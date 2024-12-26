Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors
Best Boxing Day deals in Canada — 90+ sales from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more | LIVE UPDATES
Shop the year's best Boxing Day sales on Apple, Yeti, Coach Outlet, Ninja and more.
Boxing Day 2024 is officially here, and it's time to shop the year's best Boxing Day deals. More than 90 retailers, including Amazon, adidas and Best Buy Canada, have end-of-the-year sales, including from brands that rarely go on sale, like Yeti, Apple and PlayStation. If you didn't get the Christmas gift you wanted or need to stock up on winter essentials before the new year, this expert-crafted list is here to help.
Below, you'll find some of Canada's biggest and best Boxing Day sales, from heavily discounted tech to brand-name winter apparel. Scroll below to shop the edit and start your new year off on the right, most fashionable, money-saving foot. Looking for up-to-the-minute updates on the best deals? You can check out our live blog below — where our expert shopping editors will bring you standout deals throughout the day.
Best Boxing Day tech deals in Canada
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with Boxing Day deals. Take more than 70 per cent off a ton of products, plus save on must-have tech, personal care essentials, small kitchen appliances and more.
JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds$50$100Save $50
Best Buy Canada
Now's your chance to save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, laptops and more. To shop deals for 60 per cent off or more, see here.
Sony Bravia 8 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV$2,400$3,000Save $600
LG
Save hundreds on TVs, soundbars, laundry bundles and more.
Walmart
Save big on top brands like PlayStation, Apple, LG and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Day sale.
Best Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada
Abercrombie & Fitch
Take up to 30 per cent off select men's and women's styles.
adidas
Take up to 60 per cent off sneakers and apparel.
Tiro 24 Training Jacket$28$70Save $42
Aldo
Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.
Altitude Sports
Take advantage of the last sale of the season and save up to 40 per cent on UGG, The North Face and more.
Anthropologie
Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles, including home, shoes, apparel and more.
ba&sh
The Boxing Day sale is here — save up to 60 per cent with code EXTRA25.
Banana Republic
Save up to 50 per cent off select men's and women's styles.
Coach
Take up to 40 per cent off select styles.
Coach Outlet
Missed something on your Christmas wish list? Save up to 70 per cent on must-have bags, wallets and more at Coach Outlet.
Laurel Shoulder Bag$299$520Save $221
Columbia
Take up to 50 per cent off men's and women's winter apparel.
Dynamite
Update your winter wardrobe and save on jeans, jackets, sweaters and more.
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer's Boxing Day sale is here. Take half off select items.
Everlane
Get up to 70 per cent off during Everlane's end-of-year sale.
Foot Locker
Score Nike, Adidas, New Balance and more for up to 60 per cent off.
Frank And Oak
Up to 50 per cent off, plus an additional 25 per cent off everything.
Free People
Save on almost 1,800 Free People styles this Boxing Day.
Gap
Take up to 75 per cent off markdowns for men, women and children.
H&M
Save up to 60 per cent on men's, women's and kid's styles at H&M.
Holt Renfrew
Up to 70 per cent off select fashion, accessories & home.
MACKAGE Jacey-City Down Jacket$553$790Save $237
icebreaker
Take home merino wool bestsellers and enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide.
Joe Fresh
Take up to 50 per cent off clearance items.
Knix
Boxing Week is here — take 15 per cent off sitewide, plus up to 60 per cent off fan favourites.
La Vie En Rose
Enjoy 2-for-1 on regular-priced items.
Levi's
The most wonderful time of the year to shop! Take 30-60 per cent off sitewide.
LilySilk
Celebrate the season with up to 70 per cent off.
Little Burgundy Shoes
Need new winter boots? Save up to 25 per cent on styles from UGG, The North Face, Salomon and more.
lululemon
Lululemon's end-of-year holiday scores include some of the retailer's top-sellers, like the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag, Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe, City Sweat Jogger and more.
Everywhere Belt Bag Plush Fleece$39$74Save $35
Mango
Up to 50 per cent off? Yes, please!
Mark's
Save up to 60 per cent on clothing for the whole family.
MEC
Enjoy up to 60 per cent off base layers, MEC label, footwear and more.
Michael Kors
Boxing Week is here! Take an extra 40 per cent off sale styles.
Moose Knuckles
Enjoy up to 40 per cent on winter jackets for him and her.
Mountain Warehouse
The Winter Sale is on now — save up to 60 per cent on apparel, jackets, ski essentials and more.
Vostock Womens Vibram Snow Boots$104$260Save $156
New Balance
New year, new you! Save big on men's and women's running shoes.
Nordstrom
It's Nordstrom's half-yearly sale: take up to 60 per cent off your favourite brands.
The North Face
Take up to 40 per cent off select jackets, warm layers and winter gear.
Old Navy
Take up to 70 per cent off men's and women's apparel, must-haves for little ones and more.
Pandora
Score new jewelry and save up to 50 per cent.
