Amazon Canada's epic Boxing Day deals are here — 75+ of the best sales on Apple, Dyson, Yeti and more | LIVE UPDATES

It's Dec. 26 — here are all the best Amazon Canada Boxing Day sales you definitely won't want to miss.

Amazon's Boxing Day sale is officially here — best deals to shop on Dec. 26. (Photos via Amazon)

It's officially Dec. 26, which means Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale is on now! Given that it's Amazon's last big sale of 2024, they've dropped some deals that seem a little too good to be true. Right now, you can save big on brand names like Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti, Dyson and so much more.

The retailer has these sweet deals until Dec. 27, but we spotted some truly epic finds you won't want to miss out on before they sell out. If you didn't get that Christmas gift you were hoping to find under the tree, it's an excellent time to treat yourself!

If you don't want to miss a single deal, scroll down for our live blog, curated by our expert team of shopping editors.

Quick shop: Best Amazon Boxing Day deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $439 $500 Save $61 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

Acer Aspire Laptop $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum $300 $500 Save $200 See at Amazon

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV $360 $500 Save $140 See at Amazon

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Scribe (64 GB) $385 $510 Save $125 See at Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX* Charger $199 $239 Save $40 See at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell $39 $65 Save $26 See at Amazon

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $136 $280 Save $144 See at Amazon

Even if you're not a Prime member, you can still get in on the shopping event, as most of the deals are open to everyone. That said, being a member has some excellent perks, such as faster shipping and exclusive sales. Interested? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

To help you make the most out of this year's Boxing Day sales, Yahoo Canada's team of shopping experts have highlighted some of the best — and steepest — Boxing Day deals on Amazon Canada. Just scroll onwards to see our picks, as well as Yahoo Canada's live blog, which is managed and written by Canadian shopping experts.

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

Amazon Boxing Day Apple deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $439 $500 Save $61 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day KitchenAid deals

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Bundle $380 $545 Save $165 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day Ninja deals

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $160 $250 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day Yeti deals

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler $38 $48 Save $10 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day Dyson deals

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $650 $800 Save $150 See at Amazon

Keep scrolling for the year's best tech, kitchen, home & living and personal care deals this Boxing Day.

Amazon Boxing Day tech deals

These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV $360 $500 Save $140 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals

These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

Hamilton Beach 25504 3-in-1 Electric Hard Boiled Egg Cooker $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day home & living deals

These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:

LEVOIT Air Purifier $144 $190 Save $46 See at Amazon

ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:

Crest 3D White Whitestrips $45 $88 Save $43 See at Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $23 $33 Save $10 See at Amazon

Amazon Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need

From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.

Peektook Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6-Inch $80 $106 Save $26 See at Amazon

Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Thrower $229 $299 Save $70 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.