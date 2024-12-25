80 best deals from Amazon's Boxing Day sale — shop early deals on Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more
Boxing Day is tomorrow, but you can already save $100s during Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale.
Boxing Day kicks off in less than 24 hours, but Canadians can already shop thousands of deals during Amazon's early Boxing Day sale. Amazon's Boxing Day sale is its last big sale of the year, so it's a fantastic time to save on winter essentials like snow blowers and winter jackets, 2024 tech, and, of course, treat yourself to any wishlist items you didn't get on Christmas morning.
The sale extravaganza runs until Dec. 27 and includes some of Amazon's top-selling brands, like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, KitchenAid, Yeti and Shark. Unlike Prime Day, Amazon's Boxing Day sale isn't a Prime-exclusive event, meaning everyone can shop the deals. That said, Prime members are privy to Prime-exclusive deals and free Prime shipping, so it still pays to be a Prime member. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
To help you make the most out of this year's Boxing Day sales, Yahoo Canada's team of shopping experts have highlighted some of the best — and steepest — Boxing Day deals on Amazon Canada.
Quick shop: Best Amazon Boxing Day deals by category
Amazon Boxing Day tech dealsBest deals-
Amazon Boxing Day kitchen dealsBest deals-
Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care dealsBest deals-
Amazon Boxing Day home dealsBest deals-
Amazon Boxing Day deals: Everything else you needBest deals-
Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.
Amazon Boxing Day Apple deals
Apple 2022 MacBook Air: $299 off a 2022 MacBook Air | $1,000
$1,299
Apple 2024 MacBook Air: $449 off a 2024 MacBook Air | $1,300
$1,749
Apple iPad: $61 off a 10th gen. iPad | $439
$500
Apple Watch: $110 off an Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $989
$1,099
Amazon Boxing Day KitchenAid deals
KitchenAid Value Bundle: $165 off a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 with attachments | $380
$545
KitchenAid 7 Stand Mixer: 30% off a KitchenAid 7 Quart Stand Mixer | $450
$640
KitchenAid Slicer/Shredder Attachment: $15 off KitchenAid Fresh Prep | $70
$85
KitchenAid Wire Whip: 25% off KitchenAid Tilt-Head 6-Wire Whip | $20
$27
KitchenAid Bread Bowl: 23% off a KitchenAid Bread Bowl with Baking Lid | $130
$169
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker: $29 off an Ice Cream Maker Attachment | $100
$129
KitchenAid Pasta Attachment: 15% off a pasta roller attachment | $110
$130
KitchenAid Food Processor: 27% off a 7-cup food processor | $90
$124
KitchenAid Blade Spiralizer: $30 off a 7-blade spiralizer | $130
$160
Amazon Boxing Day Ninja deals
Ninja Creami: $90 off a Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker | $160
$250
Ninja air fryer: $70 off a Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor | $280
$350
Ninja Kitchen System: 33% off a Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System | $175
$260
Ninja Blender: 27% off a Ninja Nutri-Ninja Auto-iQ Technology Blender | $90
$124
Amazon Boxing Day Yeti deals
Yeti Rambler: 20% off a YETI Rambler 30 oz | $38
$48
Yeti Colster: Save 20% on a YETI Rambler 12 oz | $90
$124
Yeti Cocktail Shaker: 25% off a YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker | $56
$75
Yeti Rambler: 20% off a YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup | $36
$45
Yeti Beverage Bucket: $49 off a YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket | $146
$195
Yeti Cargo Case: $66 off a YETI LoadOut GoBox Divided Cargo Case | $264
$330
Yeti Lunch Bag: 20% off a YETI Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag | $80
$100
Amazon Boxing Day Dyson deals
Dyson V7 vacuum: $200 off a Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum | $300
$500
Dyson V15 vacuum: $200 off a Dyson V15 Detect Plus Vacuum | $800
$1,000
Dyson Airwrap: $150 off a Dyson Airwrap | $650
$800
Dyson purifier: $250 off a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool | $650
$900
Dyson Airstrait: $100 off a Dyson wet-to-dry hair straightener | $600
$700
Dyson Corrale: 23% off a Dyson Corrale straightener | $499
$650
Keep scrolling for the year's best tech, kitchen, home & living and personal care deals this Boxing Day.
Amazon Boxing Day tech deals
Shop Amazon Canada's best electronic deals on headphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches and more.