Puma
Enjoy up to 60 per cent off, plus an extra 30 per cent off with code BOXDAY.
Reformation
Run, don't walk — select Reformation styles are up to 50 per cent off.
Roots
Cozy season starts now. Save up to 60 per cent on Roots sweats, jackets, winter accessories and more.
Manning Flannel Shirt$36$88Save $52
Saks Off Fifth
Up to 85 per cent off designer apparel, jewelry, shoes and so much more.
Simons
Save up to 60 per cent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories.
Sorel
Up to 30 per cent off select styles during the Sorel end-of-season sale.
Spanx
Save big on some of Spanx's best-selling shapewear and apparel.
Sport Chek
The Big Chek Event is on now! Take up to 60 per cent off sports equipment, electronics, shoes & boots, apparel & more.
SSENSE
Take up to 70 per cent off men's and women's designer apparel, shoes and accessories.
Converse Black Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers$78$100Save $22
Strathberry
A favourite brand of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Strathberry shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off select styles during the brand's end-of-season sale.
Suzy Shier
Save between 50-70 per cent, plus an extra 10 per cent off when you spend over $75.
Sweaty Betty
Take up to 50 per cent off leggings, sports bras and more.
TSC
Save an extra 20 per cent on winter essentials with code EXTRA20.
UGG
Score bestselling winter boots and shoes on sale.
Under Armour
Enjoy 30-50 per cent off sitewide with code UAHoliday.
Uniqlo
Shop hundreds of Boxing Day deals on HEATTECH, outerwear, apparel and more.
Urban Outfitters
Take an extra 40 per cent off sale items, including men's, women's and home.
Best Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada
Away Travel
Give the gift of travel and save up to 50 per cent on end-of-season styles while you can.
Bouclair
Take up to 70 per cent off light fixtures, dining room chairs, home accessories and more.
Cabela's
From hunting and fishing gear to camping and boating equipment, save on everything you need at Cabela's.
Canadian Tire
The Boxing Week deals have arrived at Canadian Tire. Save hundreds on winter must-haves, small kitchen appliances, tools & hardware and more.
EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless 2-Stage Snowblower$1,800$2,000Save $200
Casper
A great night's sleep is right this way. Take 20 per cent off sitewide, plus extra deals.
Cozy Earth
Create your at-home sanctuary and save 25 per cent off sitewide.
DavidsTea
Save up to 60 per cent on best-selling tea blends and accessories.
Dyson Canada
Save up to $350 on select vacuums, air treatments, hair care deals and more.
Emma Sleep
Take up to 60 per cent off during Emma's Boxing Week sale.
Endy
Enjoy $670 in free gifts from Endy, plus 20 per cent off all bed frames.
Etsy
Unwrap up to 40 per cent off festive savings!
Fable
The year-end sale is on now. Enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide.
Golf Town
Whatever you need to better your game, Golf Town has it. Save on drivers, GPS watches and more.
Home Hardware
Save big on snow-clearing devices, small kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more during Home Hardware's Boxing Week sale.
Kilne
Upgrade your cookware set and save up to 40 per cent on award-winning kitchenware.
The Cookware Set$605$1,010Save $405
Michaels
Save on 1,000s of creative and crafting favourites.
Monos
Enjoy 15% per cent sitewide with the code BOXINGWEEK — including these editor-approved picks.
Our Place
Get the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 for as low as $130 (original price: $200), plus up to 36 per cent off the Perfect Pot, Cookware Set and more.
Parachute
Parachute's winter sale is on now — take up to 75 per cent off select styles, plus an additional 30 per cent.
Silk & Snow
The end-of-year sale is here. Save 20 per cent sitewide and up to 30 per cent on select items.
Simba Sleep
Take up to $725 select mattresses and enjoy an extra 15 per cent off sitewide.
Wayfair
Save up to 70 per cent during Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale.
Best Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada
Ancestry
Learn more about where you came from and save up to $65 on AncestryDNA.
Charlotte Tilbury
Now through Dec. 30, save up to 40 per cent on beauty bestsellers.
Lelo
Save up to 50 per cent off sex toys and wellness products and get a free SONA 2 Travel if you spend over a certain amount.
Lovehoney
Take up to 60 per cent off select sex toys, lingerie, bondage and more.
Lovehoney First Time Fun Vibrator Starter Kit (4 Piece)$43$70Save $27
Orange Theory
New year fitness goals? New member offer: First month free! Member offer: Refer a friend, get $50 off!
The Ordinary
Buy one nightly set, get the second set for 20 per cent off.
PinkCherry
It's a Boxing Day blowout! Take up to 80 per cent off sitewide with code BOXING.
Sephora
Save on Sephora Collection products, LANEIGE, Glow Recipe, Too Faced, Fenty Skin and more.
Therabody
Save up to 20 per cent on the TheraFace Mask, Theragun PRO Plus, Theragun mini and more.
Best Boxing Day deals in Canada: LIVE UPDATES
