30+ May long weekend deals to shop on Amazon — save up to 68% on home, tech and more

Melina Brum
It's finally the May long weekend in Canada, and you know what that means: deals, deals, deals! So many retailers are offering stellar discounts so you can save on everything from furniture to fashion — and Amazon Canada is no exception. If you don't have the time to scroll through literally hundreds of pags of deals — we've compiled a list of more than 30 of the best deals that you can score from Amazon this weekend. Whether you're looking to stock up on skincare or upgrade your kitchen appliances, we've got you covered in a variety of categories.

You can save up to 68 per cent on these epic deals, but they won't last for long! Scroll below to check out our top picks.

Amazon

CeraVe Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

$15$26Save $11

Save 42 per cent on this Amazon's Choice eye cream, which is a Yahoo writer favourite.

$15 at Amazon
Amazon

8 Pack Replacement Brush Heads

$10$17Save $7

Save 43 per cent on these toothbrush heads (compatible with Braun Oral-B Professional Care).

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Wireless Earbuds

$32$100Save $68

Save 68 per cent on these earbuds.

$32 at Amazon
Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum (M210 Pro)

$150$310Save $160

Save 52 per cent on this top-rated robot vacuum.

$150 at Amazon
Amazon

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation

$25$35Save $10

Save 30 per cent on this best-selling foundation.

$25 at Amazon

