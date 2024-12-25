Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

80 best deals from Amazon's Boxing Day sale — shop early deals on Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

Boxing Day is tomorrow, but you can already save $100s during Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Amazon Boxing Day: best early deals (Photos via Amazon).

Boxing Day kicks off in less than 24 hours, but Canadians can already shop thousands of deals during Amazon's early Boxing Day sale. Amazon's Boxing Day sale is its last big sale of the year, so it's a fantastic time to save on winter essentials like snow blowers and winter jackets, 2024 tech, and, of course, treat yourself to any wishlist items you didn't get on Christmas morning.

The sale extravaganza runs until Dec. 27 and includes some of Amazon's top-selling brands, like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, KitchenAid, Yeti and Shark. Unlike Prime Day, Amazon's Boxing Day sale isn't a Prime-exclusive event, meaning everyone can shop the deals. That said, Prime members are privy to Prime-exclusive deals and free Prime shipping, so it still pays to be a Prime member. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

To help you make the most out of this year's Boxing Day sales, Yahoo Canada's team of shopping experts have highlighted some of the best — and steepest — Boxing Day deals on Amazon Canada.

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

Keep scrolling for the year's best tech, kitchen, home & living and personal care deals this Boxing Day.

Amazon Canada

Amazon Boxing Day tech deals

Best deals-

Shop Amazon Canada's best electronic deals on headphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches and more.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:

  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick: 50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick HD | $25 $50

  2. ASUS Chromebook: 31% off an ASUS Chromebook Laptop | $240 $349

  3. Sony headphones: Save $127 on Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones | $123 $250

  4. Amazon Fire TV: 30% off an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | $330 $470

  5. PlayStation: $100 off a PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console | $550 $650

  6. JBL earbuds: 50% off JBL Vibe Beam | $50 $100

  7. GoPro: Save $160 on a GoPro HERO13 Black | $390 $550

  8. Echo smart speaker: 55% off an Amazon Echo Pop | $25 $55

  9. TCL TV: Save $140 on a TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV | $360 $500

  10. Beats headphones: 36% off Beats Solo 4 Headphones | $180 $280

Amazon Canada

Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals

Best deals-

Save on hundreds of kitchen essentials during Amazon's Boxing Day sale, including top picks from Staub, Nespresso, KitchenAid and more.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:

  1. Staub: Save $90 on a Staub 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte | $260 $350

  2. Yeti: 20% off a YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup | $36 $45

  3. Keurig K-Mini: 45% off a Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60 $110

  4. Meater thermometer: Save 20% on a Bluetooth meat thermometer | $144 $180

  5. Our Place: $70 off an Our Place Always Pan | $130 $200

  6. Henckels Knife Set: 63% off a 10-piece knife set | $100 $270

  7. Nespresso: 50% off a Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine | $114 $229

  8. De'Longhi espresso machine: $700 off a De'Longhi Dinamica Plus | $1,300 $2,000

  9. T-fal pressure cooker: 31% off a T-fal Clipso Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker | $90 $130

  10. Egg cooker: 19% off a Hamilton Beach Egg Cooker | $16 $20

Amazon Boxing Day home & living deals

Amazon Canada

Amazon Boxing Day home deals

Best deals-

Save on Dyson, iRobot, Shark, Downy and more at Amazon Canada.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:

  1. iRobot: 44% off an iRobot Roomba Combo | $530 $950

  2. Yankee Candle: 43% off a Yankee Christmas Cookie Candle | $20 $35

  3. Downy: 24% off Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads | $15 $20

  4. Fabric shaver: 30% off a Beautural Lint Remover | $16 $23

  5. Air purifier: $46 off a Levoit Air Purifier | $144 $190

  6. Tineco vacuum: $270 off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum | $380 $650

  7. Sunrise alarm clock: 36% off an ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock | $45 $70

  8. Security camera: $80 off an eufy Security SoloCam S340 | $180 $260

  9. Shark vacuum: 36% off a Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Vacuum | $270 $420

  10. Gas detector: 30% off an AIRTHINGS Corentium Home | $119 $169

Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

Amazon Canada

Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

Best deals-

Save on thousands of personal care essentials on Amazon, including fan-favourites from Clinique, Oral-B, Dyson, Crest and more.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:

  1. Crest Whitestrips: 49% off Crest 3D White Whitestrips | $45 $88

  2. AncestryDNA: $50 off an AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit | $79 $129

  3. Maybelline mascara: 43% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | $10 $17

  4. 23andMe: 56% off a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Kit | $119 $269

  5. Oral-B: 50% off an Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush | $60 $120

  6. Clinique lipstick: 25% off Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey | $25 $33

  7. Manscaped: 30% off Manscaped The Beard Hedger | $91 $130

  8. Vitamin C serum: 30% off All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | $23 $33

  9. Philips water flosser: 45% off a Philips Sonicare Power Flosser | $55 $100

  10. Vichy vitamin C serum: 40% off Vichy LiftActiv 15% Serum | $38 $64

Amazon Canada

Amazon Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need

Best deals-

Do you need new heated gloves? What about a coffee pod re-stock? Shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale to save on everything you need for your home.

Best deals at Amazon Canada

From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.

  1. Starbucks Nespresso pods: 21% off Nespresso Coffee Capsules | $32 $40

  2. Mini chainsaw: 25% off a Peektook Mini Chainsaw | $80 $106

  3. Finish Dishwasher Pods: 32% off Finish Power Ball All In 1 Max Detergent Pods | $19 $28

  4. Airplane pillow: 30% off a viral travel pillow | $56 $80

  5. Snow thrower: $70 off a Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Snow Thrower | $229 $299

  6. Duracell batteries: 34% off Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries | $17 $26

  7. Collagen powder: $15 off Organika Enhanced Collagen Peptides Protein Powder | $29 $44

  8. ECG monitor: Save 20% on an AliveCor KardiaMobile ECG Monitor | $79 $99

  9. Heated gloves: 26% off Electric Heated Mittens | $133 $179

  10. Loop earplugs: 20% off Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs | $32 $40

Boxing Day is Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, but many Canadian retailers are kicking off early deals. To check out the best Boxing Day 2024 sales in Canada, click here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

