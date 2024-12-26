Best Boxing Day deals in Canada — 90+ sales from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and more | LIVE UPDATES

Shop the year's best Boxing Day sales on Apple, Yeti, Coach Outlet, Ninja and more.

Best Boxing Day sales in 2024 (Photos via lululemon, adidas, Amazon, Best Buy, TheraBody, Coach Outlet)

Boxing Day 2024 is officially here, and it's time to shop the year's best Boxing Day deals. More than 90 retailers, including Amazon, adidas and Best Buy Canada, have end-of-the-year sales, including from brands that rarely go on sale, like Yeti, Apple and PlayStation. If you didn't get the Christmas gift you wanted or need to stock up on winter essentials before the new year, this expert-crafted list is here to help.

Below, you'll find some of Canada's biggest and best Boxing Day sales, from heavily discounted tech to brand-name winter apparel. Scroll below to shop the edit and start your new year off on the right, most fashionable, money-saving foot. Looking for up-to-the-minute updates on the best deals? You can check out our live blog below — where our expert shopping editors will bring you standout deals throughout the day.

Quick shop: Best Boxing Day sales, deals and scores in Canada

Amazon Canada Best deals - See at Amazon

lululemon Best scores - See at lululemon

Best Buy Canada Best deals - See at Best Buy

adidas Best deals - See at adidas

Canadian Tire Best deals - See at Canadian Tire

Coach Outlet Best deals - See at Coach Outlet

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

Best Boxing Day tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with Boxing Day deals. Take more than 70 per cent off a ton of products, plus save on must-have tech, personal care essentials, small kitchen appliances and more.

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Now's your chance to save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, laptops and more. To shop deals for 60 per cent off or more, see here.

Sony Bravia 8 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV $2,400 $3,000 Save $600 See at Best Buy

Save hundreds on TVs, soundbars, laundry bundles and more.

Save big on top brands like PlayStation, Apple, LG and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Day sale.

Best Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada

Take up to 30 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Take up to 60 per cent off sneakers and apparel.

Tiro 24 Training Jacket $28 $70 Save $42 See at adidas

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.

Take advantage of the last sale of the season and save up to 40 per cent on UGG, The North Face and more.

Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles, including home, shoes, apparel and more.

The Boxing Day sale is here — save up to 60 per cent with code EXTRA25.

Save up to 50 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Take up to 40 per cent off select styles.

Missed something on your Christmas wish list? Save up to 70 per cent on must-have bags, wallets and more at Coach Outlet.

Laurel Shoulder Bag $299 $520 Save $221 See at Coach Outlet

Take up to 50 per cent off men's and women's winter apparel.

Update your winter wardrobe and save on jeans, jackets, sweaters and more.

Eddie Bauer's Boxing Day sale is here. Take half off select items.

Get up to 70 per cent off during Everlane's end-of-year sale.

Score Nike, Adidas, New Balance and more for up to 60 per cent off.

Up to 50 per cent off, plus an additional 25 per cent off everything.

Save on almost 1,800 Free People styles this Boxing Day.

Take up to 75 per cent off markdowns for men, women and children.

Save up to 60 per cent on men's, women's and kid's styles at H&M.

Up to 70 per cent off select fashion, accessories & home.

MACKAGE Jacey-City Down Jacket $553 $790 Save $237 See at Holt Renfrew

Take home merino wool bestsellers and enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide.

Take up to 50 per cent off clearance items.

Boxing Week is here — take 15 per cent off sitewide, plus up to 60 per cent off fan favourites.

Enjoy 2-for-1 on regular-priced items.

The most wonderful time of the year to shop! Take 30-60 per cent off sitewide.

Celebrate the season with up to 70 per cent off.

Need new winter boots? Save up to 25 per cent on styles from UGG, The North Face, Salomon and more.

Lululemon's end-of-year holiday scores include some of the retailer's top-sellers, like the Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag, Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe, City Sweat Jogger and more.

Everywhere Belt Bag Plush Fleece $39 $74 Save $35 See at lululemon

Up to 50 per cent off? Yes, please!

Save up to 60 per cent on clothing for the whole family.

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off base layers, MEC label, footwear and more.

Boxing Week is here! Take an extra 40 per cent off sale styles.

Enjoy up to 40 per cent on winter jackets for him and her.

The Winter Sale is on now — save up to 60 per cent on apparel, jackets, ski essentials and more.

Vostock Womens Vibram Snow Boots $104 $260 Save $156 See at Mountain Warehouse

New year, new you! Save big on men's and women's running shoes.

