts refer to the towering dessert as yummy, amazing, and marshmallow deliciousness.

Cauldron Cake At Honeydukes

Cauldron Cake at Honeydukes - Facebook / Orlando Informer

In the world of Harry Potter, cauldrons are essential to brewing magician potions. Now you can get your hands on your very own piece of wizardry with the Cauldron Cake at Honeydukes, a popular confectionery store situated in the Hogsmeade area of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal's Islands of Adventure. The sweet treat features a silicone cauldron filled with chocolate cake with buttercream frosting, mirroring the appearance of flickering flames. The pot is reusable and comes in a box with very basic instructions about how you can replicate the Cauldron Cake experience at home.

Cauldron Cake at Honeydukes has received the green light from dessert aficionados for both its flavor and Instagramable appearance. Dani Ruben, who reviewed the different sweets offered at Honeydukes for Theme Park Lovers, says that the Cauldron Cake is her favorite pick at the store, adding that it's moist, indulgent, and not overly sweet. Another cake enthusiast says that the fiery cauldron will "definitely satisfy any sweet tooth." Other reviewers have also praised the cake, calling it "sooo good" and a "delight to enjoy while walking the park."

Methodology

Man eating a hot dog - Blackcat/Getty Images

Our criteria for selecting the best snacks at Universal Studios Orlando took into account not just customer feedback, but also the uniqueness of each snack. While some of the menu items on our list stand out purely for their taste, others are also remarkable for their creative presentation and thematic ties to the park's attractions. We also aimed to strike a balance between sweet, savory, or utterly distinctive snacks to help every park visitor find their own must-try bite.