These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:
Amazon Fire TV Stick: 50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick HD | $25
$50
ASUS Chromebook: 31% off an ASUS Chromebook Laptop | $240
$349
Sony headphones: Save $127 on Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones | $123
$250
Amazon Fire TV: 30% off an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | $330
$470
PlayStation: $100 off a PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console | $550
$650
JBL earbuds: 50% off JBL Vibe Beam | $50
$100
GoPro: Save $160 on a GoPro HERO13 Black | $390
$550
Echo smart speaker: 55% off an Amazon Echo Pop | $25
$55
TCL TV: Save $140 on a TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV | $360
$500
Beats headphones: 36% off Beats Solo 4 Headphones | $180
$280
Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals
Save on hundreds of kitchen essentials during Amazon's Boxing Day sale, including top picks from Staub, Nespresso, KitchenAid and more.
These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:
Staub: Save $90 on a Staub 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte | $260
$350
Yeti: 20% off a YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup | $36
$45
Keurig K-Mini: 45% off a Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60
$110
Meater thermometer: Save 20% on a Bluetooth meat thermometer | $144
$180
Our Place: $70 off an Our Place Always Pan | $130
$200
Henckels Knife Set: 63% off a 10-piece knife set | $100
$270
Nespresso: 50% off a Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine | $114
$229
De'Longhi espresso machine: $700 off a De'Longhi Dinamica Plus | $1,300
$2,000
T-fal pressure cooker: 31% off a T-fal Clipso Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker | $90
$130
Egg cooker: 19% off a Hamilton Beach Egg Cooker | $16
$20
Amazon Boxing Day home & living deals
Save on Dyson, iRobot, Shark, Downy and more at Amazon Canada.
These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:
iRobot: 44% off an iRobot Roomba Combo | $530
$950
Yankee Candle: 43% off a Yankee Christmas Cookie Candle | $20
$35
Downy: 24% off Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads | $15
$20
Fabric shaver: 30% off a Beautural Lint Remover | $16
$23
Air purifier: $46 off a Levoit Air Purifier | $144
$190
Tineco vacuum: $270 off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum | $380
$650
Sunrise alarm clock: 36% off an ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock | $45
$70
Security camera: $80 off an eufy Security SoloCam S340 | $180
$260
Shark vacuum: 36% off a Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Vacuum | $270
$420
Gas detector: 30% off an AIRTHINGS Corentium Home | $119
$169
Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals
Save on thousands of personal care essentials on Amazon, including fan-favourites from Clinique, Oral-B, Dyson, Crest and more.
These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:
Crest Whitestrips: 49% off Crest 3D White Whitestrips | $45
$88
AncestryDNA: $50 off an AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit | $79
$129
Maybelline mascara: 43% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | $10
$17
23andMe: 56% off a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Kit | $119
$269
Oral-B: 50% off an Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush | $60
$120
Clinique lipstick: 25% off Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey | $25
$33
Manscaped: 30% off Manscaped The Beard Hedger | $91
$130
Vitamin C serum: 30% off All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | $23
$33
Philips water flosser: 45% off a Philips Sonicare Power Flosser | $55
$100
Vichy vitamin C serum: 40% off Vichy LiftActiv 15% Serum | $38
$64
Amazon Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need
Do you need new heated gloves? What about a coffee pod re-stock? Shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale to save on everything you need for your home.
From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.
Starbucks Nespresso pods: 21% off Nespresso Coffee Capsules | $32
$40
Mini chainsaw: 25% off a Peektook Mini Chainsaw | $80
$106
Finish Dishwasher Pods: 32% off Finish Power Ball All In 1 Max Detergent Pods | $19
$28
Airplane pillow: 30% off a viral travel pillow | $56
$80
Snow thrower: $70 off a Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Snow Thrower | $229
$299
Duracell batteries: 34% off Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries | $17
$26
Collagen powder: $15 off Organika Enhanced Collagen Peptides Protein Powder | $29
$44
ECG monitor: Save 20% on an AliveCor KardiaMobile ECG Monitor | $79
$99
Heated gloves: 26% off Electric Heated Mittens | $133
$179
Loop earplugs: 20% off Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs | $32
$40
When is Boxing Day 2024?
Boxing Day is Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, but many Canadian retailers are kicking off early deals. To check out the best Boxing Day 2024 sales in Canada, click here.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.