It's Nordstrom's half-yearly sale: take up to 60 per cent off your favourite brands.

Take up to 40 per cent off select jackets, warm layers and winter gear.

Take up to 70 per cent off men's and women's apparel, must-haves for little ones and more.

Score new jewelry and save up to 50 per cent.

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off, plus an extra 30 per cent off with code BOXDAY.

Run, don't walk — select Reformation styles are up to 50 per cent off.

Cozy season starts now. Save up to 60 per cent on Roots sweats, jackets, winter accessories and more.

Manning Flannel Shirt $36 $88 Save $52 See at Roots

Up to 85 per cent off designer apparel, jewelry, shoes and so much more.

Save up to 60 per cent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Up to 30 per cent off select styles during the Sorel end-of-season sale.

Save big on some of Spanx's best-selling shapewear and apparel.

The Big Chek Event is on now! Take up to 60 per cent off sports equipment, electronics, shoes & boots, apparel & more.

Take up to 70 per cent off men's and women's designer apparel, shoes and accessories.

Converse Black Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers $78 $100 Save $22 See at SSENSE

A favourite brand of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Strathberry shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off select styles during the brand's end-of-season sale.

Save between 50-70 per cent, plus an extra 10 per cent off when you spend over $75.

Take up to 50 per cent off leggings, sports bras and more.

Save an extra 20 per cent on winter essentials with code EXTRA20.

Score bestselling winter boots and shoes on sale.

Enjoy 30-50 per cent off sitewide with code UAHoliday.

Shop hundreds of Boxing Day deals on HEATTECH, outerwear, apparel and more.

Take an extra 40 per cent off sale items, including men's, women's and home.

Best Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada

Give the gift of travel and save up to 50 per cent on end-of-season styles while you can.

Take up to 70 per cent off light fixtures, dining room chairs, home accessories and more.

From hunting and fishing gear to camping and boating equipment, save on everything you need at Cabela's.

The Boxing Week deals have arrived at Canadian Tire. Save hundreds on winter must-haves, small kitchen appliances, tools & hardware and more.

EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless 2-Stage Snowblower $1,800 $2,000 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

A great night's sleep is right this way. Take 20 per cent off sitewide, plus extra deals.

Create your at-home sanctuary and save 25 per cent off sitewide.

Save up to 60 per cent on best-selling tea blends and accessories.

Save up to $350 on select vacuums, air treatments, hair care deals and more.

Take up to 60 per cent off during Emma's Boxing Week sale.

Enjoy $670 in free gifts from Endy, plus 20 per cent off all bed frames.

Unwrap up to 40 per cent off festive savings!

The year-end sale is on now. Enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide.

Whatever you need to better your game, Golf Town has it. Save on drivers, GPS watches and more.

Save big on snow-clearing devices, small kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more during Home Hardware's Boxing Week sale.

Upgrade your cookware set and save up to 40 per cent on award-winning kitchenware.

The Cookware Set $605 $1,010 Save $405 See at Kilne

Save on 1,000s of creative and crafting favourites.

Enjoy 15% per cent sitewide with the code BOXINGWEEK — including these editor-approved picks.

Get the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 for as low as $130 (original price: $200), plus up to 36 per cent off the Perfect Pot, Cookware Set and more.

Parachute's winter sale is on now — take up to 75 per cent off select styles, plus an additional 30 per cent.

The end-of-year sale is here. Save 20 per cent sitewide and up to 30 per cent on select items.

Take up to $725 select mattresses and enjoy an extra 15 per cent off sitewide.

Save up to 70 per cent during Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale.

Best Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Learn more about where you came from and save up to $65 on AncestryDNA.

Now through Dec. 30, save up to 40 per cent on beauty bestsellers.

Save up to 50 per cent off sex toys and wellness products and get a free SONA 2 Travel if you spend over a certain amount.

Take up to 60 per cent off select sex toys, lingerie, bondage and more.

Lovehoney First Time Fun Vibrator Starter Kit (4 Piece) $43 $70 Save $27 See at Lovehoney

New year fitness goals? New member offer: First month free! Member offer: Refer a friend, get $50 off!

Buy one nightly set, get the second set for 20 per cent off.

It's a Boxing Day blowout! Take up to 80 per cent off sitewide with code BOXING.

Save on Sephora Collection products, LANEIGE, Glow Recipe, Too Faced, Fenty Skin and more.

Save up to 20 per cent on the TheraFace Mask, Theragun PRO Plus, Theragun mini and more.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.